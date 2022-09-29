Read full article on original website
Related
x1071.com
Great Midwest Marijuana Harvest Festival returns to Madison
MADISON, Wis. — America’s longest-running cannabis rights festival returned to Madison on Sunday. Marijuana is illegal in Wisconsin, but that didn’t stop activists from celebrating it during the annual Great Midwest Marijuana Harvest Festival. Attendees listened to speakers and enjoyed live music. “I agree that it should...
x1071.com
Dane County Farmers’ Market celebrates 50 years on Capitol Square
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Farmers’ Market is a staple of Saturdays on Capitol Square. This Saturday, however, was extra special. The market celebrated 50 years on the Square with a picnic. The market started as just a few stands in 1972 but has since grown to over 230 local producers.
x1071.com
AARP kicks off Pedestrian Safety Month
MADISON, Wis. — AARP kicked off Pedestrian Safety Month at Madison West High School Monday with an event aimed at making people move their feet. AARP joined with Jonathon Stalls, the founder of Walk2Connect and Pedestrian Dignity, on the “Pedestrian Dignity Experience” to stress the importance of safety to reduce injuries.
x1071.com
Sauk Prairie students get hands-on lesson Ho-Chunk culture
PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis. – As students at Tower Rock Elementary put together the final pieces to their very own Ciporoke Friday afternoon, teachers hoped it would be a lesson on Native American culture the kids wouldn’t soon forget. Ciporke is the Ho-Chunk word for house and Lightning...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
x1071.com
Installation Of Solar Panels Scam
The Wisconsin Better Business Bureau is warning to be careful when looking at installation offers for solar panels. The BBB said con artists offering “free solar panels” use misleading sales tactics and lies to trick homeowners out of money and into giving away personal information. The BBB said the scam often involves being contacted through email, phone, social media or even in person by someone who is pretending to be a solar company salesperson. The “salesperson” has a special offer in which they say they can install solar panels on your home for a low cost or even for free. They say the deal is only for a limited time, so they encourage you to act quickly. Next the scammer might ask for personal information, including needing you to fill out forms with your banking details. The salesperson also might claim that you need to pay an upfront cost, which they promise will be reimbursed by a “government program.” It’s all a scam.
x1071.com
Cause of September fire at Madison apartment remains undetermined
MADISON, Wis. — The cause of a fire at a 30-unit apartment building in Madison last month is still unclear, Madison Fire Department officials said Monday. The September 10 fire displaced 36 people, including eight children. One cat died. Fire Department officials said Monday that the fire originated near...
x1071.com
Madison Vegan Fest showcases passion for vegan food, animal rights
MADISON, Wis. — Madison Vegan Fest made its return Saturday after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The free community festival celebrates the vegan lifestyle with food vendors, exhibits, speakers and live music. “We’re celebrating compassionate living and exposing more people to vegan foods, vegan ideas, vegan vendors,...
x1071.com
UWPD: 11 people arrested including six UW students during Badger game
MADISON, Wis. — UW-Madison police made more arrests during Saturday’s football game than the Badgers had total rushing yards. And the police made 11 arrests. Police cited and ejected 10 people for underage alcohol possession and one person for trespassing during Wisconsin’s game against Illinois at Camp Randall Stadium. In addition, nine people were ejected but not cited.
IN THIS ARTICLE
x1071.com
Paul Chryst Fired: Students, family friend react to first UW football coach fired since 1989
MADISON, Wis. — The sudden ouster of Wisconsin Badgers head football coach Paul Chryst on Sunday has left fans divided, with some saying the move was the right one while others say it feels disrespectful. Chryst’s removal marked the program’s first firing since 1989. His 67-21 record gave him...
x1071.com
Inclusive Fall Festival gives all kids a chance to play
MADISON, Wis. — Non-verbal children got a chance to play games, paint and enjoy fall snacks Saturday while forming friendships with kids who are just like them. The second-annual Inclusive Fall Festival, put on by Variety of Wisconsin and Aspire Therapy, focused on creating a space for children who use Augmentative and Alternative Communication (AAC), which uses gestures, vocalizations and signs.
