WSFA
Troy Police Department mourns loss of retired K-9 officer
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Police Department is mourning the loss of a retired K-9 officer. The passing of the Shepperd was said to be a hard loss for the department, according to Lieutenant Bryan Weed. Recently retired K-9 bomb officer Ista died from what Weed said was a...
1 dead after ‘argument gone wrong’ over seat in southeast Alabama
HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — One man is dead following an argument that turned violent in Henry County, Henry County Sheriff’s Office says that the victim Danny Dale Cullins, 26, of Shorterville, and the suspect Ryan Antonio Tolbert, 22, of Shorterville were at a barbeque in the 3700 block of Henry County Road 57 in […]
wtvy.com
Facing prison Mr. KevTime hires famous attorney
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Dothan man who frequently uses social media to criticize police has hired a well-known Alabama attorney only hours before he could have gone to prison. Kevin Saffold, or Mr. KevTime, employed Jim Parkman who is profiled in the Netflix series Trial by Media for his successful defense of HealthSouth CEO Richard Scrushy.
WSFA
Elmore County deputies find child, 2, wandering alone
ELMORE, Ala. (WSFA) - A 2-year-old child found wandering around a subdivision in Elmore has been returned home, according to Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin. Franklin said the child had been walking alone for nearly two hours when found on Fitzpatrick Road. Deputies then went door-to-door to find the child’s guardians.
wdhn.com
Family and friends celebrate the life of a longtime Enterprise City Councilman
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — Family and friends spent Sunday honoring and remembering the life of longtime Enterprise City Council Member Richard Fleming. “Thank you for being here,” Pastor at FBC Enterprise, Dr. Ben Bowden said. “As we celebrate this life that was well-lived. The life of Papa Richard.”
WSFA
Man charged with murder in August shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has charged a man in connection to a fatal August shooting. Zernell Mills, 21, of Montgomery, is charged with murder in the shooting death of 33-year-old Natalio Garcia, of Montgomery. According to police, Garcia died after a shooting in the 300 block...
wtvy.com
Police: Argument over place to sit at barbecue ends in murder
Law enforcement in Henry County say a fight over a chair at an afternoon barbecue has ended in murder. It happened in the 3700 block of Henry County 57. That’s in the Shorterville community. Abbeville Police Chief Eric Blankenship says 26-year-old Danny Cullins and 22-year-old Ryan Tolbert argued over...
WSFA
Pedestrian struck, killed on Hwy. 231 in Pike County Sunday night
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A south Alabama woman has died after being struck by a vehicle late Sunday night, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Christy L. Mayhew, 31, of Brundidge, died after being hit by a 2019 Dodge Ram driven by Levi A. Gerrish, 40, of Elkhart, Indiana, ALEA said.
wdhn.com
Believed accidental fire in Dothan burns down a utility shed
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A believed accidental fire in Dothan has burnt down a utility shed. When crews arrived at the 1600 block of South Alice Street in downtown Dothan, they found a utility shed fully engulfed in flames. Fire officials say it took crews 10-15 minutes to completely...
wtvy.com
Dothan Police ask for public assistance in locating diamond thief
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On Monday, October 3,2022, a man stole several pieces of diamond jewelry. The suspect entered a jewelry store in Wiregrass Commons Mall at around 2:15 p.m. He asked to look at several pieces from the display case. As the clerk was showing him the jewelry, he...
Two inmates die over weekend at Alabama state prison
Two Alabama inmates died over the weekend at one Alabama state prison, officials reported Monday, one of the deaths was at the hands of other inmates. A 30-year-old inmate, Denarieya Letrex Smith, was serving a life sentence for an attempted murder conviction from Covington County, Jefferson County Coroner’s Office officials said.
alabamanews.net
Brundidge Woman Hit, Killed by Pickup Truck in Pike County
A Brundidge woman has been struck and killed by a pickup truck on U.S. Highway 231 in Pike County. Alabama State Troopers say 31-year-old Christy Mayhew was hit at about 9:55PM Sunday about one mile south of Brundidge. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck...
Montgomery man arrested, charged with fraud and exploitation of the elderly
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey and Alabama Securities Commission Director Joseph Borg announced that a Montgomery man was arrested for financial exploitation of the elderly and securities fraud Monday. 35-year-old Nicholas Allen, of Montgomery, was indicted on one count of securities fraud and one count of financial exploitation of the […]
Troy Messenger
Vehicle crash claims the life of Pike County woman
A single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on Sunday, Oct. 2, claimed the life of a Brundidge woman. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 9:55 p.m. on Sunday, according to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). The crash claimed the life of Brundidge resident Christy L. Mayhew, 31, when she was fatally injured after being struck by a 2019 Dodge Ram.
WSFA
‘I just cried’: Montgomery teen passes state bar exam
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Katrinnah Darden is breathing a sigh of relief. After four years of college, three years of law school and three months of studying, the 19-year-old, of Montgomery, has passed the State Bar Exam. “I just cried and cried like I never cried before,” said Darden. “It’s...
wtvy.com
6th teen nabbed in Eufaula credit card fraud sting
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVY) - A total of six teenagers have been arrested in connection to a credit card fraud scheme in Eufaula. Eufaula police made the sixth arrest Friday. Police say 18 year old, Willis Maurice Jackson III, is believed to have stolen debit/credit cards to knowingly purchase goods without authorization.
wdhn.com
Community reacts to the fatal shooting of an Elba H.S. senior
As WDHN News first reported last night at ten, an arrest has been made in the deadly shooting earlier this week of an Elba high school senior. Tonight, a 21-year-old Elba man is facing murder and theft of property charges. The town’s mayor says the victim’s family and the entire community are hurting.
WSFA
Wildfires big concern for Alabama firefighters
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We have not seen any substantial rain in weeks. That’s creating concern over wildfires. The Alabama Forestry Commission says dozens of fires have burned hundreds of acres over the last week. A control burned left unattended is what caused a fire in Lee County Saturday,...
WSFA
‘10 Best Days of Fall’: Alabama National Fair to start Friday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama National Fair is set to return to the capital city Friday. Widely known as the “10 Best Days of Fall,” it will begin with WSFA 12 News Day at the Fair and will run through Oct. 16. For safety reasons, fair organizers have implemented a policy that requires everyone 17 or younger to be accompanied by a parent or guardian when they come out to the fairgrounds at Garrett Coliseum.
