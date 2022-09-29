ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

fox5dc.com

Smash-and-grab robbery suspect identified by Fairfax County Police

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - A suspect has been identified in a smash-and-grab armed robbery in Springfield, according to police. Fairfax County Police say Lamont Marable, 25, of Maryland is wanted for commercial robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and conspiracy to commit a felony.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
mymcmedia.org

D.C. Police Investigate Homicide of Silver Spring Man

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) continues to investigate the Sept. 22 Washington, D.C. homicide of a Silver Spring man. Authorities seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the suspect. Just after 12:40 p.m., police responded to the 3000 block of Adams Street, NE for the report of a...
SILVER SPRING, MD
DCist

D.C. Police Officers Placed On Leave For Seizing Guns From Suspects Without Arresting Them

Seven D.C. officers have been removed from the Metropolitan Police Department’s specialized crime-suppression team and placed on administrative leave or desk duty due to alleged misconduct, Chief Robert J. Contee III announced Friday evening. Contee says the department’s internal affairs investigators learned that the seven individuals, which include two sergeants, had stopped people at various times and seized their guns without arresting them or pursuing a warrant.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Video shows suspects connected to Buddy Harrison's murder

WASHINGTON - D.C. police have released new surveillance video of the moments before and after the deadly shooting of local boxing legend Buddy Harrison. In the video, a white car pulls up outside Harrison's home along 30th Street Southeast. Two men get out and run out of the frame. A...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Two men shot, killed in separate shootings within 24 hours in DC

WASHINGTON — Two men were killed in separate shootings less than 24 hours apart over the weekend in Washington D.C. DC police said the first shooting happened in the 1300 block of Adams Street, Northeast just before 8:30 p.m. An 18-year-old Ronald Porter of Northeast D.C., was found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Car with child inside stolen while mother delivered groceries: police

WASHINGTON - A Fairfax, Virginia woman and her young daughter were safely reunited shortly after police say thieves in D.C. stole the car the child was sitting in while the mother delivered groceries. Authorities say the stolen vehicle was reported around 2:10 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Kenyon...
FAIRFAX, VA
Bay Net

Off-Duty DC Officer Hit By Vehicle In Parking Lot In P.G. County

LANHAM, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is actively investigating the circumstances of a pedestrian collision in Lanham on Friday. The victim remains hospitalized in critical but stable condition. On September 30, 2022, at approximately 10:40 am, Prince George’s County Police patrol officers were flagged down and...
LANHAM, MD
WUSA9

Police investigate Northeast, DC homicide

WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video above was published on Oct. 1, 2022, and is related to a different incident. The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide that left 18-year-old Ronald Porter dead following a shooting on Oct. 1. Officials said the shooting occurred in the 1300 block...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Man killed in Northwest DC shooting

A man is dead after a shooting in Northwest D.C. late Sunday morning. D.C. police responded after reports of a shooting just before noon in the 1200 block of North Capitol Street NW. At the scene, responding officers found a man with a gunshot wound, who died at the scene.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Man dead in Northeast DC shooting

A shooting in Northeast D.C. on Saturday night left a man dead. D.C. police say it happened around 8:30 p.m. on Adams Street Northeast, which is part of the residential Brentwood neighborhood located between Rhode Island Avenue and New York Avenue in Northeast. The victim was shot in a back...
WASHINGTON, DC

