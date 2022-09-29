Read full article on original website
saturdaytradition.com
Minnesota football: Gophers' status as legitimate B1G West frontrunners exposed in loss to Purdue
Despite the recent success of the program, Minnesota football is still searching for its first-ever B1G West title under head coach PJ Fleck. For those wondering why the Gophers have yet to break through, Saturday’s homecoming loss to Purdue was another indication of a program still searching to learn how to play as a favorite in key moments.
saturdaytradition.com
Aidan O’Connell gets availability confirmed ahead of B1G West showdown with Minnesota
Aidan O’Connel is reportedly expected to start against No. 21 Minnesota after sitting out last week against Florida Atlantic with an upper-body injury. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported the news. The Boilermakers barely escaped last week with a win after FAU scored a touchdown with 5 minutes left to...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Sassy Salon Player of the Game
Carroll sophomore quarterback Luke Danner was the Sassy’s Salon in Delphi Player Of The Game Friday night. Congratulations Luke.
wbaa.org
“The hypocrisy is outstanding” MeToo Purdue calls for resignation of campus leaders found guilty of retaliation
MeToo Purdue held a rally Friday, calling for the resignation of campus leaders found guilty of retaliating against students who came forward with sexual assault allegations. Last week, a jury found Purdue University guilty of retaliation and treating a student differently because she was a woman. That included Purdue’s Dean of Students Katie Sermersheim and Vice President for Ethics and Compliance Alyssa Rollock.
Atlas Obscura
Seven Pillars of the Mississinewa
Along the Mississinewa River in Peru, Indiana, is a set of seven limestone pillars that reach some 25 feet tall. This area has long been considered a sacred space for the Miami people of Indiana, who have called these lands home for hundreds of years. The stone pillars were shaped...
sprintcarandmidget.com
Cummins Keeps Rolling At Kokomo
KOKOMO, Ind. — Kyle Cummins turned it on during the second half of the feature and won Friday night‘s USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship feature at Kokomo Speedway. Cummins raced his Rock Steady Racing/Ultimate Predator Boats – Mid-America Safety Solutions/Mach-1/Stanton Chevy into the lead at the halfway...
WISH-TV
Body of a 2-year-old recovered from Big Monon Creek in White County
MONTICELLO, Ind. (WISH) — A two-year-old has died after his body was recovered Friday from a creek in White County, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. At 4:57 p.m. Friday, White County communications call center received a 911 call for an unresponsive child that was pulled from Big Monon Creek, in the area of North Crab Apple Loop in the town of Monon.
nomadlawyer.org
Lafayette: 7 Best Places To Visit In Lafayette, Indiana
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Lafayette Indiana. Lafayette, Indiana is a friendly city that has a lot to offer visitors. It is home to many historic landmarks, cultural attractions, and family-friendly activities. From kayaking on the Wabash River to viewing artwork at the Haan Museum of Indiana Art, there is something for everyone in Lafayette.
Fox 59
Russiaville man struck, killed on SR 47 in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A Russiaville man was killed Sunday night after police say he was hit by a vehicle while walking on State Road 47. Police were alerted of a man walking eastbound on E. State Road 47 in Sheridan at around 9:27 p.m. Sunday. A welfare check was requested, followed by another call saying the man had been hit by a vehicle.
WTHI
Newport Auto Hill Climb is back for another year of engine revving action
NEWPORT, Ind. (WTHI) - Rev your engines, folks!. The Newport Antique Auto Hill Climb is back for another year of action!. This annual event is known to bring in tens of thousands of folks to the area! There's a flea market, food vendors, and a car show!. The fun doesn't...
WTHI
Four hurt, two teens airlifted after Parke County crash
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Four people were hurt in a Parke County crash involving a dump truck. It happened just before 11:00 Wednesday morning on US 36 near Rockville. According to police, a 17-year-old from Kingman was driving west on 36 when he tried to make a U-turn. During...
WLFI.com
Lafayette Police investigating shooting, stabbing at Briarwood Apartments
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)— Lafayette Police are investigating a stabbing and shooting at Briarwood Apartments. According to police a call came in around 1:40 Saturday afternoon. Police say both incidents are related. LPD says one female was shot and another female was stabbed. Both females have been taken to local...
The Unsolved Snapchat Murders
Delphi, Indiana, is a small farming community with three thousand inhabitants. It was the sort of community where everyone knew everyone else. Doors were left unlocked and kids wandered around without fear. This all changed in 2017 when two girls were murdered.
WLFI.com
Two retired LPD officers named in Oath Keepers data leak
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Two retired Lafayette Police Department officers are named in a recent leak of Oath Keepers emails and membership logs. Distributed Denial of Secrets — a non-profit "devoted to enabling the free transmission of data in the public interest," according to the group's website — recently leaked about 5 gigabytes of data from the servers of the Oath Keepers.
WISH-TV
Russiaville man dies after hit by vehicle in Boone County
SHERIDAN, Ind. (WISH) — A male pedestrian died Sunday after he was hit by a vehicle while walking along State Road 47 in Sheridan, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. Just before 9:30 p.m., county dispatchers received a report of a man walking eastbound in the 9200...
WIBC.com
ISP: Logansport Man Arrested for Molesting Two Girls
LOGANSPORT, Ind.–A man from Logansport was charged with three counts of child molestation and one count of child exploitation earlier this week. State police say the investigation into Justin Bault, 40, began August 2, 2022. That’s when they say they got reports that two girls had been molested in Cass County.
wyrz.org
Gov. Holcomb Selects State Bank of Lizton’s Tanselle as Judicial Appointment for Hendricks County Superior Court Vacancy
INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb today announced Ryan W. Tanselle as his appointment to the Hendricks County Superior Court. Tanselle succeeds Judge Karen Love who retired May 31, 2022. Tanselle currently is the vice president and general counsel at State Bank in Brownsburg. Previously he spent more than...
casscountyonline.com
Norfolk Southern to close portion of U.S. 31 in Tipton County October 4-6, 2022
TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. – Norfolk Southern Railroad announces closure to a portion of U.S. 31 in both directions between S.R. 28 and W. 100 S. starting on or after Tuesday, October 4, through Thursday, October 6. This closure will allow Norfolk Southern Railroad to replace the rail in the crossing.
WLFI.com
Justice system falls short in domestic violence cases
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — An abuse awareness course and $454 made John Jones' domestic violence case go away. That proverbial slap on the wrist spiraled into tragedy Monday outside Subaru of Indiana Automotive. Police say John Jones killed himself after shooting his co-worker and ex-girlfriend, Mindy Donovan, in the...
Two arrested after fight, stabbing and shooting
Lafayette Police arrested two people after a fight ended in one of them getting shot in the leg Saturday evening. Parish Jackson, 29, was in a physical fight with a 27-year-old woman outside an apartment building on the 1800 block of Windemere Drive about 5:45 p.m. Parish then stabbed the other participant in the face and arm, LPD Lt. Justin Hartman said.
