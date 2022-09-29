ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mary Fumich

Mary Frances Fumich, 86, of Morgantown, passed away on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her family. She was born Sept. 13, 1936, in Morgantown, a daughter of the late Orlando and Sarah Castelli. Mary enjoyed traveling and was always on the go. She liked going to...
Michael Hopkins

Michael W. “Hoppy” Hopkins was born in Morgantown on August 11, 1954, the son of the late Mary Ann and Walter S Hopkins Jr. Survivors include his wife, Ruth Hopkins, of Morgantown; brother, Mark and wife Barbara Hopkins, of Scott Depot; sister, Amy Hopkins McClung and husband Michael, of Morgantown; brother, Alan and wife Ronda Hopkins, of Fairmont; nieces and nephews, Marcus Hopkins, Marla and Leah Hopkins, Lindsey and Tyler Elliott, Katie McClung, Daniel, Madison and Alyssa Hopkins, Stephen Wotring and Jesse Graham; and great-nieces and nephews Emilia, Lincoln, Liliana, Elliott and Robert Wotring.
Morgantown High to honor distinguished grads Friday

Things don’t begin and end with Barney Fife at Morgantown High School. Or, rather, Don Knotts (Class of 1942), the comedic actor who went on to win five Emmys for his portrayal of the a. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
Mary Ann Hayes-Rotter

Mary Ann Hayes-Rotter, 83, formerly of Morgantown, and Willowick, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. She was born in Cleveland, on Sept. 24, 1939, the daughter of the late Willis and Lucille Hayes. Beloved wife of the late Carl A. Rotter; loving mother of David (Vicki) Rotter and Martha (Leo) Dougherty; and grandmother and great-grandmother of Mariah, Catherine, Owen, Riley, Roman and Addalynn.
Water line break affects First Ward

A boil water advisory remains in effect today for the 170 or so residents in First Ward who were without service after an 18-inch main on Ohio Avenue broke Monday morning. Crews were expe. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
