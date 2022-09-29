RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- Whether it's spotting barn quilts or simply exploring the scenic backroads of Racine County, you'll find beauty and surprises at every turn! Racine County is home to one of the first barn quilt projects in the state. Beginning in 2009, this public art project has placed dozens of colorful quilt patterns, mounted on 8-by-8 foot wooden squares, on barns throughout Racine County. The goal of the project was to highlight the unique architecture and history of barns in our county, educate residents and visitors on Racine County's rich quilting tradition, and promote quilting as a form of art. Sponsored by the Racine Arts Council in conjunction with Real Racine, these distinctive designs include common quilt patterns seen more on fabric canvases such as Bear Paw, Wild Goose Chase, and Tulip Basket. Many of the area's most popular attractions are minutes from the Quilts on Barns route. The route, which threads its way throughout the countryside, is incredibly photogenic in the spring and fall months. We recommend scheduling a half or full day to see all of the art installations. A free Quilts on Barns brochure is available at the Real Racine Visitors Center, 14015 Washington Ave., Sturtevant. Join us for our annual Quilts on Barns Road Adventure the second Saturday of October. There is live music at two barn locations and a box lunch will be available.

