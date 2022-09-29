Read full article on original website
Fundraiser to Honor SEPTA Conductor Daniel Ruley at KOP Grill & TavernMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
5 Top Rated Food Tours in Pennsylvania [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostPennsylvania State
Chef Jose Garces to Open Third Location of Amada in RadnorMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
This Amish Farmers' Market in New Jersey is a Must-VisitTravel MavenMedford, NJ
Plan Cites Open Space DesignsGregory VellnerNewtown, PA
Ex-host of reality show 'The Appraisers' killed by falling tree branch at Berks County golf course
The Pennsylvania man who hosted "The Appraisers," a former reality TV series about classic car appraisals, was killed last week after a weakened tree branch fell on him at the Manor Golf Club near Reading. Christopher Ritter, 43, of Bethel Township, Berks County, was riding in a golf cart along...
SEPTA breaks ground on accessibility project at Tasker-Morris Broad Street Line station
SEPTA announced the groundbreaking on a new renovation project at one of its busiest weekday Broad Street Line subway stations. With the opportunity to increase accessibility for all customers, the transit authority announced the beginning of a $19 million project at Tasker-Morris, which will enhance the South Philadelphia station with modern upgrades.
Amada, Chef Jose Garces' Spanish tapas restaurant, to open new outpost in Radnor
Chef Jose Garces is headed to the Main Line early next year with another location for Amada, the modern Spanish tapas restaurant that became his first solo venture in Philadelphia in 2005. The James Beard Award-winning chef is set to take over the former Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar...
Rare pearl found by Phoenixville couple in clam at Rehoboth Beach restaurant appraised at $4,071
The Chester County couple who found a purple pearl in their clam appetizer over the summer have received an appraisal of $4,071 for the rare specimen they encountered while vacationing in Rehoboth Beach. In August, Scott Overland was dining with his wife, Katie, at the upscale Salt Air Kitchen &...
ATF is offering a $15,000 reward for information aiding an investigation of a Montgomery County gun store burglary
Before sunrise Sept. 24, five individuals stole an unspecified number of guns from Founding Fathers Outfitters in Springfield Township, Montgomery County. Located at 9280 Ridge Pike, it is a stone's throw away from Philadelphia, just outside the Northwest Philly neighborhood Andorra in Roxborough. The Philadelphia Field Division of the ATF...
Philadelphia goes to the Upside Down: 'Stranger Things' pop-up opens at Uptown Beer Garden
Uptown Beer Garden recently debuted a Halloween makeover that will have patrons wondering whether they've traveled through their TV screens into Hawkins, Indiana. Just in time for spooky season, Center City's largest beer garden is now "Uptown Upside Down," a "Stranger Things" themed pop-up complete with props, characters, cocktails and art based on the popular Netflix show, which aired its penultimate fourth season this summer.
Coastal flood advisory issued for region as rainy remnants of Hurricane Ian linger
The remnants of Hurricane Ian, the Category 4 storm that devastated Florida before hitting the Carolinas last week, soaked the Philadelphia region with rain most of the weekend and into Monday, resulting in a flood advisory to be issued for coastal areas. Windy conditions and rain are expected to continue...
Stockton University to hold pop-up exhibits of $1 million Nolan Ryan memorabilia collection
A Nolan Ryan memorabilia collection containing nearly 15,000 items that was donated to Stockton University this summer will now be on display at various locations for public viewing. The school will be holding pop-up exhibitions through Dec. 11. at locations including Stockton's Richard E. Bjork Library in Galloway, Kramer Hall...
Nick Sirianni, Eagles show support for Roxborough High during Sunday's win
With his son Miles in his lap, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni sat at the podium postgame on Sunday wearing a Roxborough High t-shirt and took a moment to reflect on what football meant to him growing up. He talked about how he looked up to his older brothers and...
