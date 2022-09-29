Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Soccer: Second-half surge lifts Buckeyes over No. 6 Penn State 3-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses two games to Big Ten opponentsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Popular discount store set to open new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrandville, MI
4 Places in Pennsylvania Worth Visiting During Fall FoliageMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
Going to a Penn State Game This Season? 4 Things You Should KnowMelissa FrostState College, PA
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day, Greg Schiano receive unsportsmanlike penalties following screaming match in Rutgers-OSU game
Ryan Day and Greg Schiano’s squads are going out it hard on Saturday despite a lopsided call. The emotions spilled over in the fourth quarter, including both head coaches getting into a battle of words. Following a long run on a fake punt, Rutgers return man Aron Cruickshank delivered...
saturdaytradition.com
Mel Tucker addresses losing streak for Michigan State, concerns of negativity in Spartan locker room
Mel Tucker and his Michigan State Spartans are in a rough slate following the 27-13 loss on the road to Maryland. Michigan State (2-3; 0-2 in B1G play) has suffered its third consecutive loss. Despite the three losses coming out of Week 5, Tucker is not worried about his team....
saturdaytradition.com
Kenny Pickett starts off NFL career in unfortunate manner
Former Pitt star quarterback Kenny Pickett had a less-than-ideal start to his career Sunday afternoon. The Pittsburgh Steelers rookie went deep to Chase Claypool on his first career pass, and the throw was picked off by New York’s Jordan Whitehead. Pickett replaced Steelers’ starter Mitch Trubisky in the third...
NFL Announces Punishment For Giants Wideout Sterling Shepard
This past Monday night's game against the Dallas Cowboys was a legitimate nightmare for New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard. On the final possession for the G-Men, Shepard went down with a non-contact injury. It was later announced that he suffered a torn ACL. Then, it was announced on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Leonhard comments on relationship with Paul Chryst, new role with Badgers
Jim Leonhard will now have to focus on his new role as Wisconsin’s interim HC. He talked about adjusting to his new role in a recent press conference. Leonhard got his first coaching job from Paul Chryst in 2016. Leonhard joined Chryst’s staff as the defensive backs coach, before getting promoted to defensive coordinator in 2017. The former Wisconsin DC mentioned how Chryst mentored him.
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State RB no longer with the team, James Franklin confirms
A Penn State RB is no longer with the Nittany Lion football program. James Franklin confirmed the news following the Week 5 win over Northwestern. According to Franklin, Devyn Ford has decided to focus on academics and has left football behind. Ford originally came to Penn State as a 4-star prospect out of Virginia in the 2019 recruiting class.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State's banged-up secondary takes another hit in game vs. Rutgers
Ohio State is taking on Rutgers in Columbus, but the Buckeyes are not playing at full strength. This Ohio State secondary has been plagued by injuries of late, with Cam Brown, Cameron Martinez, and Jordan Hancock all out against Rutgers. Well, things might be getting even worse. Graduate Transfer Tanner McCalister had to be helped off the field, and later returned to the sidelines without his helmet.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State starting WR out vs. Rutgers, fellow starter receives late 'game-time decision' tag
Ohio State is looking at a potentially thin wide receiver group once again in Week 5 vs. Rutgers. The Buckeyes dropped their status report ahead of kickoff with one starter listed as out and another receiver listed as a game-time decision. According to Dan Hope with Eleven Warriors, Jaxon Smith-Njigba...
RELATED PEOPLE
saturdaytradition.com
Paul Finebaum ranks his Top 4 college football teams heading into Week 6
Paul Finebaum gave his weekly top 4 rankings after the significant impact of Week 5. While the top teams came away with victories, the games’ results and performances have huge implications. Finebaum saw Ohio State take care of business at home versus B1G foe Rutgers 49-10. He also saw...
