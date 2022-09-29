The remnants of Ian are bringing showers and dreary conditions to the viewing area with more rain expected. The upper-level disturbance impacts the Valley with bands of moisture continuing to circulate around the center of low into the overnight. This closed low begins to open up and slowly but surely move eastward tomorrow. We'll still see scattered showers throughout the day with the day with plenty of clouds. Temps will only be in the 50s and 60s tomorrow which is well below average. As this area of low pressure moves toward the coast hit or miss showers remain in the forecast to kick-off the workweek. We could see some light showers linger into Tuesday before the whole storm system finally pushes east. High pressure then builds in for Wednesday with plenty of sunshine on tap. Temps rebound nicely as this ridge builds in.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO