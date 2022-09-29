ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gobblercountry.com

Virginia Tech football: 5 takeaways from Hokies’ 41-10 loss to North Carolina

The Virginia Tech Hokies suffered their second consecutive blowout loss after Saturday’s 41-10 loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels. Just like in last week’s 33-10 loss to West Virginia, the Hokies went into halftime still in the game. However, this one felt far different. The Hokies only trailed WVU 13-7 last week. This time around, UNC was up on the Hokies, 24-10, after a last-second field goal before halftime.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
gobblercountry.com

Virginia Tech Hokies Trail the Carolina Tar Heels at the End of the 1st Half: 24-10

It’s been a really rough 1st half for the Hokies. The Offense is still struggling with much of what it needs to do to win this one. Grant Wells turned it over once and gave the Heels a really short field for a near free 7 points. The offense is proving that it can move the ball sometimes, but at nowhere near the pace that it needs to keep up with the Tar Heels.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
gobblercountry.com

Virginia Tech Hokies vs. North Carolina Tar Heels: GC Staff Predictions.

Tech has dominated the series over the years. The series started way back in 1895, and Tech wasn’t necessarily too successful back then. But the early nearly annual matchup evaporated in 1946, and the teams didn’t meet again until 1997 with a loss (a drubbing, really) in the Gator Bowl. Tech just never got that one rolling and dropped the game 42-3. Ironically enough that was Brent Pry’s last football game as a Graduate Assistant with Frank Beamer’s Hokies. This will be Pry’s second game against the Heels.
BLACKSBURG, VA
gobblercountry.com

Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina Tar Heels: Gobbler Country’s Official Game Thread

Weather Underground says that the game conditions are going to be early Fall, dreary, cool, humid, and only lightly breezy; no advantage to anyone, really. Let us hope the Defense holds down the Heels to a dull roar, and the Offense can take some advantage of the UNC defense, such as it is. This is going to be a tough game with strength against strength and weakness facing weakness. Can the Hokies pull this one off? They need it.
BLACKSBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy