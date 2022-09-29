Read full article on original website
maritime-executive.com
Evolving Role
Once perceived as mainly enforcers, flag states today see themselves as partners in guiding clients toward a sustainable future. (Article originally published in July/Aug 2022 edition.) The past few years have seen dramatic changes for the shipping industry and for ship registries – also known as flag states – that...
maritime-executive.com
After Nord Stream Attack, Europe Scrambles to Secure Subsea Pipelines
When a suspected sabotage attack ruptured the Nord Stream 1 and 2 lines on Sept. 26, several hundred thousand tonnes of Russian natural gas was released into the atmosphere. As it evaporated into the air, so too did any sense of complacency about security in the deep. European nations are now taking extra steps to protect their vulnerable subsea pipelines: The UK is planning to buy two special-purpose ships to survey and defend against subsea threats; Norway has deployed additional naval assets to patrol its sprawling offshore oil and gas infrastructure; and the Italian Navy has dispatched ships to monitor gas pipelines in the Mediterranean.
maritime-executive.com
Norway Steps Up Security for Offshore Oil and Gas
With the help of its NATO allies, the government of Norway is stepping up the security presence around the nation's oil and gas infrastructure, offshore and onshore. Members of the Norwegian Home Guard have been called up to provide military protection for the Nyhamna and Kollsnes terminals, the Mongstad oil refinery and the Kaarstoe natural gas processing plant, boosting the police presence at these key facilities.
maritime-executive.com
Wind-Turbine Maker Siemens Gamesa Lays Off 2,900 Workers
Siemens Gamesa intends to lay off 2,900 employees after revealing that inflation and supply chain issues are affecting its bottom line. Rising costs for energy, raw materials and transport are cutting into margins, while shortages of components, port congestion and supply delays are impacting production. Three days after the world’s...
maritime-executive.com
Sweden Begins "Crime Scene Investigation" Into Nord Stream Leaks
Sweden's Prosecution Authority has ordered a cordon area around the Nord Stream pipeline leaks "to block off the area in order to do a crime scene investigation." Gas releases from the damaged pipelines have largely tapered off, except for one of the breaches in the Nord Stream 2 line, which has inexplicably begun to release more gas. That leak is still creating a bubble pool of about 30 meters in diameter at the surface, the Swedish Coast Guard said in a statement, and the service "currently has no explanation" as to why leakage has tailed off more quickly elsewhere.
Analysis-UK bond market crash takes shine off Big Bang plans for London
LONDON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Britain's new Prime Minister Liz Truss promised to "unshackle" the City of London to fuel growth, but crashing the bond market over tax cuts will take the shine off her "Big Bang" plan for financial services.
Britain's tax backdown bounces stocks and sterling
SYDNEY, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Asian stocks bounced on Tuesday after Britain scrapped bits of a controversial tax cut plan, tentatively improving global market sentiment and rallying bonds and the pound.
maritime-executive.com
NTNU Trials World's First Urban Autonomous Passenger Ferry
In earlier times, cities like Trondheim and Bergen had a ferryman who rowed people from place to place. They were the taxi drivers of the waterways. Now, a new, future-oriented form of water transport will be available to the public. The autonomous passenger ferry milliAmpere 2 is now running shuttle...
maritime-executive.com
Greek Harbor Tug Operators Fined for Anti-Competitive Practices
The Hellenic Competition Commission has imposed fines totaling $4.4 million on six tugboat companies in connection with a probe into alleged market collusion. According to the commission, the towing companies Vernikos, Spanopoulos, Megatugs, Zouros, Pro-Tugs and Med Tugs have agreed to a settlement to resolve the case, including a plea deal admitting inolvement.
maritime-executive.com
Royal Navy Pays Tribute to 80th Anniversary of WWII Arctic Convoy PQ18
During an Arctic patrol with the Norwegian Navy, the crews of Royal Navy frigate HMS Northumberland and RFA Tiderace paused to pay tribute to the men of ill-fated WWII Arctic convoy PQ 18. Arctic convoy missions from Scotland and Iceland to Arkhangelsk were a critical part of Allied efforts to...
maritime-executive.com
The Outlaw Ocean Episode 2: The World's Largest Illegal Fishing Fleet
If you look at the taxonomy of crime that plays out offshore, it's both diverse and acute. And yet illegal fishing sits at the top of that hierarchy. A global business estimated at $10 billion in annual sales, and one that is thriving as improved technology has enabled fishing vessels to plunder the oceans with greater efficiency.
