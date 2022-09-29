Read full article on original website
North Platte Telegraph
24 legislative candidates pledge to end secret votes for committee chairs
OMAHA — Republican Charles Herbster’s political action committee said Monday that 24 legislative candidates — a mix of incumbents and challengers — have signed its pledge to end Nebraska’s unique system for electing committee chairs by secret ballot. People are also reading…. The Nebraska First...
North Platte Telegraph
Planned Parenthood plans mobile abortion clinic in Illinois
Planned Parenthood officials on Monday announced plans for a mobile abortion clinic — a 37-foot RV that will stay in Illinois but travel close to the borders of adjoining states that have banned the procedure since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier this year. The announcement came...
North Platte Telegraph
NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Monday:. (Red Balls: six, eight; White Balls: twelve, fourteen) (two, nine, twenty-seven, thirty-three, forty; Lucky Ball: one) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 380,000,000. MyDaY. Month: 8, Day: 22, Year: 40. (Month: eight; Day: twenty-two; Year: forty) Pick 3. 0-0-5 (zero, zero, five)
North Platte Telegraph
Canteen help came from Colorado, Nebraska’s farthest reaches
Today’s final segment of The Telegraph’s Canteen Honor Roll series highlights the involvement of communities across a 350-mile-long swath of Nebraska and into Colorado’s two most northeastern counties. ***. Max O. Powers, U.P. brakeman …, has turned over $100 to the North Platte servicemen’s Canteen which he...
North Platte Telegraph
Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "MyDaY" game were:. (Month: eight; Day: twenty-two; Year: forty) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska's most famous storyteller, Roger Welsch, dead at 85
Roger Welsch, Nebraska’s most famous humorist and storyteller and a prominent Native activist, died Friday at his home near Dannebrog. He was 85. Known as “Captain Nebraska,” and as “Bull Buffalo Chief” in the Omaha Tribe, “White Wolf/White Pawnee” in the Pawnee Tribe, and “His Medicine is Contrary” in the Oglala Sioux Tribe, Welsch told his stories about Nebraska in close to 40 books, on television and in newspaper and magazine columns.
North Platte Telegraph
As Ian weakens farther inland, recovery efforts are underway in Florida and South Carolina
As post-tropical cyclone Ian moves inland across North Carolina early Saturday, communities in Florida and South Carolina are recovering after the deadly storm brought torrential rain, powerful winds and cataclysmic flooding over the course of three terrifying days. Ian slammed into southwest Florida as a severe Category 4 hurricane Wednesday,...
North Platte Telegraph
Julie Jacobson: Fall clean up in the landscape
Today, I’m answering the most asked questions from many gardeners on how to prepare their garden for winter. As our beautiful Nebraska landscape takes on its legendary colors and the unwelcome first frost arrives, home gardeners often ask me questions about fall tasks and when they should be performed.