x1071.com
Mount Horeb Fall Village Market kickstarts woodworking career
MOUNT HOREB, Wi. — Sunday marked Mount Horeb’s fourth annual Fall Village Market. It provided local vendors with a platform to feed their passion. “Vendors who have sort of handmade and vintage items, but what really kind of sets it apart from our other events is that you can grab a cocktail or a drink with you and then meander through the vendors, as well as our downtown,” said Rachel Lacasse-Ford, Mount Horeb Chamber of Commerce’s Executive Director.
x1071.com
Waunakee Artisan Market builds, nourishes local art community
WAUNAKEE, Wi. — The Waunakee Artisan Market returned on Saturday, bringing in dozens of local artists to show off and sell their work, all while building on the area’s art community. The market has nearly doubled in its second year, a trend the event’s organizers hope continues.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
x1071.com
Wisconsin Singers to return to Shannon Hall with ‘Something’s Coming!’
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Singers return to the stage next month for their 55th season. The group will have two shows at Shannon Hall on November 18 and 19, featuring 90 minutes of pop, jazz, rock and Broadway music. This year’s show is entitled Something’s Coming!, and features...
x1071.com
Mukwonago man shot, injured while hunting near Wyalusing State Park
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — A Mukwonago man was taken to the hospital Sunday after he was shot while hunting. Grant County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Wyalusing State Park just after 2:30 p.m. A 49-year-old man and his wife were duck hunting in the backwaters of the Mississippi River.
x1071.com
Man charged in 2021 Labor Day weekend homicide held on $1M bond
MADISON, Wis. — A man charged with shooting and killing another man during Labor Day weekend last year finally made his initial appearance in Dane County court on Monday. Jeremiah Cain, 19, is charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide in connection with a shooting on Sept. 6, 2021, that killed 20-year-old Nicholas Cooke.
x1071.com
Drug Arrest Made Of Milwaukee Man in Iowa County
Iowa County authorities received a traffic complaint on a vehicle traveling east on Highway 18 near the Village of Cobb Sunday around 6:30pm. Iowa County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, assisted by a City of Dodgeville Police Officer made a stop of the vehicle and driver on King Street in Dodgeville. As a result, 44 year old Andrew Kapfenstein of Milwaukee was arrested for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession with Intent to Deliver THC. Kapfenstein was taken to the Iowa County Jail, where he was booked and remains in custody.
x1071.com
Badgers stomped by Illinois in Bielema’s return to Madison
MADISON, Wis. — Bret Bielema did a lot of winning at Camp Randall Stadium during his time as Badger head coach, and he got another win on Saturday, this time from the visitors’ sideline. Wisconsin had no answer for Bielema’s Illinois squad, falling 34-10. The Badger defense that...
x1071.com
US 14 back open south of Mazomanie after two-vehicle crash
MAZOMANIE, Wis. — The eastbound lanes of US 14 are back open south of Mazomanie Sunday following a crash. Dane County dispatchers said the incident was reported just after 10:15 a.m. Two vehicles were involved. US 14 was blocked just south of Highway 19, near Rookies Food and Spirits....
x1071.com
MPD: One driver killed, another hospitalized in crash on US 12
MADISON, Wis. — One driver was killed and another injured in a crash on US 12 Friday night. Madison police said the crash occurred just after 8 p.m. near County Highway AB. Two vehicles were involved in a rollover crash. The driver of one of the vehicles, a 42-year-old...
x1071.com
Man dead after crashing vehicle into barn east of Sun Prairie
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — A man died Sunday after crashing a vehicle into a barn outside Sun Prairie, Dane County Sheriff’s officials said. Emergency crews were called to Highway 19 near Prospector Lane just after 9:30 p.m. Officials said the 37-year-old driver was heading north on Prospector Lane when he crossed over Highway 19, drove onto private property and collided with a barn.
Comments / 0