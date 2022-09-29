Read full article on original website
Hall
4d ago
The 2nd amendment has nothing written about licensing or like Biden says often “you don’t need an AR 15 to hunt deer’. And again the 2nd amendment has absolutely nothing to do with hunting!!!
William Combs
4d ago
they do back ground check all ready and you don't need a license to buy a gun are rifle and or shotgun 2nd amendment rights shall not be infringed
Donald Caldwell
4d ago
Federal law for a background check on all pistols sold in stores has been around for over 40 years. Nice try Liberal media 🙄
