Cal Raleigh’s walkoff highlights how important he’s become to Mariners
Cal Raleigh’s pinch-hit walkoff home run that smacked off the window of the Hit It Here Café on Friday made him the hero of the night as it sent the Mariners to their first playoff appearance since 2001, ending the longest active playoff drought in North American professional sports.
Why Mariners’ Carlos Santana will be an important player in playoffs
The Mariners are a young team, but that doesn’t mean they lack for veteran players. What do they do lack, however, is much postseason experience. That’s especially true for Seattle’s hitters, and it’s exactly why the presence of Carlos Santana should be invaluable in October. “One...
Seattle Mariners promote Justin Hollander to general manager
Fresh off clinching the first postseason appearance in 21 years, the Seattle Mariners announced the promotion of Justin Hollander to general manager on Sunday morning. Hollander, who has been assistant GM under Jerry Dipoto since November 2018, takes over the position from Dipoto to become the 10th general manager in Mariners history.
The Mariners found the perfect way to finally end the drought
There are plenty of ways for a baseball team to clinch a spot in the postseason, and several of them were available to the Mariners as they aimed to finally put 21 years of frustration behind them on Friday night. First, they quite literally could have done nothing. With their...
‘It was the craziest thing ever’: Mariners end playoff drought and party is on
Seattle fans, here are the words you’ve been waiting 21 long years to hear: Your Seattle Mariners are playoff bound. With just one swing of the bat from catcher Cal Raleigh, more than two decades of frustration evaporated and one of the biggest parties the city of Seattle has ever seen kicked into full gear, complete with the biggest dance circle the Mariners have broken out this year.
Fann: What Mariners making the playoffs, ending drought, means to me
“We’re going to end this *expletive* drought.” – Mariners OF Mitch Haniger. I got chills when I first read Mitch Haniger’s piece in the Player’s Tribune last October. Heck, I still do. Haniger embracing Seattle’s two-decade-long postseason hiatus resonated with me in a “we’re all...
Relive Cal Raleigh’s magical home run that sent Mariners to playoffs
Did you get much sleep last night? Or were you like me who stayed up to re-watch Cal Raleigh’s magical home run that sent the Mariners to their first playoff berth in 21 years?. If you didn’t, relive some of the greatest moments from a night Mariners fans won’t...
Mariners Breakdown: The drought is over — their biggest win ever?
Friday night for Mariners fans is a “Where were you when?” moment. Bob Stelton of Seattle Sports’ Wyman and Bob was right there in T-Mobile Park to witness Cal Raleigh’s amazing full-count, two-out, walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning that lifted Seattle over Oakland 2-1, ending the 21-year Mariners drought and sending them to the postseason.
Julio Rodríguez back in Mariners’ lineup, hitting 1st at DH vs Tigers
After 10 days on the sidelines, star rookie center fielder Julio Rodríguez is back with the Mariners on Monday, hitting leadoff at the designated hitter spot in the series opener with the Detroit Tigers, the final series of the year for each team. Rodríguez was activated from the IL...
Drayer: Mariners know the turning point that put them on path to playoffs
The words, coming from Scott Servais following Thursday’s win that put the Mariners a game away from ending the two-decades long streak of seasons ending with no playoffs, caught some by surprise. Yes, the odds were heavily in their favor to clinch a playoff spot in the coming days, but still, coming from Scott Servais this was a bold guarantee.
Mariners’ Paul Sewald: T-Mobile Park had different feeling before clincher
The Mariners’ drought-ending, postseason-clinching win on Friday night was a moment anyone who was at T-Mobile Park will always remember. Mariners Breakdown: The drought is over – their biggest moment ever?. That is certainly the case for veteran Mariners reliever Paul Sewald, the team’s leader in saves with...
How likely are M’s to host playoff games this weekend?
What are the chances Mariners’ playoff games this weekend could be played here in Seattle?. Not good, said Seattle Sports Assistant Editor Brandon Gustafson. This year, three Wild Card teams are advancing to the postseason. In the past, it was just one. With the New York Yankees and Houston Astros — the AL East and AL West Division winners, respectively — having clinched their spots in the second round of the playoffs, the first round will see the AL Central winner, the Cleveland Guardians, and the three Wild Card winners, the Mariners, Toronto Blue Jays, and Tampa Bay Rays, get narrowed down to two teams.
Bump: Seahawks’ struggling D has bright spots in rookies Bryant, Woolen
The Seahawks’ defense was again an issue in Detroit, allowing 45 points and more than 500 total yards in the Week 4 victory. But that doesn’t mean the defense had no bright spots. Despite the gaudy numbers against, Seattle came away with two turnovers, both of which resulted...
Sounders lose to KC 1-0, will miss MLS playoffs for 1st time
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — William Agada scored an all-important goal while John Pulskamp stopped two shots as Sporting Kansas City earned a 1-0 victory Sunday over Seattle, eliminating the Sounders from postseason contention. Sporting KC 1, Seattle 0: Summary. Despite winning the Concacaf Champions League in May, the...
Let Geno Cook? Seahawks’ opened-up offense shining with Smith at helm
It was a near-perfect start for Geno Smith in Week 1 for the Seahawks as he completed 17 of 18 passes for 164 yards and two scores. After that, the offense went dead silent for two weeks, failing to score for six quarters in a row. Smith’s completion rate of...
New Seattle Kraken mascot will take some getting used to
Many hockey fans expected an octopus or a squid-like creature. But what they got was… a troll?!. On the Gee and Ursula Show, hosts Gee and Ursula discussed the things they liked and disliked about the new mascot. “When I first saw that thing, I thought this couldn’t be...
Seahawks Fast Facts: Seattle holds off Lions in 48-45 shootout
The Seahawks certainly brought their offense to Detroit. Good thing, because they needed it as much as they have in any game so far this season. Seattle set a season-high in points scored before halftime, and it was able to keep playing add-on enough to never relinquish the lead despite never completely pulling away from the Lions in a 48-45 shootout win Sunday.
