Ohio State is taking on Rutgers in Columbus, but the Buckeyes are not playing at full strength. This Ohio State secondary has been plagued by injuries of late, with Cam Brown, Cameron Martinez, and Jordan Hancock all out against Rutgers. Well, things might be getting even worse. Graduate Transfer Tanner McCalister had to be helped off the field, and later returned to the sidelines without his helmet.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO