Mary Frances Fumich, 86, of Morgantown, passed away on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her family. She was born Sept. 13, 1936, in Morgantown, a daughter of the late Orlando and Sarah Castelli. Mary enjoyed traveling and was always on the go. She liked going to...

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO