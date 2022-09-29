Read full article on original website
Related
‘I lost everything I own’: Florida residents shell-shocked by Ian’s destruction
The region was left with 2 million people without power and a fear that a huge death count awaits.
Stranded Person In Sanibel Island, Florida Puts “HELP” On Windows To Gain Attention Of Rescue Workers
A dramatic rescue in Sanibel Island was caught on camera by a news team from the air. Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody tweeted out, “Amazing video of first responders rescuing a person stranded on Sanibel Island. There are thousands of brave Floridians working around the
mynews13.com
Sanibel Island causeway bridge ripped apart by Ian
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, knocking out power and destroying the only bridge to Sanibel Island. A chunk of the Sanibel Causeway fell into the gulf, cutting off access to the barrier island where 6,300...
WINKNEWS.com
Collier County picking up the pieces after Ian
People in Collier County are working to clean up after Hurricane Ian brought strong winds and flooding to the area. The county on Monday updated its curfew to run from midnight to 6 a.m. Naples’ curfew now runs from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. As of October 3, Marco...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News4Jax.com
Video shows devastating destruction in Fort Myers Beach after Ian’s wrath
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. – Devastating footage has surfaced as residents of Fort Myers Beach assess the damage done by Hurricane Ian. Fort Myers Beach is effectively gone — many areas have been leveled. The destruction began to come into focus a day after Ian made landfall in Florida as one of the strongest hurricanes ever to hit the U.S.
Marco Island residents share their stories as recovery from Hurricane Ian begins
Marco Island residents react as recovery efforts begin after Hurricane Ian made landfall on Wednesday.
Photos show destruction from Hurricane Ian
Even as Hurricane Ian was just beginning to make landfall in Florida Wednesday, the scope of the storm's devastation was already apparent.
floridapolitics.com
Power back for 766,000 FPL customers, others face ‘prolonged outages’ after Hurricane Ian
Charlotte, Collier, Lee and Sarasota counties had the most customers still without power. Florida Power & Light (FPL) crews worked through the night to restore power for more than half a million customers across the state. By early Thursday evening, nearly 766,000 customers had their lights back on. About 1.24 million await help.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How to get help after Ian
Information we receive about power and utility restoration, food and other important recovery efforts will be posted here.
WATCH: Florida firefighters rescue woman from flooded car
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Water rescuers in Naples, Florida waded through waist-deep floodwater Wednesday to rescue a woman trapped in her car as Hurricane Ian battered Florida’s west coast with Category 4 winds, rain, and flood surge. Footage shared by Naples Fire-Rescue showed a firefighter break the rear...
Charlotte County, Florida sheriff fears many 'complacent' residents did not evacuate before Hurricane Ian
Charlotte County, Florida Sheriff Bill Prummell joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss the recovery efforts and resources needed in his county after Hurricane Ian.
travelweekly.com
Fort Myers-area hotels post grim hurricane updates on social media
With southwest Florida reeling from Hurricane Ian's destruction, hotels and resorts across Fort Myers, Sanibel and Captiva took to social media to provide limited updates. The situation on the Sanibel and Captiva islands appears particularly dire. According to reports, the Sanibel Causeway, which connects both islands to the Florida mainland, has partially collapsed.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Drone video shows catastrophic damage in Florida
CNN’s Kate Bolduan describes the catastrophic and devastating destruction left by Hurricane Ian in the Fort Myers area of Florida.
Help for the hardest hit counties of Lee, Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte now available
TAMPA, Fla. — Video and photos from the several counties in the Tampa Bay area show the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian when it hit the coast of Florida. Lee, Sarasota, Manatee, and Charlotte counties are among the hardest hit, with widespread damage. High speed winds and flooding have...
Cars submerged in Naples, child nearly swept away by Hurricane Ian
The city of Naples experienced heavy floodwaters as Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday afternoon.
Mysuncoast.com
10 AM Update - Power being restored on the Suncoast
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As of 10 AM Thursday, power has been restored to over 32,000 homes in Sarasota County, and over 28,000 people in Manatee County. Power is still out in most of Hardee, Desoto, Charlotte, and Lee counties. As Tropical Storm Ian moves into eastern Florida, some customers...
Hurricane Ian Death Toll May Be in the 'Hundreds,' Florida Sheriff Fears
The full impact of Hurricane Ian is still unknown, but a local official fears the death toll could be in the hundreds The full impact of Hurricane Ian is still unknown, but a local official fears the death toll could be in the hundreds. "While I don't have confirmed numbers, I definitely know fatalities are in the hundreds," Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said during a Thursday appearance on Good Morning America, according to the Fort Meyers News-Press and Tallahassee Democrat. About an hour later, while speaking with CNN, Marceno clarified that...
islandernews.com
Biden approves disaster declaration for nine FL Counties, DeSantis wants list expanded to cover Central and NE Florida
President Biden declared Florida a major disaster area Thursday morning, ordering federal aid to supplement local recovery efforts in areas affected by Hurricane Ian, which hit Florida as a Category 4 storm yesterday afternoon. The declaration will allow federal aid to go to Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee,...
floridianpress.com
DeSantis Issues Hurricane Update in Punta Gorda
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) has joined others to provide an update on Hurricane Ian. The update was delivered in Punta Gorda as the hurricane continues to affect Floridians, and joining him in speaking were First Lady Casey DeSantis (R) and Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis (R) among others.
Hurricane Ian ‘street shark’ video defies belief
Photos and videos of sharks and other marine life swimming in suburban floodwaters make for popular hoaxes during massive storms. But a cellphone video filmed during Hurricane Ian’s assault on southwest Florida isn’t just another fish story. The eye-popping video, which showed a large, dark fish with sharp...
Comments / 0