Cause of September fire at Madison apartment remains undetermined
MADISON, Wis. — The cause of a fire at a 30-unit apartment building in Madison last month is still unclear, Madison Fire Department officials said Monday. The September 10 fire displaced 36 people, including eight children. One cat died. Fire Department officials said Monday that the fire originated near...
Great Midwest Marijuana Harvest Festival returns to Madison
MADISON, Wis. — America’s longest-running cannabis rights festival returned to Madison on Sunday. Marijuana is illegal in Wisconsin, but that didn’t stop activists from celebrating it during the annual Great Midwest Marijuana Harvest Festival. Attendees listened to speakers and enjoyed live music. “I agree that it should...
Cottage Grove firefighter laid to rest in farewell ceremony
MADISON, Wis. – Taking care of one of their own was the message behind a farewell ceremony for Cottage Grove firefighter Nathan Walker. Late last month, the 31-year-old Marine Corp Veteran lost his battle with PTSD when took his own life. On Monday a procession of fire trucks, police cars, and ambulances from several departments across the state headed towards a Madison area cemetery in his honor.
Hundreds walk in Madison to end Alzheimer’s disease
MADISON, Wis. — Hundreds of people gathered in Madison Sunday to walk to end Alzheimer’s disease. The walk, which spanned about two miles, began and ended at Vel Phillips Memorial High School. Wisconsin first lady Kathy Evers was on hand to speak about her efforts to help the Aging and Disability Resource Center.
Mukwonago man shot, injured while hunting near Wyalusing State Park
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — A Mukwonago man was taken to the hospital Sunday after he was shot while hunting. Grant County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Wyalusing State Park just after 2:30 p.m. A 49-year-old man and his wife were duck hunting in the backwaters of the Mississippi River.
Man charged in 2021 Labor Day weekend homicide held on $1M bond
MADISON, Wis. — A man charged with shooting and killing another man during Labor Day weekend last year finally made his initial appearance in Dane County court on Monday. Jeremiah Cain, 19, is charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide in connection with a shooting on Sept. 6, 2021, that killed 20-year-old Nicholas Cooke.
Man dead after crashing vehicle into barn east of Sun Prairie
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — A man died Sunday after crashing a vehicle into a barn outside Sun Prairie, Dane County Sheriff’s officials said. Emergency crews were called to Highway 19 near Prospector Lane just after 9:30 p.m. Officials said the 37-year-old driver was heading north on Prospector Lane when he crossed over Highway 19, drove onto private property and collided with a barn.
Wisconsin Singers to return to Shannon Hall with ‘Something’s Coming!’
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Singers return to the stage next month for their 55th season. The group will have two shows at Shannon Hall on November 18 and 19, featuring 90 minutes of pop, jazz, rock and Broadway music. This year’s show is entitled Something’s Coming!, and features...
MPD: One driver killed, another hospitalized in crash on US 12
MADISON, Wis. — One driver was killed and another injured in a crash on US 12 Friday night. Madison police said the crash occurred just after 8 p.m. near County Highway AB. Two vehicles were involved in a rollover crash. The driver of one of the vehicles, a 42-year-old...
#8 Wisconsin brings out the brooms, sweeps #12 Penn State
MADISON, Wis. — The Badgers bounced back in a big way after suffering their first Big Ten loss of the season. Wisconsin swept Penn State (25-20, 25-16, 31-29) in straight sets to move to 2-1 in conference play. Sarah Franklin and Devyn Robinson lead UW with 12 kills a...
Drug Arrest Made Of Milwaukee Man in Iowa County
Iowa County authorities received a traffic complaint on a vehicle traveling east on Highway 18 near the Village of Cobb Sunday around 6:30pm. Iowa County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, assisted by a City of Dodgeville Police Officer made a stop of the vehicle and driver on King Street in Dodgeville. As a result, 44 year old Andrew Kapfenstein of Milwaukee was arrested for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession with Intent to Deliver THC. Kapfenstein was taken to the Iowa County Jail, where he was booked and remains in custody.
US 14 back open south of Mazomanie after two-vehicle crash
MAZOMANIE, Wis. — The eastbound lanes of US 14 are back open south of Mazomanie Sunday following a crash. Dane County dispatchers said the incident was reported just after 10:15 a.m. Two vehicles were involved. US 14 was blocked just south of Highway 19, near Rookies Food and Spirits....
Mount Horeb Fall Village Market kickstarts woodworking career
MOUNT HOREB, Wi. — Sunday marked Mount Horeb’s fourth annual Fall Village Market. It provided local vendors with a platform to feed their passion. “Vendors who have sort of handmade and vintage items, but what really kind of sets it apart from our other events is that you can grab a cocktail or a drink with you and then meander through the vendors, as well as our downtown,” said Rachel Lacasse-Ford, Mount Horeb Chamber of Commerce’s Executive Director.
Call for Action: Should a dealership be liable if your car is stolen off its lot?
MADISON, Wis. — A Madison area woman is calling for action over her stolen Kia and how a local dealership dealt with the issue. Adele Mack says thieves attempted to take her Kia Optima and damaged the car in the process four months ago. Today, she says she’s still without her vehicle, despite all that time, because it was further damaged in an actual theft from the dealership she took it to in order to fix the car and keep it safe.
Madison police investigate after restaurant struck by gunfire
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after they said a restaurant was struck by gunfire. Officers were sent to the 1600 block of Beld Street just after 6 p.m. Saturday after reports of gunshots. No suspects were found, but police did find multiple shell casings. Police said one...
Wisconsin skates by Lindenwood with ease
MADISON, Wis. — After scoring 6 goals in their home opener, Wisconsin continued its tear on the ice against Lindenwood. The Badgers lit the lamp 10 times on their way a second shutout of the Lions. Nine different players scored goals for UW, including Jesse Compher who finished with 2.
Installation Of Solar Panels Scam
The Wisconsin Better Business Bureau is warning to be careful when looking at installation offers for solar panels. The BBB said con artists offering “free solar panels” use misleading sales tactics and lies to trick homeowners out of money and into giving away personal information. The BBB said the scam often involves being contacted through email, phone, social media or even in person by someone who is pretending to be a solar company salesperson. The “salesperson” has a special offer in which they say they can install solar panels on your home for a low cost or even for free. They say the deal is only for a limited time, so they encourage you to act quickly. Next the scammer might ask for personal information, including needing you to fill out forms with your banking details. The salesperson also might claim that you need to pay an upfront cost, which they promise will be reimbursed by a “government program.” It’s all a scam.
Five people hurt including child in rollover crash near Rio
RIO, Wis. — Five people were hurt, including a child, after a vehicle rolled over Friday night. Columbia County Sheriff’s officials said the crash occurred just after 8:30 p.m. on Highway 16 west of Rio. The vehicle was traveling west when it left the road and rolled over in a ditch.
Dane County Executive Parisi unveils $834 million budget for 2023
MADISON, Wis. — Dane County Executive Joe Parisi outlined his 2023 budget Monday. The $834 million plan includes funding to continue some county programs and expand others. “We will continue to respond to the moment and do all we can for the well-being of all in our community,” Parisi said. “My 2023 budget continues progressive investments in our quality of life and pairs them with visionary approaches to confronting our challenges.”
Madison Vegan Fest showcases passion for vegan food, animal rights
MADISON, Wis. — Madison Vegan Fest made its return Saturday after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The free community festival celebrates the vegan lifestyle with food vendors, exhibits, speakers and live music. “We’re celebrating compassionate living and exposing more people to vegan foods, vegan ideas, vegan vendors,...
