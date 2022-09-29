DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — While trout fishing opening day isn’t until spring, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is still looking to get people on the water. Starting Monday, the Commission is stocking more than 100 streams and lakes across the commonwealth with roughly 116,000 hatchery-raised trout. They say there’s wild trout resources in PA but those are harder to find so the Commission is focused on replenishing the supply and keeping fishermen active.

