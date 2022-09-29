Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
x1071.com
Drug Arrest Made Of Milwaukee Man in Iowa County
Iowa County authorities received a traffic complaint on a vehicle traveling east on Highway 18 near the Village of Cobb Sunday around 6:30pm. Iowa County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, assisted by a City of Dodgeville Police Officer made a stop of the vehicle and driver on King Street in Dodgeville. As a result, 44 year old Andrew Kapfenstein of Milwaukee was arrested for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession with Intent to Deliver THC. Kapfenstein was taken to the Iowa County Jail, where he was booked and remains in custody.
x1071.com
Man charged in 2021 Labor Day weekend homicide held on $1M bond
MADISON, Wis. — A man charged with shooting and killing another man during Labor Day weekend last year finally made his initial appearance in Dane County court on Monday. Jeremiah Cain, 19, is charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide in connection with a shooting on Sept. 6, 2021, that killed 20-year-old Nicholas Cooke.
x1071.com
Madison police investigate after restaurant struck by gunfire
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after they said a restaurant was struck by gunfire. Officers were sent to the 1600 block of Beld Street just after 6 p.m. Saturday after reports of gunshots. No suspects were found, but police did find multiple shell casings. Police said one...
x1071.com
Two Vehicle Crash In Darlington Township
A deputy with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department responded to a two-vehicle crash on County Highway E in Darlington Township Saturday around 8:45am. 61 year old Theresa O’Brien of Darlington was traveling on County Highway E when she crossed over the center line, striking an oncoming vehicle driven by 17 year old Levi Carter of Mineral Point. The Darlington Fire Department, Lafayette County EMS and Darlington Police Department assisted at the scene. No injuries were reported. Both vehicles had moderate damage and were towed from the scene. O’Brien was cited for Texting while Driving.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
x1071.com
Mukwonago man shot, injured while hunting near Wyalusing State Park
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — A Mukwonago man was taken to the hospital Sunday after he was shot while hunting. Grant County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Wyalusing State Park just after 2:30 p.m. A 49-year-old man and his wife were duck hunting in the backwaters of the Mississippi River.
x1071.com
Five people hurt including child in rollover crash near Rio
RIO, Wis. — Five people were hurt, including a child, after a vehicle rolled over Friday night. Columbia County Sheriff’s officials said the crash occurred just after 8:30 p.m. on Highway 16 west of Rio. The vehicle was traveling west when it left the road and rolled over in a ditch.
x1071.com
Cottage Grove firefighter laid to rest in farewell ceremony
MADISON, Wis. – Taking care of one of their own was the message behind a farewell ceremony for Cottage Grove firefighter Nathan Walker. Late last month, the 31-year-old Marine Corp Veteran lost his battle with PTSD when took his own life. On Monday a procession of fire trucks, police cars, and ambulances from several departments across the state headed towards a Madison area cemetery in his honor.
x1071.com
Beloit police: Child struck by vehicle near sports complex dies
BELOIT, Wis. — Beloit police are investigating after they said a child was hit by a vehicle Saturday. The child later died. Police said a four-year-old child was struck by a vehicle near the youth sports complex in the 3300 block of Prairie Avenue at around 9:40 a.m. The child was taken to a local hospital.
IN THIS ARTICLE
x1071.com
Former Madison City Attorney Michael May passes away, mayor’s office says
MADISON, Wis. — Former Madison City Attorney Michael May has passed away, according to the mayor’s office. May was appointed as city attorney by Mayor Dave Cieslewicz in 2004 and was reappointed by Mayor Paul Soglin and Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway before he retired in May 2020. The mayor’s...
x1071.com
Call for Action: Should a dealership be liable if your car is stolen off its lot?
