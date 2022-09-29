ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

CBS 58

'Techie' folks, this is your time to shine. It's Milwaukee Tech Week.

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Today kicks off Milwaukee Tech Week. It's a weeklong celebration, designed to connect, educate, and give recognition to "all things innovation" in Southeast Wisconsin. It began as "Startup Milwaukee Week" in 2016. This week's programming explores the various parts of the tech industry while highlighting the resources and organizations available to help support everyone in the technical world. It's also a great way to network as well to see what's on the top of mind of tech savvy folks.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

October is here and brings the first real hints of winter

It's been a pleasant start to the new month. Not too warm, not too chilly... a trend that will continue for a few more days. October is a transition month as we head into our cold season. It brings with it the first average snowfall. And a solid temperature drop. Check out the stats:
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee alders call on Hyundai to offer free security kits

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Two Milwaukee Common Council members are calling on Hyundai to offer its new security kits for free. Over the weekend, Hyundai announced the security kits will cost car owners $170, but that does not include installation, which could cost up to $500. Alders Milele Coggs and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Boy from Madison shot overnight in Milwaukee near 13th & Vine

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- At around 12:53 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 near 13th and Vine Streets, a 17-year-old boy from Madison, Wis was shot. Police say the boy was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. According to officials, this investigation is ongoing and Milwaukee Police continue...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Gourmet fried chicken making its way to Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Fried chicken has long been a staple of down-home American cuisine, and has even seen a growth in popularity worldwide. A new local restaurant is opening a 3,150 sq. ft. location that aims to celebrate fried chicken while doing so in a gourmet style. Here Chicky...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Racine & Me: 10th Annual Chainsaw Carving & Art Festival

RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- The 10th annual Chainsaw Carving & Art Festival is coming up! It's a celebration of trees and nature. The event takes place at River Bend Nature Center on Sunday, October 2nd, 2022 from 9am – 2pm with live auction at 3pm. On center stage...
RACINE, WI
CBS 58

Cash bail: How it works in Wisconsin and the proposed changes explained

MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- With Darrel Brooks' trial underway, cash bail is back in the spotlight and has emerged as a key issue in the U.S. Senate race. In November, Brooks was arrested and accused of killing six and injuring dozens during the Waukesha Christmas parade. Prior to his arrest, Brooks was released on $1,000 cash bail, an amount Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm called "inappropriately low" in the days following the tragic event.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Racine & Me: Boo at the Zoo & Hercules the cockroach!

RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- Jack-O'-Lantern Nights is happening at the Racine Zoo from September 29 – October 30, 2022. The events run on Thursdays – Sundays from 6pm – 10pm. You can stroll through the zoo and immerse yourself in dazzling lights and over 1,000 hand-carved jack-o'-lanterns created by talented professional artists! Warm up with seasonal food and beverages and get into the Halloween spirit! $10 per person at the door only. Free for 2 years and younger. Proceeds benefit the animals and programs of Racine Zoo.
RACINE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee man arrested, charged in homicide of transgender woman

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee man wanted for the homicide of a transgender woman back in August has been taken into custody. Clayton Hubbird, 31, is charged with first degree reckless homicide. Police believe he fired the gun that killed Regina Allen, known as Mya by friends, outside her...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

20th warmest and 14th wettest September comes to an end

September is over and the month ended up being fairly warm and wet. The first three weeks of the month were pretty mild and the warmest day of the month happened right on the first day of September with a high of 89*. The coldest day arrived at the end of the month when Milwaukee almost got into the 30s. Overall the month was 1.3* above-average and goes down as the 20th warmest September on record.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Oct. 3 declared Food For Families Day in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- As food and gas prices rise, the need for food assistance among Milwaukee residents is growing. According to the City of Milwaukee, local food pantry traffic has steadily increased to over 31,000 people each month. As a response to the rising need, Mayor Cavalier Johnson has...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Racine & Me: Quilts on Barns & Comedy Sportz

RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- Whether it's spotting barn quilts or simply exploring the scenic backroads of Racine County, you'll find beauty and surprises at every turn! Racine County is home to one of the first barn quilt projects in the state. Beginning in 2009, this public art project has placed dozens of colorful quilt patterns, mounted on 8-by-8 foot wooden squares, on barns throughout Racine County. The goal of the project was to highlight the unique architecture and history of barns in our county, educate residents and visitors on Racine County's rich quilting tradition, and promote quilting as a form of art. Sponsored by the Racine Arts Council in conjunction with Real Racine, these distinctive designs include common quilt patterns seen more on fabric canvases such as Bear Paw, Wild Goose Chase, and Tulip Basket. Many of the area's most popular attractions are minutes from the Quilts on Barns route. The route, which threads its way throughout the countryside, is incredibly photogenic in the spring and fall months. We recommend scheduling a half or full day to see all of the art installations. A free Quilts on Barns brochure is available at the Real Racine Visitors Center, 14015 Washington Ave., Sturtevant. Join us for our annual Quilts on Barns Road Adventure the second Saturday of October. There is live music at two barn locations and a box lunch will be available.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

October temperature swings can expected this coming week

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--After a cool, wet September (4° below normal , 3" above normal), look for a seasonable start to the month. Highs the next few days will be in the 60s with lows at night in the 40s and 50s. Actually look for a nice boost with the temps by midweek with highs in the 70s before we see a sharp fall Thursday and Friday with readings only in the 50s. The cold front dropping the temps will give us a chance of rain by late Wednesday and early Thursday, and then we dry out into the end of the week at least.
MILWAUKEE, WI

