MADISON, Wis. — A Madison area woman is calling for action over her stolen Kia and how a local dealership dealt with the issue. Adele Mack says thieves attempted to take her Kia Optima and damaged the car in the process four months ago. Today, she says she’s still without her vehicle, despite all that time, because it was further damaged in an actual theft from the dealership she took it to in order to fix the car and keep it safe.

MADISON, WI ・ 22 HOURS AGO