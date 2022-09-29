A deputy with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department responded to a two-vehicle crash on County Highway E in Darlington Township Saturday around 8:45am. 61 year old Theresa O’Brien of Darlington was traveling on County Highway E when she crossed over the center line, striking an oncoming vehicle driven by 17 year old Levi Carter of Mineral Point. The Darlington Fire Department, Lafayette County EMS and Darlington Police Department assisted at the scene. No injuries were reported. Both vehicles had moderate damage and were towed from the scene. O’Brien was cited for Texting while Driving.

DARLINGTON, WI ・ 15 HOURS AGO