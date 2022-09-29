Read full article on original website
tulsatoday.com
But then, it gets worse… Hofmeister
How is it possible that an officially indicted election criminal is running for Oklahoma Governor? In case you have not been long following events, that’s Joy Hofmeister (R then D for the win, as a political opportunist) who escaped trial and very likely prison with help by political pandering scumbag district attorney, David Prater (Dist. 7, Oklahoma County), who proves the point in Oklahoma that political corruption trials should be prosecuted outside the capital (including Washing, D.C., but I digress).
cherokeephoenix.org
First steps taken to address Oklahoma’s long standing orphaned well problem
WASHINGTON – Oklahoma is set to receive a federal grant to begin addressing an orphaned well problem that has plagued the state for decades. Since the discovery of oil in the late 1800s, an estimated 500,000 oil and gas wells have been drilled statewide. The Department of the Interior...
LJWORLD
Former U.S. Sen. Kassebaum endorses Democrat Kelly in Kansas governor’s race, declines to back her former assistant Schmidt
TOPEKA — Republican Nancy Kassebaum, the first woman to represent Kansas in the U.S. Senate and the daughter of GOP presidential nominee Alf Landon, endorsed Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s campaign for reelection. On Monday, Kassebaum said Kelly’s bipartisanship and commitment to “solutions to real problems” of state government...
Washington Examiner
Nevada Republicans leading in statewide races: Poll
Nevada Republicans are narrowly leading their Democratic opponents at the top of the statewide ballot, according to a new poll. Incumbents Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) and Gov. Steve Sisolak (D-NV) are trailing in the polls following challenges from former Attorney General Adam Laxalt and Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo. The GOP is targeting Nevada as a pickup opportunity.
city-sentinel.com
My Commitment to Oklahoma: Commentary
Since Democrats took control of Washington, this country has taken a sharp left turn. Our nation has experienced rampant inflation, a wide-open border, and endless government spending. Sadly, it’s the American people, and my fellow Oklahomans, who are bearing the brunt of these crippling policy decisions. Democrats have made...
pryorinfopub.com
State lawmakers' disagreement sidelines $35.7 million for federally funded Tulsa projects
More than $95 million in ARPA projects — including at least $35.7 million for the Tulsa area — did not get a vote during Thursday’s special legislative session because of a dispute over a $2.8 million allocation to the Oklahoma City YWCA, Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, confirmed Friday.
kgou.org
Thousands of public school students applied and approved to transfer under new Oklahoma law
Heading into the new school year this fall almost 11,000 students requested to transfer under Oklahoma’s new open transfer law. Of the 10,924 transfer requests, 8,417 were approved between the start of 2022 and Aug. 15. Additionally, 541 were still pending. The vast majority of requests came this summer...
KOCO
Every bill in special session at Oklahoma Capitol passes House, Senate
OKLAHOMA CITY — Every single bill that was part of the special session Friday at the Oklahoma Capitol passed both the House and the Senate. More than $1 billion worth of COVID-19 relief money now awaits the signature of the governor. On Friday, KOCO 5 spoke with Senate leadership about what projects they think will have the most impact.
Arkansas residents among most eager in US to move houses
A new study has named Arkansas as the state with the third most residents who are wanting to move houses in 2022.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma can turn tides against overdose deaths
Many Oklahomans may not realize that our state is a national leader in preventing and reducing overdose deaths. In 2017, after years of concerted effort to combat the opioid epidemic, Oklahoma’s drug overdose death rate fell below the national average for the first time since 2002. The state’s progress against opioids has been the result of tremendous collaboration and community mobilization. With the leadership of multiple state agencies, action by the Legislature and governor’s office, partnerships with physicians, and the tenacity of state and local law enforcement, Oklahoma reduced its rate of unintentional prescription opioid overdose death by 68% from 2013 to 2019.
cowboystatedaily.com
Report: Wyoming’s Electricity Prices Are Low Because No Renewable Energy Mandates
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming is among states without renewable energy mandates and “cap-and-trade” programs that correlate with high energy costs. States with such policies have much higher electricity rates than those without, according to a new study by American Legislative Exchange Council,...
abc7amarillo.com
Abbott and O'Rourke accused each other of misinforming Texans. Here are the facts.
The title of this story has been edited for length. "Gov. Greg Abbott and Beto O’Rourke accused each other of misinforming Texans during their debate. Here are the facts." was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
National Journal’s take on Kansas governor’s race: ‘What’s the matter with Kansas?’
TOPEKA — The National Journal’s updated analysis of compelling gubernatorial campaigns raised questions about evolution of the tight race between Republican nominee Derek Schmidt and Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly. Kelly, who was elected governor in 2018 after defeating Republican Kris Kobach, began her reelection campaign in red-state Kansas...
What are the ‘absolute best’ nachos in Oklahoma?
Mashed is offering a salute to what it has singled out as the “absolute best” nachos in each state.
abc7amarillo.com
Oklahoma wheat farmers devastated by heat conditions while scientists develop solutions
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Drought conditions in Oklahoma, especially in the western part of the state, are having severe impacts on farmers but scientists at Oklahoma State University want to help farmers even through the toughest weather conditions. Normally this time of year fields are filled with crops...
Pandemic relief money could expand Oklahoma internet access
Oklahoma lawmakers agreed to spend nearly $ 2 billion in federal pandemic relief money during a special session at the Oklahoma State Capitol Thursday.
Arkansas Attorney General Rutledge to appear in front of Supreme Court
Arkansas’ Attorney General’s office will lead in an argument against the state of Delaware before the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday.
KOCO
COVID-19 in Oklahoma: New cases, deaths, vaccine booster shots, omicron variant
KOCO 5 is keeping you updated on the COVID-19 pandemic in Oklahoma. Keep checking this story for updates on vaccination rates, latest data updates of new cases and the omicron variant, along with local and national headlines. [Complete coronavirus coverage | Oklahoma State Department of Health coronavirus page]. Confirmed COVID-19...
Purcell Register
No more years for Stitt
Instead of the chant “four more years” for Kevin Stitt, it should be “no more years.”. We had questions about him from the first time we heard him speak at the Oklahoma Press Association meeting in the summer of 2018. You could almost tell that he was...
kswo.com
Some OKDHS providers begin receiveing ‘historic’ rate increase
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma providers who care for the developmentally disabled received a historic increase in reimbursement payments starting October 1. Providers who care for people with waivers administered by the Oklahoma Human Services Developmental Disability Services division will receive 25% more after the 2022 legislature passed the increase.
