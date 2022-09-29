Read full article on original website
Man dead after crashing vehicle into barn east of Sun Prairie
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — A man died Sunday after crashing a vehicle into a barn outside Sun Prairie, Dane County Sheriff’s officials said. Emergency crews were called to Highway 19 near Prospector Lane just after 9:30 p.m. Officials said the 37-year-old driver was heading north on Prospector Lane when he crossed over Highway 19, drove onto private property and collided...
wearegreenbay.com
Authorities investigating crash in Wisconsin that had 8 people in 1 car
RIO, Wis. (WFRV) – A single-vehicle crash in Wisconsin that had eight people, four of which were children, in one car is under investigation. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office posted about a single-vehicle crash that had eight people inside one car on its Facebook page. On September 30 around 8:30 p.m., authorities were notified of a rollover crash on Hwy 16.
nbc15.com
Motorcycle rider dies in Sunday night Beltline crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person has died after a motorcycle collided with a guardrail while it was exiting off the Beltline late Sunday evening. According to the Madison Police Dept., the motorcycle was on the off-ramp leading to Park Street around 7:15 p.m. when it struck the rail. The vehicle ended up landing along the edge of a nearby pond.
nbc15.com
Man dies after car crashes into Town of Sun Prairie barn
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 37-year-old man is dead after he crashed a car into a Town of Sun Prairie barn on Sunday night. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office said the man was driving northbound on Prospector Lane in the Town of Sun Prairie at a high speed when the crash happened.
Motorcyclist dead after striking guard rail along Beltline off-ramp
MADISON, Wis. — A motorcyclist died Sunday night after striking a guard rail in Madison. Emergency crews were called to the off-ramp from the eastbound Beltline to Park Street just after 7:15 p.m. Madison police said the motorcycle hit the guard rail and landed near the edge of a nearby pond. The driver was taken to a local hospital and...
Driver of vehicle involved in fatal crash faces OWI charge
MADISON, Wis. — The driver of one of the vehicles involved in a fatal crash Friday night is facing charges. Madison police said a 60-year-old man is being charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated – first offense. That charge has not been formally filed in court. Police said charges may change pending the Wisconsin State Patrol’s investigation into...
x1071.com
Two Vehicle Crash In Darlington Township
A deputy with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department responded to a two-vehicle crash on County Highway E in Darlington Township Saturday around 8:45am. 61 year old Theresa O’Brien of Darlington was traveling on County Highway E when she crossed over the center line, striking an oncoming vehicle driven by 17 year old Levi Carter of Mineral Point. The Darlington Fire Department, Lafayette County EMS and Darlington Police Department assisted at the scene. No injuries were reported. Both vehicles had moderate damage and were towed from the scene. O’Brien was cited for Texting while Driving.
Five people hurt including child in rollover crash near Rio
RIO, Wis. — Five people were hurt, including a child, after a vehicle rolled over Friday night. Columbia County Sheriff’s officials said the crash occurred just after 8:30 p.m. on Highway 16 west of Rio. The vehicle was traveling west when it left the road and rolled over in a ditch.
nbc15.com
MPD: Group faces charges after 16-year-old revealed gun on State St.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 16-year-old lifted their sweatshirt up Saturday night to reveal a gun in downtown Madison, resulting in police arresting the teen and referring charges for other individuals too. Members of MPD’s Central District Community Policing Team were observing a large crowd of juveniles around 10:10 p.m....
Missing Wisconsin Dells man found safe; Silver Alert canceled
WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — An elderly man who went missing over the weekend has been found safe, according to state officials. Authorities had issued a Silver Alert for the 77-year-old man Monday after he walked away from his Wisconsin Dells residence Sunday night. Law enforcement said the man had dementia and was likely traveling on foot. He has since been...
Madison police investigate after restaurant struck by gunfire
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after they said a restaurant was struck by gunfire. Officers were sent to the 1600 block of Beld Street just after 6 p.m. Saturday after reports of gunshots. No suspects were found, but police did find multiple shell casings. Police said one...
x1071.com
Drug Arrest Made Of Milwaukee Man in Iowa County
Iowa County authorities received a traffic complaint on a vehicle traveling east on Highway 18 near the Village of Cobb Sunday around 6:30pm. Iowa County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, assisted by a City of Dodgeville Police Officer made a stop of the vehicle and driver on King Street in Dodgeville. As a result, 44 year old Andrew Kapfenstein of Milwaukee was arrested for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession with Intent to Deliver THC. Kapfenstein was taken to the Iowa County Jail, where he was booked and remains in custody.
nbc15.com
MPD: Roll-over crash kills one, another hospitalized
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department and Dane County Sheriff’s Office responded to a roll-over crash Friday night that resulted in one driver being killed and another hospitalized. Around 8 p.m. Friday, officials responded to a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of USH 12 EB and CTH...
Teen who allegedly had loaded gun on State Street arrested
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested a 16-year-old Saturday who they said had a loaded gun on State Street. Officers saw the teen amongst a group in the 500 block of State Street just after 10 p.m. Officers allegedly saw the grip of a gun tucked into the teen’s waistband.
Man charged in 2021 Labor Day weekend homicide held on $1M bond
MADISON, Wis. — A man charged with shooting and killing another man during Labor Day weekend last year finally made his initial appearance in Dane County court on Monday. Jeremiah Cain, 19, is charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide in connection with a shooting on Sept. 6, 2021, that killed 20-year-old Nicholas Cooke.
nbc15.com
MPD: Shots fired outside occupied restaurant, no one injured
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department officers responded to a report of several shots fired outside Naty’s Fast Food Saturday night. Around 6 p.m., officers responded to the occupied restaurant in the 1600 block of Beld St. after receiving the shots fired reports. Officers on scene did not...
x1071.com
One Vehicle Crash in Lafayette County
A deputy with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department responded to a one-vehicle crash on Highway 23 in Darlington Township Friday shortly after 10:30pm. 17 year old Deante Seals of Mineral Point was traveling north on HIghway 23 when he lost control of his vehicle, causing it to go off the road, into private property, and striking a parked car. Seals’ vehicle had minor damage and was driven from the scene. Seals was cited for Failure to have his Vehicle Under Control. No injuries were reported.
nbc15.com
One injured in two-vehicle crash in Sauk Co.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person is hurt after a two-vehicle crash Friday morning in Sauk County, officials confirmed. The crash happened just before 10:20 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 154 and County Road G, according to the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said one person...
Madison police search for suspect in robbery near Manchester Park
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are searching for a suspect who they said punched and robbed a man near Manchester Park early Saturday. Police said the man was walking in the 3400 block of Manchester Road near McKee Road just after midnight when another man walked up and punched him in the face, knocking him to the ground. The...
x1071.com
Cottage Grove firefighter laid to rest in farewell ceremony
MADISON, Wis. – Taking care of one of their own was the message behind a farewell ceremony for Cottage Grove firefighter Nathan Walker. Late last month, the 31-year-old Marine Corp Veteran lost his battle with PTSD when took his own life. On Monday a procession of fire trucks, police cars, and ambulances from several departments across the state headed towards a Madison area cemetery in his honor.
