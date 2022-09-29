Read full article on original website
Mary Fumich
Mary Frances Fumich, 86, of Morgantown, passed away on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her family. She was born Sept. 13, 1936, in Morgantown, a daughter of the late Orlando and Sarah Castelli. Mary enjoyed traveling and was always on the go. She liked going to...
Michael Hopkins
Michael W. “Hoppy” Hopkins was born in Morgantown on August 11, 1954, the son of the late Mary Ann and Walter S Hopkins Jr. Survivors include his wife, Ruth Hopkins, of Morgantown; brother, Mark and wife Barbara Hopkins, of Scott Depot; sister, Amy Hopkins McClung and husband Michael, of Morgantown; brother, Alan and wife Ronda Hopkins, of Fairmont; nieces and nephews, Marcus Hopkins, Marla and Leah Hopkins, Lindsey and Tyler Elliott, Katie McClung, Daniel, Madison and Alyssa Hopkins, Stephen Wotring and Jesse Graham; and great-nieces and nephews Emilia, Lincoln, Liliana, Elliott and Robert Wotring.
Mary Ann Hayes-Rotter
Mary Ann Hayes-Rotter, 83, formerly of Morgantown, and Willowick, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. She was born in Cleveland, on Sept. 24, 1939, the daughter of the late Willis and Lucille Hayes. Beloved wife of the late Carl A. Rotter; loving mother of David (Vicki) Rotter and Martha (Leo) Dougherty; and grandmother and great-grandmother of Mariah, Catherine, Owen, Riley, Roman and Addalynn.
