Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

MLB

Braves put Mets -- and everyone else -- on notice

The Mets can get back control of their destiny in the National League East if they can get a game off the Braves on Sunday Night Baseball, salvaging at least one game out of this series. They can still win the division if they can get out of Atlanta tonight tied with the Braves at 99 victories, heading home to Citi Field for three with the Nationals.
QUEENS, NY
The Associated Press

Phillies down Astros for 1st playoff berth since 2011

HOUSTON (AP) — Aaron Nola took a perfect game into the seventh inning and Kyle Schwarber homered twice as the Philadelphia Phillies clinched their first playoff berth in 11 years with a 3-0 win over the Houston Astros on Monday night. After Brandon Marsh caught Mauricio Dubon’s fly ball in center for for the game’s final out, players jumped and cheered in jubilation before meeting at the mound where they hugged and bounced around some more. The video board at Minute Maid Park displayed the team’s logo and the words: “Congratulations Philadelphia” as the Phillies celebrated. A small but vocal group of Philadelphia fans congregated near the team’s dugout and chanted: “Let’s go Phillies,” in the bottom of the ninth inning.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MLB

Orioles 'gave it a good run' in promising year

NEW YORK -- The Orioles were in their hotel rooms late Friday night when they learned they were eliminated from postseason contention after the Mariners defeated the A's, 2-1, and the Rays beat the Astros, 7-3. The Mariners will make their first playoff appearance in 21 years. Orioles manager Brandon...
BALTIMORE, MD
MLB

Sears seals rookie season on a high note

SEATTLE -- Coming off a rough outing against the Mets last week, the objective for JP Sears entering his final outing of 2022 was to deliver a quality performance, and that’s exactly what he accomplished. Sears, whose rookie campaign began in pinstripes before the A’s acquired him at the...
MLB
MLB

'Nasty Nestor' saves best for last with 12 K's

NEW YORK -- Nestor Cortes lifted his right leg, rocked forward, hesitated, pointed his foot toward center field, then dotted a 94 mph fastball over the heart of home plate. Ryan Mountcastle couldn’t solve the puzzle, nor could the rest of the Orioles, stymied by another masterful “Nasty Nestor” performance.
BALTIMORE, MD
MLB

Ohtani inks $30M deal for '23, gets 2 awards, extends career-best hit streak

ANAHEIM -- The Angels avoided arbitration with Shohei Ohtani on Saturday, as they signed the two-way star to a one-year deal worth $30 million for the 2023 season. Ohtani, the reigning AL MVP, remains set to be a free agent after next year. Ohtani, who was honored before the Angels'...
MLB
MLB

Bradish rounds out rookie year by quieting Yankees

NEW YORK -- During his rookie season, right-hander Kyle Bradish has dealt with some typical ups and downs. But he finished strong in his last start of the season on Sunday afternoon, leading the Orioles to a 3-1 victory over the Yankees. Baltimore ended up taking two out of three in the weekend series at Yankee Stadium.
BALTIMORE, MD
MLB

Padres nab Wild Card: 'Best moments are yet to come'

SAN DIEGO -- Bob Melvin heard the roar from the top step of the first-base dugout. Josh Bell was readying himself to enter the batter’s box in the bottom of the seventh inning on Sunday afternoon. And then Bell stopped. He backed out and paused for a moment. The Petco Park crowd had erupted -- first a low buzz, then a full-on outburst.
SAN DIEGO, CA
MLB

Marlins shut down NL Cy favorite Alcantara

MILWAUKEE -- Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara, the frontrunner for the National League Cy Young Award, will not make his scheduled start on Wednesday against the Braves at loanDepot park. The regular-season finale could have postseason implications, with Atlanta entering Sunday with a one-game lead over the Mets in the NL...
MIAMI, FL
MLB

Bruján keys Durham's International League title win

LAS VEGAS -- Vidal Bruján’s season has been full of ups and downs as he’s moved between the Majors and Triple-A seven times. But one constant has been his bat when he suits up for the Bulls. The Rays infielder raked once again, going 4-for-5 with a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
MLB

Dansby's 'it factor' vaults Braves back into 1st

ATLANTA -- Instead of attempting to overanalyze why Dansby Swanson has always seemingly had the knack to come up big in big situations, it might be best to just use the simple explanation Kyle Wright has developed since meeting Swanson when they played together for Vanderbilt University in 2015. “It’s...
QUEENS, NY
MLB

Young D-backs' winning ways prove future is bright

SAN FRANCISCO -- When Triple-A Reno beat El Paso in Las Vegas on Friday night to win the Pacific Coast League championship game, eight players who had a hand in the Aces’ successful season were not present. They had a good excuse. All were in San Francisco as part...
RENO, NV
MLB

Mariners' home-field hopes shrink after Ray's rocky outing

SEATTLE -- Maybe the lingering effects from Friday’s epic celebration arrived a day later than anticipated, or perhaps Robbie Ray just simply didn’t have it on Sunday. Either way, the Mariners were never really in a 10-3 loss to Oakland that put their hopes of hosting next weekend’s AL Wild Card Series in peril.
SEATTLE, WA
MLB

Eyes on future, young O's enjoy exciting ride of '22

This story was excerpted from Jake Rill's Orioles Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. On Tuesday afternoon, DL Hall, Gunnar Henderson and Kyle Stowers were among the small contingent of Orioles players who entered the fabled Green Monster at Fenway Park for the first time. They stepped inside the left-field scoreboard -- its walls filled with signatures of thousands of players, coaches, broadcasters and more -- and soaked in the baseball history.
BALTIMORE, MD
MLB

McCarthy closing out rookie year in big way

SAN FRANCISCO -- The D-backs' struggles against the Giants in 2021 were well documented, as Arizona went a scant 2-17 against its National League West rivals. Despite dropping two of three to the Giants this weekend, the D-backs can take a shred of redemption along as they leave San Francisco for the final time this season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
MLB

The best postseason performances by impending free agents

The bright lights of postseason baseball will provide impending free agents such as Aaron Judge, Trea Turner and Edwin Díaz one last chance to show potential suitors what they can do against elite competition. They’ll look to join the list of star free agents who have risen to the...
NFL
MLB

Tigers 'expect Miggy to be here' in 2023

DETROIT -- Miguel Cabrera is scheduled to be in the starting lineup for the Tigers’ home finale on Sunday, which will be his 1,000th career game at Comerica Park. Barring something unforeseen, it will not be his last. A day after incoming Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris...
DETROIT, MI

