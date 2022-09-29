Read full article on original website
New report shows gaps in the PA child welfare system
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The Pennsylvania Partnerships for Children 13th annual child welfare report shows gaps in the Pennsylvania child welfare system within the past year. The report shows from 2020 to 2021, there was an increase of 5,000 CPS reports and a five-year high in of child...
Wild trout resources becoming scarce in Pennsylvania
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — While trout fishing opening day isn’t until spring, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is still looking to get people on the water. Starting Monday, the Commission is stocking more than 100 streams and lakes across the commonwealth with roughly 116,000 hatchery-raised trout. They say there’s wild trout resources in PA but those are harder to find so the Commission is focused on replenishing the supply and keeping fishermen active.
Late 1700s tavern being renovated into Perry County welcome center
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A non-profit in Duncannon is committed to restoring one of the area’s oldest landmarks. The group just received some federal funding to help. The Clarks Ferry Tavern was the earliest on record in the 1780s. At that time a glass tax signified how properties were taxed. Before heading west, the building was a stop for travelers in their covered wagons.
Scams already targeting Pennsylvanians' student loan forgiveness plans
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — President Joe Biden’s student debt relief plan is slated to roll out this month. More than 1.7 million Pennsylvanians are eligible, according to the U.S. Department of Education. “This relief will help people out a lot,” Stonebridge Financial Group Corporate Retirement Plan Advisor...
Cumberland County man wins $1.3 million lottery
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A man has won the jackpot from the Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto which totaled $1.3 million. The drawing was sold at Glenn Miller's Beer & Soda Warehouse, Lemoyne in Cumberland County, where a man matched all six winning numbers, 2-6-7-31-42-45 on Oct. 1.
WellSpan 'shocks' calcified arteries with new treatment
York, PA — Despite two years of pandemic slowdowns, the healthcare field is marching on with the development of new technology. WellSpan Hospitals are using a new treatment to clear blocked arteries, giving patients a new lease on life. “This is a very safe technology that allows us to...
As election day draws near, little chance of reforming the election process
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — As election day draws near, it appears there is less and less of a chance that reforming the process will happen. Despite cries for change, November's election will look similar to the two prior, since the implementation of mail-in ballots. CBS 21's Michael Gorsegner...
Free self defense classes given by Swatara karate instructors
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Swatara Police Department and Swatara Karate Academy teamed up Saturday afternoon to empower women and teach them basic self-defense. In their second class of the year, nearly 25 women from all over the Central Pennsylvania area came to participate in learning different skills to protect themselves.
I-83 SB reopens in York County following crash
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | Emergency officials say I-83 Southbound has re-opened. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Emergency officials tell CBS 21 News that a vehicle accident has shut down part of I-83 SB in York County. According to authorities, it happened just after 8:00 PM on I-83 Southbound,...
October is National Domestic Violence Awareness month
October is National Domestic Violence Awareness and Prevention month, which strives to bring attention to an issue that affect many and goes further than just physical violence. The theme for this year’s National Domestic Violence Awareness month is #Every1KnowsSome1. Domestic Violence Intervention of Lebanon County Deputy Director, Mike Ritter,...
Apartment fire in Lebanon County
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Fire crews reported to the scene of an apartment fire in Lebanon County this morning at around 7:20 a.m. Lebanon dispatch stated that the fire occurred on the first block of East Mill Avenue in Myerstown. At this time, no injuries or displacements have...
Fire at Jesus is Lord Ministries church in Adams County
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Fire crews and police are investigating a fire that happened this morning at the Jesus is Lord Ministries church on 3425 Chambersburg Road, according to Cashtown Fire Department. Crews were dispatched to the blaze this morning at about 3:57 a.m. Officials say that the...
Gettysburg meal-packing event will feed over 200 people overseas
Over 100 volunteers from the Gettysburg Presbyterian Church and local community raised over $6,000 and teamed up with Rise Against Hunger in a meal packing event on Sunday. In under two hours, the group was able to pack 17,500 bags that will be sent overseas in an effort to curb world hunger.
Fake PSP troops are threatening to arrest you unless you give out gift cards
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are advising the public about a recent scam where people have been posing as PSP troops, threatening to arrest you unless you give them gift cards. In an official press release from PSP, officials say that a legitimate company or...
Obtain or renew your passport at The York County Prothonotary's Passport Fair
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Prothonotary Office will hold a Passport Fair where you can apply for or renew an existing passport on Oct. 15. The office says the fair will be from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. with no appointments necessary. It's also noted that Spanish...
Windsor employee steals thousands using 31 unauthorized cash refunds
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police arrested an employee from a Windsor who allegedly stole money through 31 unauthorized cash refunds over the course of almost two months, according to the Lower Allen Township Police Department. Officials were first tipped off about the incident after receiving a call from...
Crash leaves over 1,000 without power in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A car that crashed into a utility pole earlier today has now left over 1,000 Lancaster County residences without power, according to Manheim Township Police and PPL. Lancaster County dispatch says that officials were called to the scene of the crash at 12:06 p.m.,...
Drunk man assaults officer inside hospital in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police arrested a man today for "palm striking" a police officer in the eye while attempting to go through a WellSpan hospital's check-in process, according to Ephrata Police. 40-year-old Eric Oberly was reported to have been checking into the WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital when...
Two vehicle crash sends several to the hospital in Manheim
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials are investigating a crash that occurred on the 2100 block of Fruitville Pike in Manheim Township, that lead to multiple people being hospitalized, according to Lancaster County dispatch. Dispatch says that the crash happened last night at around 7:06 p.m. and had involved...
Car flipped upside down, injuring six in Adams County
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police responded to the scene of an accident where a car crash lead to the vehicle being flipped upside down in the woods, according to Buchanan Valley Fire Department. Officials say that they were sent to the crash on September 26 at around 7...
