What are the chances Mariners’ playoff games this weekend could be played here in Seattle?. Not good, said Seattle Sports Assistant Editor Brandon Gustafson. This year, three Wild Card teams are advancing to the postseason. In the past, it was just one. With the New York Yankees and Houston Astros — the AL East and AL West Division winners, respectively — having clinched their spots in the second round of the playoffs, the first round will see the AL Central winner, the Cleveland Guardians, and the three Wild Card winners, the Mariners, Toronto Blue Jays, and Tampa Bay Rays, get narrowed down to two teams.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 4 HOURS AGO