The Wisconsin Better Business Bureau is warning to be careful when looking at installation offers for solar panels. The BBB said con artists offering “free solar panels” use misleading sales tactics and lies to trick homeowners out of money and into giving away personal information. The BBB said the scam often involves being contacted through email, phone, social media or even in person by someone who is pretending to be a solar company salesperson. The “salesperson” has a special offer in which they say they can install solar panels on your home for a low cost or even for free. They say the deal is only for a limited time, so they encourage you to act quickly. Next the scammer might ask for personal information, including needing you to fill out forms with your banking details. The salesperson also might claim that you need to pay an upfront cost, which they promise will be reimbursed by a “government program.” It’s all a scam.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO