West Lafayette, IN

saturdaytradition.com

Minnesota football: Gophers' status as legitimate B1G West frontrunners exposed in loss to Purdue

Despite the recent success of the program, Minnesota football is still searching for its first-ever B1G West title under head coach PJ Fleck. For those wondering why the Gophers have yet to break through, Saturday’s homecoming loss to Purdue was another indication of a program still searching to learn how to play as a favorite in key moments.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Sassy Salon Player of the Game

Carroll sophomore quarterback Luke Danner was the Sassy’s Salon in Delphi Player Of The Game Friday night. Congratulations Luke.
DELPHI, IN
wbaa.org

“The hypocrisy is outstanding” MeToo Purdue calls for resignation of campus leaders found guilty of retaliation

MeToo Purdue held a rally Friday, calling for the resignation of campus leaders found guilty of retaliating against students who came forward with sexual assault allegations. Last week, a jury found Purdue University guilty of retaliation and treating a student differently because she was a woman. That included Purdue’s Dean of Students Katie Sermersheim and Vice President for Ethics and Compliance Alyssa Rollock.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Atlas Obscura

Seven Pillars of the Mississinewa

Along the Mississinewa River in Peru, Indiana, is a set of seven limestone pillars that reach some 25 feet tall. This area has long been considered a sacred space for the Miami people of Indiana, who have called these lands home for hundreds of years. The stone pillars were shaped...
PERU, IN
sprintcarandmidget.com

Cummins Keeps Rolling At Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. — Kyle Cummins turned it on during the second half of the feature and won Friday night‘s USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship feature at Kokomo Speedway. Cummins raced his Rock Steady Racing/Ultimate Predator Boats – Mid-America Safety Solutions/Mach-1/Stanton Chevy into the lead at the halfway...
KOKOMO, IN
WISH-TV

Body of a 2-year-old recovered from Big Monon Creek in White County

MONTICELLO, Ind. (WISH) — A two-year-old has died after his body was recovered Friday from a creek in White County, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. At 4:57 p.m. Friday, White County communications call center received a 911 call for an unresponsive child that was pulled from Big Monon Creek, in the area of North Crab Apple Loop in the town of Monon.
WHITE COUNTY, IN
nomadlawyer.org

Lafayette: 7 Best Places To Visit In Lafayette, Indiana

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Lafayette Indiana. Lafayette, Indiana is a friendly city that has a lot to offer visitors. It is home to many historic landmarks, cultural attractions, and family-friendly activities. From kayaking on the Wabash River to viewing artwork at the Haan Museum of Indiana Art, there is something for everyone in Lafayette.
LAFAYETTE, IN
Fox 59

Russiaville man struck, killed on SR 47 in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A Russiaville man was killed Sunday night after police say he was hit by a vehicle while walking on State Road 47. Police were alerted of a man walking eastbound on E. State Road 47 in Sheridan at around 9:27 p.m. Sunday. A welfare check was requested, followed by another call saying the man had been hit by a vehicle.
BOONE COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Four hurt, two teens airlifted after Parke County crash

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Four people were hurt in a Parke County crash involving a dump truck. It happened just before 11:00 Wednesday morning on US 36 near Rockville. According to police, a 17-year-old from Kingman was driving west on 36 when he tried to make a U-turn. During...
PARKE COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

Lafayette Police investigating shooting, stabbing at Briarwood Apartments

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)— Lafayette Police are investigating a stabbing and shooting at Briarwood Apartments. According to police a call came in around 1:40 Saturday afternoon. Police say both incidents are related. LPD says one female was shot and another female was stabbed. Both females have been taken to local...
LAFAYETTE, IN
Sam H Arnold

The Unsolved Snapchat Murders

Delphi, Indiana, is a small farming community with three thousand inhabitants. It was the sort of community where everyone knew everyone else. Doors were left unlocked and kids wandered around without fear. This all changed in 2017 when two girls were murdered.
DELPHI, IN
WLFI.com

Two retired LPD officers named in Oath Keepers data leak

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Two retired Lafayette Police Department officers are named in a recent leak of Oath Keepers emails and membership logs. Distributed Denial of Secrets — a non-profit "devoted to enabling the free transmission of data in the public interest," according to the group's website — recently leaked about 5 gigabytes of data from the servers of the Oath Keepers.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WISH-TV

Russiaville man dies after hit by vehicle in Boone County

SHERIDAN, Ind. (WISH) — A male pedestrian died Sunday after he was hit by a vehicle while walking along State Road 47 in Sheridan, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. Just before 9:30 p.m., county dispatchers received a report of a man walking eastbound in the 9200...
SHERIDAN, IN
WIBC.com

ISP: Logansport Man Arrested for Molesting Two Girls

LOGANSPORT, Ind.–A man from Logansport was charged with three counts of child molestation and one count of child exploitation earlier this week. State police say the investigation into Justin Bault, 40, began August 2, 2022. That’s when they say they got reports that two girls had been molested in Cass County.
LOGANSPORT, IN
WLFI.com

Justice system falls short in domestic violence cases

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — An abuse awareness course and $454 made John Jones' domestic violence case go away. That proverbial slap on the wrist spiraled into tragedy Monday outside Subaru of Indiana Automotive. Police say John Jones killed himself after shooting his co-worker and ex-girlfriend, Mindy Donovan, in the...
LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

Two arrested after fight, stabbing and shooting

Lafayette Police arrested two people after a fight ended in one of them getting shot in the leg Saturday evening. Parish Jackson, 29, was in a physical fight with a 27-year-old woman outside an apartment building on the 1800 block of Windemere Drive about 5:45 p.m. Parish then stabbed the other participant in the face and arm, LPD Lt. Justin Hartman said.
LAFAYETTE, IN