MADISON, Wis. — A Madison area woman is calling for action over her stolen Kia and how a local dealership dealt with the issue. Adele Mack says thieves attempted to take her Kia Optima and damaged the car in the process four months ago. Today, she says she’s still without her vehicle, despite all that time, because it was further damaged in an actual theft from the dealership she took it to in order to fix the car and keep it safe.
x1071.com
One Vehicle Crash in Lafayette County
A deputy with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department responded to a one-vehicle crash on Highway 23 in Darlington Township Friday shortly after 10:30pm. 17 year old Deante Seals of Mineral Point was traveling north on HIghway 23 when he lost control of his vehicle, causing it to go off the road, into private property, and striking a parked car. Seals’ vehicle had minor damage and was driven from the scene. Seals was cited for Failure to have his Vehicle Under Control. No injuries were reported.
x1071.com
Hundreds walk in Madison to end Alzheimer’s disease
MADISON, Wis. — Hundreds of people gathered in Madison Sunday to walk to end Alzheimer’s disease. The walk, which spanned about two miles, began and ended at Vel Phillips Memorial High School. Wisconsin first lady Kathy Evers was on hand to speak about her efforts to help the Aging and Disability Resource Center.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
x1071.com
Man dead after crashing vehicle into barn east of Sun Prairie
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — A man died Sunday after crashing a vehicle into a barn outside Sun Prairie, Dane County Sheriff’s officials said. Emergency crews were called to Highway 19 near Prospector Lane just after 9:30 p.m. Officials said the 37-year-old driver was heading north on Prospector Lane when he crossed over Highway 19, drove onto private property and collided with a barn.
x1071.com
Sauk Prairie students get hands-on lesson Ho-Chunk culture
PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis. – As students at Tower Rock Elementary put together the final pieces to their very own Ciporoke Friday afternoon, teachers hoped it would be a lesson on Native American culture the kids wouldn’t soon forget. Ciporke is the Ho-Chunk word for house and Lightning...
x1071.com
UWPD: 11 people arrested including six UW students during Badger game
MADISON, Wis. — UW-Madison police made more arrests during Saturday’s football game than the Badgers had total rushing yards. And the police made 11 arrests. Police cited and ejected 10 people for underage alcohol possession and one person for trespassing during Wisconsin’s game against Illinois at Camp Randall Stadium. In addition, nine people were ejected but not cited.
x1071.com
Dane County Executive Parisi unveils $834 million budget for 2023
MADISON, Wis. — Dane County Executive Joe Parisi outlined his 2023 budget Monday. The $834 million plan includes funding to continue some county programs and expand others. “We will continue to respond to the moment and do all we can for the well-being of all in our community,” Parisi said. “My 2023 budget continues progressive investments in our quality of life and pairs them with visionary approaches to confronting our challenges.”
x1071.com
Great Midwest Marijuana Harvest Festival returns to Madison
MADISON, Wis. — America’s longest-running cannabis rights festival returned to Madison on Sunday. Marijuana is illegal in Wisconsin, but that didn’t stop activists from celebrating it during the annual Great Midwest Marijuana Harvest Festival. Attendees listened to speakers and enjoyed live music. “I agree that it should...
x1071.com
US 14 back open south of Mazomanie after two-vehicle crash
MAZOMANIE, Wis. — The eastbound lanes of US 14 are back open south of Mazomanie Sunday following a crash. Dane County dispatchers said the incident was reported just after 10:15 a.m. Two vehicles were involved. US 14 was blocked just south of Highway 19, near Rookies Food and Spirits....
x1071.com
AARP kicks off Pedestrian Safety Month
MADISON, Wis. — AARP kicked off Pedestrian Safety Month at Madison West High School Monday with an event aimed at making people move their feet. AARP joined with Jonathon Stalls, the founder of Walk2Connect and Pedestrian Dignity, on the “Pedestrian Dignity Experience” to stress the importance of safety to reduce injuries.
x1071.com
Wisconsin Singers to return to Shannon Hall with ‘Something’s Coming!’
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Singers return to the stage next month for their 55th season. The group will have two shows at Shannon Hall on November 18 and 19, featuring 90 minutes of pop, jazz, rock and Broadway music. This year’s show is entitled Something’s Coming!, and features...
Comments / 0