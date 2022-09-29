ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

phillyvoice.com

ATF is offering a $15,000 reward for information aiding an investigation of a Montgomery County gun store burglary

Before sunrise Sept. 24, five individuals stole an unspecified number of guns from Founding Fathers Outfitters in Springfield Township, Montgomery County. Located at 9280 Ridge Pike, it is a stone's throw away from Philadelphia, just outside the Northwest Philly neighborhood Andorra in Roxborough. The Philadelphia Field Division of the ATF...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
phillyvoice.com

Philadelphia goes to the Upside Down: 'Stranger Things' pop-up opens at Uptown Beer Garden

Uptown Beer Garden recently debuted a Halloween makeover that will have patrons wondering whether they've traveled through their TV screens into Hawkins, Indiana. Just in time for spooky season, Center City's largest beer garden is now "Uptown Upside Down," a "Stranger Things" themed pop-up complete with props, characters, cocktails and art based on the popular Netflix show, which aired its penultimate fourth season this summer.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
