This Massachusetts Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the CountryTravel MavenHaverhill, MA
Trick or Treat Yo' Self to Some Fun This October at Winslow Farm Animal SanctuaryCamilo DíazNorton, MA
Nearly Thirteen Years Ago, a Seemingly Unsuspecting Shooter Sought Revenge on University ColleaguesSavannah VillanuevaBraintree, MA
The Joyce Cummings Center welcomes three new art installations across different mediumsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Family Fun For Everyone at Starland's Halloween Spooktacular PartyDianna CarneyHanover, MA
MLB
Sox remain flustered by Blue Jays in lopsided loss
TORONTO -- The question posed to Red Sox manager Alex Cora to start his Saturday postgame press conference seemed fitting enough, considering his team had just lost, 10-0, to the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, directly on the heels of a 9-0 blowout loss on Friday. “How tough was it...
MLB
Wacha ends resurgent season on frustrating note
TORONTO -- The ending was unfulfilling for Michael Wacha on Sunday afternoon at Rogers Centre, but not nearly enough to erase what a strong throwback season the veteran righty gave the Red Sox. In a 6-3 loss to the Blue Jays, Wacha allowed five runs on six hits. Unfortunately, that...
MLB
Great community work has Buxton up for Clemente Award
MINNEAPOLIS -- Byron Buxton isn’t much of an outspoken guy. He prefers to let his actions do the talking -- usually, in the form of tape-measure home runs or eye-popping defensive plays. He’s not one for cameras or statements to draw attention to himself. So, on Friday home...
MLB
Guardians add prospect Naylor to roster, DFA reliever Shaw
CLEVELAND -- Guardians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti alluded to the fact that the team still had some moving parts when catcher Bo Naylor was brought up to be on the club’s taxi squad, but not officially added to the roster. Saturday provided clarity. The Guardians designated reliever...
MLB
Blue Jays beat up on Red Sox at historic clip in '22
TORONTO -- The Blue Jays hope that starting next week, their road to the World Series winds through Toronto, Houston and a couple of other cities. Their road to the postseason, though, tore straight through Boston without a speed limit. The Blue Jays completed their sweep of the Red Sox...
MLB
Eyes on future, young O's enjoy exciting ride of '22
This story was excerpted from Jake Rill's Orioles Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. On Tuesday afternoon, DL Hall, Gunnar Henderson and Kyle Stowers were among the small contingent of Orioles players who entered the fabled Green Monster at Fenway Park for the first time. They stepped inside the left-field scoreboard -- its walls filled with signatures of thousands of players, coaches, broadcasters and more -- and soaked in the baseball history.
MLB
Rutschman named Most Valuable Oriole for '22
BALTIMORE -- Catcher Adley Rutschman didn’t make his Major League debut until May 21, but he made up for lost time and became the glue of an Orioles team that was in the Wild Card race until Sept. 30. For his contributions with the bat and behind the plate,...
MLB
Bruján keys Durham's International League title win
LAS VEGAS -- Vidal Bruján’s season has been full of ups and downs as he’s moved between the Majors and Triple-A seven times. But one constant has been his bat when he suits up for the Bulls. The Rays infielder raked once again, going 4-for-5 with a...
MLB
Ohtani inks $30M deal for '23, gets 2 awards, extends career-best hit streak
ANAHEIM -- The Angels avoided arbitration with Shohei Ohtani on Saturday, as they signed the two-way star to a one-year deal worth $30 million for the 2023 season. Ohtani, the reigning AL MVP, remains set to be a free agent after next year. Ohtani, who was honored before the Angels'...
MLB
Jansen heating up as Toronto pushes for WC home field
TORONTO -- The beauty of having one of baseball’s youngest lineups? They can still bounce back from a night of popping bottles and be ready to roll the next day. The Blue Jays blew the doors off the Red Sox once again Saturday at Rogers Centre, with their 10-0 win representing the team's second shutout in as many days. Toronto’s lineup was relentless, out-hitting Boston, 21-5, and the team’s win keeps it in the driver’s seat for home-field advantage in the AL Wild Card Series.
MLB
A's rookie trio flexes potential with authority
SEATTLE -- At the start of the regular season, Shea Langeliers, Cristian Pache and Nick Allen were regarded by MLB Pipeline as three of the top five prospects in the A’s farm system. Six months later, that trio has graduated to the big leagues, providing the A’s hope for a brighter future.
MLB
Pujols hits HR No. 702 in final regular-season at-bat in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS -- During his retirement ceremony prior to his final regular-season game at Busch Stadium on Sunday, Cardinals superstar slugger Albert Pujols told the sellout crowd about how he wondered what he was doing returning for this final season when he struggled throughout April, May and June. Then, the...
MLB
Phils' Painter named Pipeline Pitcher of the Year
Making the transition from high school baseball to the pro game is hard enough. Had Phillies 2021 first-round pick Andrew Painter spent the year with Single-A Clearwater and had a full and healthy season, that would have been plenty. It became pretty clear early, however, that the big right-hander from...
MLB
Gausman exits final start with cut on middle finger
TORONTO -- Kevin Gausman left his final start of the regular season after just three innings in the Blue Jays' 6-3 win over the Red Sox at Rogers Centre on Sunday with a cut on his right middle finger, which is troubling timing with his next start scheduled for the AL Wild Card Series.
MLB
Trout passes a legend to become Rangers' all-time HR nemesis
ANAHEIM -- Angels superstar Mike Trout already became the all-time leader in home runs against the Mariners earlier this season, and he now has hit more homers against the Rangers than any other player, with his 44th career blast vs. Texas in an 8-3 win on Sunday. Trout passed Hall...
MLB
With batting title in sight, Arraez forced to sit with hamstring pain
CHICAGO -- Luis Arraez wants to earn his batting title and play it through to the finish. But after he went all-out from second to home while scoring on a single in Detroit on Saturday, he got up gingerly and was clearly feeling the effects of the left hamstring pain that has been hampering him for much of the second half.
Red Sox look to ride late-season momentum, host Rays
Looking to end the season on a high note, the Boston Red Sox will continue their final series of 2022
MLB
Wheeler on doorstep of postseason debut
WASHINGTON -- Zack Wheeler is not there yet. Neither are the Phillies. But they are close now. So close, they can almost feel the champagne burning their eyes. The Phillies can clinch their first postseason berth since 2011 with a victory Monday night against the Astros in Houston, following Sunday’s rain-shortened 8-1 victory in six innings over Washington at Nationals Park. Philadelphia’s magic number to clinch the third National League Wild Card spot is one. Just one Phillies victory or one Brewers loss this week -- the Phillies won their season series vs. Milwaukee, 4-2 -- and Wheeler will be on the mound on Friday in Game 1 of an NL Wild Card Series, most likely in St. Louis.
MLB
Waters giving glimpses of powerful future
CLEVELAND -- Mike Matheny was standing in the outfield at Progressive Field on Friday afternoon, talking to a pitcher and watching batting practice ahead of the Royals’ series opener against the Guardians. Mid-conversation, he and the pitcher watched a ball hit -- crushed, really -- off the bat of Drew Waters soar deep into the trees beyond the center-field wall.
MLB
Contreras finishes encouraging rookie year on bitter note
ST. LOUIS -- This was not going to be a regular start for Roansy Contreras. As the Cardinals began their festivities, recognizing Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina ahead of their final regular-season home game that the Pirates won, 7-5 on Sunday at Busch Stadium, Contreras walked to the bullpen alongside bullpen catcher Raul Hernandez.
