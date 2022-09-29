ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Hall
4d ago

The 2nd amendment has nothing written about licensing or like Biden says often “you don’t need an AR 15 to hunt deer’. And again the 2nd amendment has absolutely nothing to do with hunting!!!

William Combs
4d ago

they do back ground check all ready and you don't need a license to buy a gun are rifle and or shotgun 2nd amendment rights shall not be infringed

Donald Caldwell
4d ago

Federal law for a background check on all pistols sold in stores has been around for over 40 years. Nice try Liberal media 🙄

