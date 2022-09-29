ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

NFL Thursday Night Football tracker: Dolphins look to stay unbeaten against struggling Bengals

By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VqBCp_0iFpG8iK00

One undefeated team is playing on "Thursday Night Football" in Week 4 and it isn't the one that appeared in the Super Bowl last year. No, it's the surprising Miami Dolphins, who look completely different after hiring Mike McDaniel and trading for Tyreek Hill in the offseason. Through three weeks, the Dolphins are the only undefeated team in the AFC.

The Dolphins will look to keep their streak alive against one of the more disappointing teams to kick off the 2022 NFL season. The Cincinnati Bengals did make a deep playoff run last season, and find themselves 1-2 to open the year. Despite pouring money into the offensive line, the Bengals continue to give up sacks at an alarming rate.

Joe Burrow will be tasked with evading pressure and finding his star receivers against a Dolphins defense that held Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills to just 19 points in Week 3.

Follow along with us as we provide news, scores and injury updates as the Dolphins take on the Bengals on "Thursday Night Football" in Week 4.

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

Dolphins' Tagovailoa ruled out for Sunday's game at Jets

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — (AP) — Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been ruled out for Sunday’s game at the New York Jets. Tagovailoa, who suffered a concussion last Thursday at Cincinnati when he took a scary sack from Bengals defensive tackle Josh Tupou, was stretchered off the field and immediately taken to the hospital. He flew back to South Florida with the team that night.
NFL
WSB Radio

NFL Monday Night Football Week 4: Jimmy Garoppolo and 49ers look to continue dominance over Rams

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo started six regular-season games against the Los Angeles Rams since joining the 49ers in 2017. He's won all of them. Garoppolo wasn't supposed to continue that streak this season, but Trey Lance's injury pushed Garoppolo back into the starting lineup. He was underwhelming in his first start of the season, tossing 1 touchdown and 1 interception in a loss against the Denver Broncos.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Buffalo, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
WSB Radio

Bobby Wagner trucks protestor carrying pink flare during Rams-49ers game

A protestor's evening met a violent end during "Monday Night Football." With seconds remaining in the first half of Monday's game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers, a man ran onto the field at Levi's Stadium carrying a pink smoke flare. He ran across the the 30-yard line during a break in play toward the Rams sideline. This turned out to be a bad decision.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thursday Night Football#American Football#Afc#The Cincinnati Bengals#The Buffalo Bills
WSB Radio

Rams LB Bobby Wagner flattens protestor who gets on field

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — (AP) — Bobby Wagner delivered one of the biggest hits on a person who got onto the field. The Rams linebacker flattened the protestor who ran on the field with a device emitting pink smoke late in the second quarter of Los Angeles' game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night.
NFL
TheDailyBeast

WATCH: L.A. Rams Linebackers Take Down Streaking Animal Rights Activist

Bobby Wagner and Takkarist McKinley, both linebackers for the Los Angeles Rams, charged into a man attempting to streak across the San Francisco 49ers’ home field on Monday night, tackling him to the ground. The unauthorized individual charged out across the field shortly before halftime, waving what appeared to be a pink smoke flare. He was able to evade security before Wagner met him at the 40-yard line, assisted by McKinley. The streaker was identified as animal rights activist Alex Taylor by Direct Action Everywhere, a grassroots network that took credit for the stunt shortly after it occurred. Taylor and a colleague, Allison Fluty, were “a bit beaten up but in good spirits” after the incident, the group said on Twitter. The organization added that its aim had been “to elevate the #SmithfieldTrial,” a case in which two of its members are charged with smuggling two piglets off a Utah farm in 2017. The action comes nearly a month after two other Direct Action Everywhere members disrupted a Rams game, carrying smoke flares onto the field before being apprehended by security.Bobby Wagner stopped the fan who ran onto the field 😳(via @cameronsalerno1)pic.twitter.com/xWNQCPjliC— ESPN (@espn) October 4, 2022 Read it at ESPN
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WSB Radio

Justices won't revive Oakland's lawsuit over loss of Raiders

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday rejected Oakland's last-ditch effort to revive an antitrust lawsuit against the National Football League over the Raiders' move to Las Vegas in 2020. The city had been seeking hundreds of millions of dollars in its claim that the league...
OAKLAND, CA
WSB Radio

Wilson has sore shoulder, Broncos lose Williams, Gregory

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — (AP) — Broncos standout running back Javonte Williams is out for the year after tearing his right ACL in Denver's 32-23 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, and pass rusher Randy Gregory needs knee surgery and will miss multiple weeks. Also, QB Russell Wilson has...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
WSB Radio

49ers use defense, Deebo Samuel to beat Rams 24-9

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — (AP) — Deebo Samuel turned a short catch into an electric 57-yard touchdown, Talanoa Hufanga returned an interception for a score and the San Francisco 49ers beat the Los Angeles Rams 24-9 Monday night. Jeff Wilson Jr. also scored on a 32-yard run that...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
46K+
Followers
96K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy