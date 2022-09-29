Read full article on original website
Parents, teachers express concerns over backlog of unfinished DCPS repairs
WASHINGTON — DC Public Schools gets a failing grade from some parents and teachers when it comes to keeping up with repairs to its aging school buildings. Now, one of D.C.'s Councilmembers says the district must do better. Jennifer Fitzpatrick, a teacher at Langdon Elementary School in Ward 5,...
DC bill could provide free Master of Social Work degrees for residents
Washington, DC — A DC Council Member is hoping to increase the number of mental health workers in the District. CM Robert White has introduced a bill, The Pathways to Behavioral Health Degrees Act of 2022. The proposed bill would provide a Master of Social Work degree, free of charge through the University of the District of Columbia.
DC Health, Children's National open 5 new clinics for DC students to get required vaccines
WASHINGTON (7News) — If you live in D.C. and still need to get your kids their required vaccinations for school, new vaccine clinics are opening up. DC Health is partnering with Children’s National Hospital to open clinics at five locations around the city. They'll be open through November...
'Supporting them the best way we can': a renewed focus on teacher retention in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Amid an ongoing teacher shortage that's impacting school systems across the country, leaders at Alexandria City Public Schools say teacher retention is just as important as teacher recruitment. "Perhaps even more so," said ACPS interim superintendent Dr. Melanie Kay-Wyatt. "Knowing we are in a shortage...
NBC Washington
Metrobus Fare Evasion Reaching Eyepopping Numbers
Riders skipping out on bus fares is one of the biggest complaints with which Metro is dealing these days. Through a public access to records request, the News4 I-Team found the Metrobus lines with the most fare evasion – and the numbers are eyepopping. The X2 line running from...
Leesburg substitute teacher charged with assault on Tuscarora High School student
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A substitute teacher at Tuscarora High School in Leesburg has been charged with assault and battery on a teenaged student. On September 16, the Leesburg Police Department’s School Resource Officer at THS received a report accusing Hans Mirzaei, 68, of Leesburg, of forcefully removing a student from a classroom.
Slavery descendants fight to memorialize a cemetery in Maryland
Development has forced many historically Black communities around the country to uproot and disperse. Cemeteries often remain the only proof that those communities existed.
One-on-One: Lauren Shernoff pledges transparency in Loudoun County school board race
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The November election is one month away and early voting has already begun. There are several local races on the ballot this year, including two seats on the Loudoun County School Board. There are three candidates running in each race. 7News invited all six candidates for school boards to participate in interviews to discuss the issues on the minds of voters.
DC councilwoman proposes installing speed reducers on government cars to stay under 40 mph
Nonemergency government vehicles in Washington, D.C., could be limited to driving under 40 mph within city limits as lawmakers seek to crack down on speeding violations in the district.
Spotsylvania Co. middle school ESL teacher named 2023 Virginia Teacher of the Year
SPOTSYLVANIA CO. (7News) — Fabiana Parker, an English as a second language teacher at Thornburg Middle School in Spotsylvania County, was named the 2023 Virginia Teacher of the Year by Governor Glenn Youngkin. Parker was selected last month as one of the Commonwealth’s eight regional teachers of the year....
Concerns rise over delayed opening of Potomac Yard Metro Station in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Alexandria’s mayor and others in the city are expressing deep frustration after Metro’s announcement that the opening of the future Potomac Yard station will be delayed, yet again. “Clearly what’s happening right now, and the oversight that WMATA is providing, is not sufficient,”...
Car taking injured boy to hospital crashes
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A 2-year-old boy who was shot in Prince George’s County was involved in a crash in D.C. early in the morning Sunday. Police first responded to the 2500 block of Q St. SE for a traffic wreck around 12:24 a.m., but they found the boy in the back of a […]
Police Investigating A Suspected Overdose At Charles County Middle School
INDIAN HEAD, Md. — On the morning of October 3, a student at General Smallwood Middle School displayed signs consistent with an overdose. The student was transported to a hospital for treatment and is currently in stable condition. Another student later in the day began to feel ill and...
Mom Demands Apology From Fairfax County Police After She Was Mistakenly Detained
A Northern Virginia mother is demanding an apology and more from the Fairfax County Police Department after officers intentionally rammed into her car over the weekend with her children inside and handcuffed her. Police said she was not the person they were looking for. Jamee Kimble said she was on...
Virginia-bound Amtrak train carrying 100+ passengers stopped after striking fallen tree on tracks
An Amtrak train is currently stopped after it hit a tree that fell on the tracks Friday evening.
Off-Duty DC Officer Hit By Vehicle In Parking Lot In P.G. County
LANHAM, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is actively investigating the circumstances of a pedestrian collision in Lanham on Friday. The victim remains hospitalized in critical but stable condition. On September 30, 2022, at approximately 10:40 am, Prince George’s County Police patrol officers were flagged down and...
18-year-old killed in Northeast DC shooting
WASHINGTON - An 18-year-old man was killed after a shooting Saturday night in Northeast, D.C. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded the 1300 block of Adams Street around 8:24 p.m. on Saturday. Once there, officers discovered the 18-year-old victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim, who was identified...
2-year-old boy found grazed by bullet after SE DC accident call, police say
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. police officers discovered a 2-year-old boy was hurt by gunfire while responding to a report of an accident scene in the District early Sunday morning. Officers were called to 25th and Q Street SE in the District at around 12:24 a.m., where they found the...
D.C. Police Investigate Homicide of Silver Spring Man
The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) continues to investigate the Sept. 22 Washington, D.C. homicide of a Silver Spring man. Authorities seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the suspect. Just after 12:40 p.m., police responded to the 3000 block of Adams Street, NE for the report of a...
Police investigate Northeast, DC homicide
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video above was published on Oct. 1, 2022, and is related to a different incident. The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide that left 18-year-old Ronald Porter dead following a shooting on Oct. 1. Officials said the shooting occurred in the 1300 block...
