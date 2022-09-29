ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis, CA

Going batty: Homecoming dance at California high school postponed over bats in gym

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gFLrf_0iFpHkVq00

DAVIS, Calif. — There weren’t bats in a belfry, but there were plenty in a high school gymnasium.

A homecoming dance scheduled for last Saturday at a California high school had to be postponed because there were bats flying through the gymnasium at Davis Senior High School, KOVR-TV reported.

“I was just kind of like, ‘Bats, that’s kind of crazy,’” Davis High junior Gavin Mark told the television station.

According to a statement from the Davis Joint Unified School District, animal control officials in Yolo County were consulted and school officials said the bats could not be removed in time for the dance.

“We learned we could not remove the bats from the gym in time for the dance,” the district said in a statement. “Unfortunately, we were unable to identify another option that maintains the safety of our students and staff. We will reschedule the dance as soon as possible.”

Members of Northern California Bats, a wildlife and rehabilitation group, believe the school might be dealing with Mexican free-tailed bats, KOVR reported.

“These guys tend to be the culprits in the buildings,” Corky Quirk who works with the organization as a researcher and educator, told the television station.

Meanwhile, students must wait for the dance to be rescheduled. The bats have thrown a wrench in students’ desire to return to normal after dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year’s dance was held in the school’s quad area.

“So many things just have been kind of thrown at us that now it’s just kind of like we need to go with the flow and find the best in every situation,” Mark told KOVR.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSB Radio

Killings of 5 men in California are related, police say

STOCKTON, Calif. — (AP) — Rewards totaling $85,000 have been offered for information leading to an arrest in five fatal shootings since July in Stockton, California, that investigators believe are related, police said. After reviewing surveillance footage, detectives have located an unidentified "person of interest" in the killings,...
STOCKTON, CA
WSB Radio

Northern California police seek ‘person of interest’ in 5 murders committed since July

STOCKTON, Calif. — Police in Northern California are investigating a string of five murders since July that they believe have been the work of the same killer or killers. Stockton police officials have released a grainy surveillance photo of a person of interest in the case. Authorities also announced last week that the city is providing a $75,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
STOCKTON, CA
WSB Radio

Stockton police search for apparent serial killer tied to five murders, victims' IDs released

STOCKTON, Calif. — Five unprovoked murders in the past several months appear to be the work of one person, according to the Stockton, California, Police Department. Authorities are searching for a person of interest tied to the five slayings, the first of which occurred on July 8. All of the victims were men and all were alone at the time they were fatally shot, police said. The killings all happened at night or in the early morning hours.
STOCKTON, CA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
46K+
Followers
96K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy