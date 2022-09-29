ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
mynews13.com

Sanibel Island causeway bridge ripped apart by Ian

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, knocking out power and destroying the only bridge to Sanibel Island. A chunk of the Sanibel Causeway fell into the gulf, cutting off access to the barrier island where 6,300...
SANIBEL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Collier County picking up the pieces after Ian

People in Collier County are working to clean up after Hurricane Ian brought strong winds and flooding to the area. The county on Monday updated its curfew to run from midnight to 6 a.m. Naples’ curfew now runs from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. As of October 3, Marco...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sanibel, FL
Government
State
Florida State
Lee County, FL
Government
County
Lee County, FL
City
Sanibel, FL
Local
Florida Government
News4Jax.com

Video shows devastating destruction in Fort Myers Beach after Ian’s wrath

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. – Devastating footage has surfaced as residents of Fort Myers Beach assess the damage done by Hurricane Ian. Fort Myers Beach is effectively gone — many areas have been leveled. The destruction began to come into focus a day after Ian made landfall in Florida as one of the strongest hurricanes ever to hit the U.S.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Barrier Island#Hurricane Ian
The Hill

WATCH: Florida firefighters rescue woman from flooded car

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Water rescuers in Naples, Florida waded through waist-deep floodwater Wednesday to rescue a woman trapped in her car as Hurricane Ian battered Florida’s west coast with Category 4 winds, rain, and flood surge. Footage shared by Naples Fire-Rescue showed a firefighter break the rear...
NAPLES, FL
travelweekly.com

Fort Myers-area hotels post grim hurricane updates on social media

With southwest Florida reeling from Hurricane Ian's destruction, hotels and resorts across Fort Myers, Sanibel and Captiva took to social media to provide limited updates. The situation on the Sanibel and Captiva islands appears particularly dire. According to reports, the Sanibel Causeway, which connects both islands to the Florida mainland, has partially collapsed.
SANIBEL, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Mysuncoast.com

10 AM Update - Power being restored on the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As of 10 AM Thursday, power has been restored to over 32,000 homes in Sarasota County, and over 28,000 people in Manatee County. Power is still out in most of Hardee, Desoto, Charlotte, and Lee counties. As Tropical Storm Ian moves into eastern Florida, some customers...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
People

Hurricane Ian Death Toll May Be in the 'Hundreds,' Florida Sheriff Fears

The full impact of Hurricane Ian is still unknown, but a local official fears the death toll could be in the hundreds The full impact of Hurricane Ian is still unknown, but a local official fears the death toll could be in the hundreds. "While I don't have confirmed numbers, I definitely know fatalities are in the hundreds," Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said during a Thursday appearance on Good Morning America, according to the Fort Meyers News-Press and Tallahassee Democrat. About an hour later, while speaking with CNN, Marceno clarified that...
islandernews.com

Biden approves disaster declaration for nine FL Counties, DeSantis wants list expanded to cover Central and NE Florida

President Biden declared Florida a major disaster area Thursday morning, ordering federal aid to supplement local recovery efforts in areas affected by Hurricane Ian, which hit Florida as a Category 4 storm yesterday afternoon. The declaration will allow federal aid to go to Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee,...
FLORIDA STATE
floridianpress.com

DeSantis Issues Hurricane Update in Punta Gorda

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) has joined others to provide an update on Hurricane Ian. The update was delivered in Punta Gorda as the hurricane continues to affect Floridians, and joining him in speaking were First Lady Casey DeSantis (R) and Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis (R) among others.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
Action News Jax

Hurricane Ian ‘street shark’ video defies belief

Photos and videos of sharks and other marine life swimming in suburban floodwaters make for popular hoaxes during massive storms. But a cellphone video filmed during Hurricane Ian’s assault on southwest Florida isn’t just another fish story. The eye-popping video, which showed a large, dark fish with sharp...
FORT MYERS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy