Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Get dinner and a show with the debut of Magic Mike Live in MiamiBest of South FloridaMiami, FL
What Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa Should Consider NextAnthony DiMoroCincinnati, OH
The untold story of the first black millionaire of Florida.Alissa Rose
Would you visit the (maybe) haunted New River Inn in Fort Lauderdale, Florida?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
Related
TODAY.com
Christina Aguilera honored at Billboard Latin Music Awards for her humanitarian work
Christina Aguilera doesn't just have the voice of a generation — she also gives back to her community. The singer and former coach of "The Voice" was honored with the Spirit of Hope Award, during the live telecast of the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards on Sept. 29 from Watsco Center in Miami, Florida.
Bad Bunny, Farruko, Karol G win big at the Billboard Latin Music Awards
Bad Bunny won a leading nine 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards Thursday in Florida.
Nicky Jam Honored With Hall of Fame Award at 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards — Presented by His Dad
Nicky Jam received more than just the Hall of Fame Award at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards on Thursday evening. His own father, José Rivera, took the stage to do the honors of presenting the award to him — talk about a sweet and unexpected surprise! Nicky broke down in tears as his dad presented the award and walked over to give him a big hug. The two embraced for a few minutes before the reggaeton artist gave his acceptance speech.
Madonna, 64, Cozies Up To Rumored New Flame, 23, In NYC Days Before Cops Crash Her Music Video Shoot
Madonna is rumored to be in the throes of a red-hot romance with 23-year-old model Andrew Darnell, RadarOnline.com has learned. The original Material Girl, 64, was spotted cozying up to Darnell during Labor Day Weekend, days before cops crashed her music video set over noise complaints. Madonna and Darnell were seen "snuggling and cuddling" after attending Nigerian musician REMA's concert with BMX star Nigel Sylvester at Irving Plaza in New York City on Friday. After jamming out, the trio met up with jeweler Greg Yuna to grab a bite at Mister French. Sources told Page Six they stepped on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Demi Lovato has fans concerned after revealing she is sick and no longer wants to tour
Demi Lovato is over tour life. The singer who uses she/her/they/them pronouns shared a series of messages on her Instagram story Tuesday, revealing that she is sick, and wants this to be her last tour. “I can’t do this anymore,” they wrote over a photo from her...
hotnewhiphop.com
Chloe Bailey Turns Heads With Blue Rhinestone Bodysuit At iHeartRadio Music Festival
Chloe Bailey loves to put on a good show. In the past, she's drawn comparisons to none other than Beyoncé, and has even gotten compliments from the legend. Bailey's performance at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas found her showing off her talent, and looks, once more. During her set, she performed several of her biggest hits while wearing a blue rhinestone bodysuit and fishnet tights in front of a packed crowd.
Watch ‘The Voice’ Four-Chair Turn That Coaches Call a Never-Before-Heard Version of a Billie Eilish Song
Andrew Igbokidi hadn’t sung more than three notes before Gwen Stefani and Camila Cabello turned their chairs to try to land the 22-year-old Nigerian singer from Hot Springs, Arkansas, on their team for season 22 of The Voice. They were quickly followed by Blake Shelton, who probably didn’t even...
Billboard
‘Boyfriend’ Singer Dove Cameron Signs With Sony Music Publishing
Singer, songwriter and award-winning actress Dove Cameron has inked a worldwide deal with Sony Music Publishing (SMP). News of the deal arrives just after Cameron won the best new artist prize at the MTV VMAs and went viral with her queer pop anthem “Boyfriend.”. In conversation with Billboard, Cameron...
RELATED PEOPLE
Taylor Swift Sparkles On Stage In A High-Slit, One-Sleeve Dress While Receiving Honor At The Nashville Songwriter Awards
Taylor Swift may have gotten deserved recognition for her musical and lyrical talents at the Nashville Songwriter Awards this week, but we want to praise her stunning style, too! The “cardigan” hitmaker, 32, donned a shimmering, curve-hugging black gown to the historic Ryman Auditorium-held event, and her sparkle-adorned dress featured a high neckline, one sleeve, an ab-baring cut-out and a daring high slit.
