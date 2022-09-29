ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

But then, it gets worse… Hofmeister

How is it possible that an officially indicted election criminal is running for Oklahoma Governor? In case you have not been long following events, that’s Joy Hofmeister (R then D for the win, as a political opportunist) who escaped trial and very likely prison with help by political pandering scumbag district attorney, David Prater (Dist. 7, Oklahoma County), who proves the point in Oklahoma that political corruption trials should be prosecuted outside the capital (including Washing, D.C., but I digress).
First steps taken to address Oklahoma’s long standing orphaned well problem

WASHINGTON – Oklahoma is set to receive a federal grant to begin addressing an orphaned well problem that has plagued the state for decades. Since the discovery of oil in the late 1800s, an estimated 500,000 oil and gas wells have been drilled statewide. The Department of the Interior...
Former U.S. Sen. Kassebaum endorses Democrat Kelly in Kansas governor’s race, declines to back her former assistant Schmidt

TOPEKA — Republican Nancy Kassebaum, the first woman to represent Kansas in the U.S. Senate and the daughter of GOP presidential nominee Alf Landon, endorsed Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s campaign for reelection. On Monday, Kassebaum said Kelly’s bipartisanship and commitment to “solutions to real problems” of state government...
Nevada Republicans leading in statewide races: Poll

Nevada Republicans are narrowly leading their Democratic opponents at the top of the statewide ballot, according to a new poll. Incumbents Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) and Gov. Steve Sisolak (D-NV) are trailing in the polls following challenges from former Attorney General Adam Laxalt and Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo. The GOP is targeting Nevada as a pickup opportunity.
My Commitment to Oklahoma: Commentary

Since Democrats took control of Washington, this country has taken a sharp left turn. Our nation has experienced rampant inflation, a wide-open border, and endless government spending. Sadly, it’s the American people, and my fellow Oklahomans, who are bearing the brunt of these crippling policy decisions. Democrats have made...
Every bill in special session at Oklahoma Capitol passes House, Senate

OKLAHOMA CITY — Every single bill that was part of the special session Friday at the Oklahoma Capitol passed both the House and the Senate. More than $1 billion worth of COVID-19 relief money now awaits the signature of the governor. On Friday, KOCO 5 spoke with Senate leadership about what projects they think will have the most impact.
Oklahoma can turn tides against overdose deaths

Many Oklahomans may not realize that our state is a national leader in preventing and reducing overdose deaths. In 2017, after years of concerted effort to combat the opioid epidemic, Oklahoma’s drug overdose death rate fell below the national average for the first time since 2002. The state’s progress against opioids has been the result of tremendous collaboration and community mobilization. With the leadership of multiple state agencies, action by the Legislature and governor’s office, partnerships with physicians, and the tenacity of state and local law enforcement, Oklahoma reduced its rate of unintentional prescription opioid overdose death by 68% from 2013 to 2019.
Report: Wyoming’s Electricity Prices Are Low Because No Renewable Energy Mandates

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming is among states without renewable energy mandates and “cap-and-trade” programs that correlate with high energy costs. States with such policies have much higher electricity rates than those without, according to a new study by American Legislative Exchange Council,...
Abbott and O'Rourke accused each other of misinforming Texans. Here are the facts.

The title of this story has been edited for length. "Gov. Greg Abbott and Beto O’Rourke accused each other of misinforming Texans during their debate. Here are the facts." was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
No more years for Stitt

Instead of the chant “four more years” for Kevin Stitt, it should be “no more years.”. We had questions about him from the first time we heard him speak at the Oklahoma Press Association meeting in the summer of 2018. You could almost tell that he was...
Some OKDHS providers begin receiveing ‘historic’ rate increase

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma providers who care for the developmentally disabled received a historic increase in reimbursement payments starting October 1. Providers who care for people with waivers administered by the Oklahoma Human Services Developmental Disability Services division will receive 25% more after the 2022 legislature passed the increase.