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin AD Chris McIntosh explains decision to fire Paul Chryst following Week 5
Chris McIntosh gave his reasoning for firing Paul Chryst on Sunday. The Wisconsin AD stated that the decision was not based from game-to-game. Wisconsin will have to adjust to having a new head coach at the helm halfway through the season. The Badgers are 2-3 after losses to Washington State, Ohio State, and Illinois.
saturdaytradition.com
College football offensive coordinator fired following Week 5 loss, per report
Jeff Hecklinski is out at San Diego State after the Aztecs fell yet again to Boise State. The Aztecs are 2-3 with wins over Idaho State and Toledo to show for it. Head coach Brady Hoke, formerly of Michigan, made the call following the game, per the San Diego Union Tribune.
saturdaytradition.com
CBS Sports expert releases early list of candidates for Wisconsin head coaching vacancy
Wisconsin football is officially without a head coach after Paul Chryst was let go. Tom Fornelli of CBS Sports gave out his list of some candidates who should be considered for the job. Kansas HC Lance Leipold seems to be one of the favorites among fans and certain media members....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Report: Giants could bring back former Pro Bowl player
The New York Giants have dealt with some injuries in their secondary through the early part of the season, and that has led them to explore a reunion with a player who used to be the anchor of their defense. Free agent safety Landon Collins is scheduled to visit with...
saturdaytradition.com
Saquon Barkley shines in New York Giants win with latest 100-yard performance
Saquon Barkley – the former Penn State star and current New York Giant – had another huge game Sunday afternoon in the win against the Chicago Bears. Barkley had 146 yards on 31 carries in the game and also picked up 16 receiving yards on 2 catches. The game Sunday marks the second game this season where Barkley has had 100+ rushing yards, something he did just once last season.
Arch Manning breaks records held by Eli and Peyton Manning
On3 Consensus No. 1 overall Arch Manning had a record breaking evening Friday. The Texas commitment broke two long standing Isidore Newman High passing records, which happened to be help by uncles Eli and Peyton Manning. In the Greenies 52-22 win at Pearl River (Miss.) High, Manning completed 17 of...
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day addresses on-field brouhaha with Greg Schiano during Week 5
The Ohio State Buckeyes easily handled Rutgers on Saturday, winning by a score of 49-10 in Columbus. The large margin of victory had tempers flaring on the sidelines for Rutgers. The scuffle came after Rutgers return man Aron Cruickshank was ejected for a late hit. The scuffle ended with Ryan...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan football: Wolverines might have something special with JJ McCarthy
There was a moment postgame in Iowa City where Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh couldn’t stop smiling. The reasoning? JJ McCarthy and his ability to extend plays. Harbaugh, a quarterback for the Wolverines himself in the 1980s, dominated the competition. He threw for 5,449 yards and 32 touchdowns while completing 62.4% of his throws. He led Michigan to a 36-12-1 record, closing out his tenure in Ann Arbor as of one the best to ever throw the pigskin.
saturdaytradition.com
Rapid Reaction: Penn State sloshes its way to an ugly victory over Northwestern
Penn State continued to forge its new identity Saturday, weathering a nasty downpour from the remnants of Ian that posed more challenges than visiting Northwestern until late in the day. The Lions held the Wildcats to 3-and-outs on their first 5 drives and overcame 5 turnovers to survive 17-7 in...
5 Plays That Led to Bears Loss to Giants in NFL Week 4
5 most pivotal plays in Bears loss to Giants originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears struggled in all three phases in their 20-12 loss to the Giants in Week 4. The passing attack remained ineffective. The run defense was porous. There were critical mistakes made at critical times. It was a bad day for Matt Eberflus’ H.I.T.S. philosophies, but the following plays were the most impactful in the team’s loss.
saturdaytradition.com
Danny Kanell reveals his top 12 after an impactful Week 5
Danny Kanell has revealed his top 12 after Week 5 of the 2022 college football. The CBS Sports analyst has 3 teams from the B1G in his top 12, with 1 in the top 4. Kanell has Ohio State coming in at No. 3 after its 49-10 win over Rutgers in Week 5. Michigan is the next team to be ranked by Kanell as the Wolverines are at No. 5 after a convincing 27-14 road win at Iowa. Finally, Penn State comes in at No. 11 after a 17-7 struggle win on homecoming over Northwestern.
Comments / 0