Ciara Taps Summer Walker for ‘Better Thangs,’ a ‘Feel-Good R&B Anthem’
Nothing but positivity. Ciara is back with her second single of the year, as she welcomes Summer Walker to celebrate the “Better Thangs” in life. The new sunshine-kissed single dropped Wednesday. Ciara described the track as “a feel-good R&B anthem for elevating every aspect of your life” in a statement about the song. “It’s meant to bring joy while inspiring the continuous evolution of one’s self,” she said. After releasing her album Still Over It last year, Walker has hopped onto songs by top-notch artists such as “No Love” with SZA, “Best Friends” with the Weeknd, and most recently,...
Watch FKA twigs’ New Video for “Pamplemousse”
FKA twigs has unveiled a new music video for her Caprisongs cut “Pamplemousse.” The visual for the song is directed by Aidan Zamiri and Yuma Burgess and features a series of striking photographs and bold renderings of FKA twigs that progress rapidly, as if by stop-motion. Check it out below.
The FADER
Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit” tops Billboard Hot 100
“Bad Habit,” the fifth track and second pre-album single from Steve Lacy’s July 2022 LP, Gemini Rights, has topped the Billboard Hot 100, giving the 24-year-old R&B polymath his first number one hit. The song debuted on the chart following its initial June 29 release and has stayed there ever since, spending the previous four weeks at number two before surpassing Harry Styles’ “As It Was” in Monday’s counting. The Styles track held the top spot for 15 weeks before dropping down to second place.
IN THIS ARTICLE
In Photos: Ed Sheeran's career: Live concerts and awards
Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran started his music career when he was a teenager. He is best known for his songs "Shape of You," "Bad Habits," "Photograph" and more. Sheeran will be launching his North American "Mathematics" tour in 2023. Here's a look back on his life through the years.
Shania Twain Teases Upcoming American Music Awards Performance
Shania Twain is giving us new music soon. She just dropped a brand new single titled “Waking Up Dreaming” and she has a new record label. It’s a fantastic return to the infectious crossover pop that became her signature in the late 90s. It seems that she’ll offer the first television performance of the track on the American Music Awards in November. She posted a new video soundtracked by the tune. And she directed fans to the AMAs on November 20. The awards show is held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and it will air on ABC. It begins at 8 p.m. ET. Check out Shania Twain’s post below.
Watch Billie Eilish Perform ‘Therefore I Am’ From Apple Music’s ‘Happier Than Ever’ World Tour Livestream Concert
The world tour in support of Billie Eilish’s sophomore studio album Happier Than Ever was a long time coming. As the global event comes to an official close, the singer is sharing highlights from her career-spanning setlist with live performance videos from her sold-out show at London’s O2 arena, including the swaggering single “Therefore I Am” and the unbothered deep cut “I Didn’t Change My Number.” Both videos were sourced from the recent global livestream of the Happier Than Ever tour stop presented exclusively by Apple Music Live. The show is available to watch in full on-demand and has been...
iheart.com
Bruce Springsteen Joins The Killers On Stage For Three-Song Encore
The Killers welcomed surprise guest Bruce Springsteen on stage for a three-song encore at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night, and the crowd went wild. According to Rolling Stone, the iconic performers sang Springsteen's "Badlands," "Born to Run," and their 2021 collaboration of "Dustlands." “The idea to record it remotely...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Stevie Nicks Made One Demand Before Teaming Up With Gorillaz
Stevie Nicks enthused about being an "honorary" member of Gorillaz: both singing on the virtual band’s upcoming song "Oil" and popping up — in animated form — in the music video. Appearing in the clip, she told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 (via NME), was her...
Acclaimed Young Musician Nandi Bushell Shares Debut Single, “The Shadows”
You may know her from her whimsical drum “feud” with Dave Grohl. You may know her from her time sitting in with the Foo Fighters. You may know her from her slew of popular covers shared on social media. But now you will definitely know the young musician,...
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
112K+
Post
986M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0