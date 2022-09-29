Read full article on original website
Related
WZZM 13
Michigan gas prices on the rise
MICHIGAN, USA — Gas prices in Michigan are on the rise after a steady decrease for months. The statewide average price is now $4.17 per gallon of regular unleaded gas. This is a 23-cent jump from last week. This average is also 33 cents more than last month and...
WZZM 13
13 On Your Side Forecast: A Cool Start To The Work Week!
Patchy frost and cool weather kick off the work week in West Michigan. Meteorologist Michael Behrens has the details!
WZZM 13
VOTE | 13 ON YOUR SIDElines MVP Candidates Week 6
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Six weeks of high school football have been completed in West Michigan with just three weeks remaining in the regular season. It's now time to meet the 13 On Your Sidelines Week 6 MVP Candidates presented by VanDyk Mortgage. Candidate #1: South Christian senior quarterback...
Comments / 0