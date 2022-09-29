ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Kenny Pickett starts off NFL career in unfortunate manner

Former Pitt star quarterback Kenny Pickett had a less-than-ideal start to his career Sunday afternoon. The Pittsburgh Steelers rookie went deep to Chase Claypool on his first career pass, and the throw was picked off by New York’s Jordan Whitehead. Pickett replaced Steelers’ starter Mitch Trubisky in the third...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

NFL Announces Punishment For Giants Wideout Sterling Shepard

This past Monday night's game against the Dallas Cowboys was a legitimate nightmare for New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard. On the final possession for the G-Men, Shepard went down with a non-contact injury. It was later announced that he suffered a torn ACL. Then, it was announced on...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State College, PA
Sports
City
State College, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State
New York State
State College, PA
Football
saturdaytradition.com

Jim Leonhard comments on relationship with Paul Chryst, new role with Badgers

Jim Leonhard will now have to focus on his new role as Wisconsin’s interim HC. He talked about adjusting to his new role in a recent press conference. Leonhard got his first coaching job from Paul Chryst in 2016. Leonhard joined Chryst’s staff as the defensive backs coach, before getting promoted to defensive coordinator in 2017. The former Wisconsin DC mentioned how Chryst mentored him.
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Penn State RB no longer with the team, James Franklin confirms

A Penn State RB is no longer with the Nittany Lion football program. James Franklin confirmed the news following the Week 5 win over Northwestern. According to Franklin, Devyn Ford has decided to focus on academics and has left football behind. Ford originally came to Penn State as a 4-star prospect out of Virginia in the 2019 recruiting class.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State's banged-up secondary takes another hit in game vs. Rutgers

Ohio State is taking on Rutgers in Columbus, but the Buckeyes are not playing at full strength. This Ohio State secondary has been plagued by injuries of late, with Cam Brown, Cameron Martinez, and Jordan Hancock all out against Rutgers. Well, things might be getting even worse. Graduate Transfer Tanner McCalister had to be helped off the field, and later returned to the sidelines without his helmet.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eli Manning
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Giants#American Football#Northwestern
saturdaytradition.com

Saquon Barkley shines in New York Giants win with latest 100-yard performance

Saquon Barkley – the former Penn State star and current New York Giant – had another huge game Sunday afternoon in the win against the Chicago Bears. Barkley had 146 yards on 31 carries in the game and also picked up 16 receiving yards on 2 catches. The game Sunday marks the second game this season where Barkley has had 100+ rushing yards, something he did just once last season.
NFL
On3.com

Arch Manning breaks records held by Eli and Peyton Manning

On3 Consensus No. 1 overall Arch Manning had a record breaking evening Friday. The Texas commitment broke two long standing Isidore Newman High passing records, which happened to be help by uncles Eli and Peyton Manning. In the Greenies 52-22 win at Pearl River (Miss.) High, Manning completed 17 of...
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

Ryan Day addresses on-field brouhaha with Greg Schiano during Week 5

The Ohio State Buckeyes easily handled Rutgers on Saturday, winning by a score of 49-10 in Columbus. The large margin of victory had tempers flaring on the sidelines for Rutgers. The scuffle came after Rutgers return man Aron Cruickshank was ejected for a late hit. The scuffle ended with Ryan...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NFL Teams
New York Giants
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan football: Wolverines might have something special with JJ McCarthy

There was a moment postgame in Iowa City where Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh couldn’t stop smiling. The reasoning? JJ McCarthy and his ability to extend plays. Harbaugh, a quarterback for the Wolverines himself in the 1980s, dominated the competition. He threw for 5,449 yards and 32 touchdowns while completing 62.4% of his throws. He led Michigan to a 36-12-1 record, closing out his tenure in Ann Arbor as of one the best to ever throw the pigskin.
ANN ARBOR, MI
NBC Chicago

5 Plays That Led to Bears Loss to Giants in NFL Week 4

5 most pivotal plays in Bears loss to Giants originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears struggled in all three phases in their 20-12 loss to the Giants in Week 4. The passing attack remained ineffective. The run defense was porous. There were critical mistakes made at critical times. It was a bad day for Matt Eberflus’ H.I.T.S. philosophies, but the following plays were the most impactful in the team’s loss.
CHICAGO, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Danny Kanell reveals his top 12 after an impactful Week 5

Danny Kanell has revealed his top 12 after Week 5 of the 2022 college football. The CBS Sports analyst has 3 teams from the B1G in his top 12, with 1 in the top 4. Kanell has Ohio State coming in at No. 3 after its 49-10 win over Rutgers in Week 5. Michigan is the next team to be ranked by Kanell as the Wolverines are at No. 5 after a convincing 27-14 road win at Iowa. Finally, Penn State comes in at No. 11 after a 17-7 struggle win on homecoming over Northwestern.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy