Washington, DC

WJLA

DC bill could provide free Master of Social Work degrees for residents

Washington, DC — A DC Council Member is hoping to increase the number of mental health workers in the District. CM Robert White has introduced a bill, The Pathways to Behavioral Health Degrees Act of 2022. The proposed bill would provide a Master of Social Work degree, free of charge through the University of the District of Columbia.
WASHINGTON, DC
City
Georgetown, DC
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Washington, DC
Education
NBC Washington

Metrobus Fare Evasion Reaching Eyepopping Numbers

Riders skipping out on bus fares is one of the biggest complaints with which Metro is dealing these days. Through a public access to records request, the News4 I-Team found the Metrobus lines with the most fare evasion – and the numbers are eyepopping. The X2 line running from...
SILVER SPRING, MD
WJLA

Leesburg substitute teacher charged with assault on Tuscarora High School student

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A substitute teacher at Tuscarora High School in Leesburg has been charged with assault and battery on a teenaged student. On September 16, the Leesburg Police Department’s School Resource Officer at THS received a report accusing Hans Mirzaei, 68, of Leesburg, of forcefully removing a student from a classroom.
LEESBURG, VA
WJLA

One-on-One: Lauren Shernoff pledges transparency in Loudoun County school board race

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The November election is one month away and early voting has already begun. There are several local races on the ballot this year, including two seats on the Loudoun County School Board. There are three candidates running in each race. 7News invited all six candidates for school boards to participate in interviews to discuss the issues on the minds of voters.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
#Linus Traffic#School Bus#Bus Routes#Linus Middle School#Linus K12#Fairs#Public Transportation#Hardy Middle School#Ubers
DC News Now

Car taking injured boy to hospital crashes

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A 2-year-old boy who was shot in Prince George’s County was involved in a crash in D.C. early in the morning Sunday. Police first responded to the 2500 block of Q St. SE for a traffic wreck around 12:24 a.m., but they found the boy in the back of a […]
WASHINGTON, DC
NewsBreak
Education
Bay Net

Off-Duty DC Officer Hit By Vehicle In Parking Lot In P.G. County

LANHAM, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is actively investigating the circumstances of a pedestrian collision in Lanham on Friday. The victim remains hospitalized in critical but stable condition. On September 30, 2022, at approximately 10:40 am, Prince George’s County Police patrol officers were flagged down and...
LANHAM, MD
fox5dc.com

18-year-old killed in Northeast DC shooting

WASHINGTON - An 18-year-old man was killed after a shooting Saturday night in Northeast, D.C. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded the 1300 block of Adams Street around 8:24 p.m. on Saturday. Once there, officers discovered the 18-year-old victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim, who was identified...
WASHINGTON, DC
mymcmedia.org

D.C. Police Investigate Homicide of Silver Spring Man

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) continues to investigate the Sept. 22 Washington, D.C. homicide of a Silver Spring man. Authorities seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the suspect. Just after 12:40 p.m., police responded to the 3000 block of Adams Street, NE for the report of a...
SILVER SPRING, MD
WUSA9

Police investigate Northeast, DC homicide

WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video above was published on Oct. 1, 2022, and is related to a different incident. The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide that left 18-year-old Ronald Porter dead following a shooting on Oct. 1. Officials said the shooting occurred in the 1300 block...
WASHINGTON, DC

