More of What’s Booming RVA: Sept. 29 and Beyond

This week, we share our Top 5 event picks from the Richmond region beginning today, Sept. 29, then provide lots more choices for the week and down the road, plus must-not-miss announcements – like Burning Man artist Kate Raudenbush coming to Richmond in 2023!

“Incanto: An Oasis of Lyrical Sculpture”

From April 28 to Oct. 29, 2023, Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden will present “Incanto,” the premiere exhibition of New York City-based artists Kate Raudenbush and Sha Michele. For “Incanto,” the artists will debut original works of sculpture and poetry that explore our human nature and invite visitors into a transformational space of self-inquiry. Each sculpture will emerge out of the garden landscape in dialogue with a poem, with the intention of creating a sacred container where words, as questions and even incantations, activate the space and spark creative thought among visitors.

The feature image above – from Braindrop and Raudenbush at Burning Man 2009 (photo by Marc Whalen) – gives you a taste of the artist’s inspired talent. Braindrop is a meditation space built to honor the element of water. This portrait shows Kate Raudenbush meditating inside. The line form design work is inspired by the seed of life geometry and Japanese woodcuts. The 17-foot-tall water drop contains a seven-foot diameter hexagonal white bed inside and a glass bead chandelier pouring down from above. The work was originally commissioned by Phill Blaine, curator for the All Points West Festival in Liberty Park NJ in 2009, and later installed at Burning Man for the Evolution theme in 2009. Raudenbush says, “It is one of my most installed artworks, and each time I installed it, it rained, sometimes a hurricane and severe thunderstorms. The only time it didn’t storm was when it was finally purchased by Arthur Meyerovich in 2013.”

More events, Sept. 29 to Oct. 6

Thursday, Sept. 29

Memory Wars Live Podcast: Myths from Two Sides of the Atlantic. Join journalists Mallory Noe-Payne and Michael Paul Williams for a special live recording of this Radio IQ history podcast. Sept. 29, at 6 p.m., at the Virginia Museum of History and Culture.

Barton Heights: Northside Walking Tour. Explore the people, architecture, and culture of one of Richmond’s earliest streetcar suburbs as Richmond’s middle class sought to build a peaceful home life separate downtown. Sept. 29, 7 to 7:30 p.m. Presented by the Valentine; meet at Barton Heights Mansion.

Friday, Sept. 30

Music at the Galleries. Experience works of art in VMFA’s galleries as the Richmond Symphony serenades your visit with a live performance. Sept 30, 7 p.m. at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, Richmond.

“Chicken and Biscuits.” This raucous family comedy serves up a feast of love and laughter. Rival sisters prepare to bury their father when a family secret arrives at the church, throwing the proceedings into comical chaos. Sept. 30 through Oct. 30 at Virginia Repertory Theatre, Richmond.

Slack Family Bluegrass Band. Take in the three-part vocal harmonies and indigenous influences of this traditional contemporary band. Sept. 30 at 7:30 p.m. at Perkinson Center for the Arts & Education, Chester.

Saturday, Oct. 1

Dachtoberfest. A dachshund-themed family fun day with wiener dog racing, costume contests, raffles, vendors, guest speakers, and more. Organized by the Dachshund Enlightenment Foundation, a nonprofit focused on dachshund education, health and care. Oct. 1, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Delta Hotel, Richmond.

Hispanic Heritage Craft Day. Celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month by creating festive paper fiesta flowers and maracas during this free event. Oct. 1, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Chesterfield County Museum, Chesterfield.

Viva RVA! Hispanic Music Festival. Authentic Hispanic music, food, interactive stations, dance lessons, drag show, children’s programs, and exhibitors. The event is free, but ticket is required. Oct. 1, 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Diversity Richmond, Richmond.

1st Drafts and Bagels. Mimosas, bagels, and the process of writing a play – specifically “Walled In,” an unexpected blend of MAGA operatives and Henry David Thoreau’s “Walden.” Oct. 1, noon to 1:30 p.m. at Firehouse Theatre, Richmond.

Spooktoberfest Richmond Markers Market. Unique products, including jewelry, functional art, and dog products – plus dog costume contest, tarot readings, food, and Basic City beer (including queer beer in spooky colors). Oct. 1 at noon at Basic City Beer, Richmond.

Hardywood Oktoberfest 2022. Plenty of beer including Benny & The Fest. Brats plus other festive German fare from local food trucks. Stein-holding contest, polka tunes, and more. Oct. 1 from noon to 10 pm. at Hardywood West Creek, Goochland.

New Giant Screen Films and Astronomy Shows. “Into America’s Wild” premieres at The Domes on Oct. 1. At the Science Museum of Virginia, Richmond.

Triads of Soul. A tribute to Sam Cooke, Otis Redding, and David Ruffin. Oct. 1 at 8 p.m. at the Tin Pan, Richmond.

Susan Greenbaum. The beloved Richmond singer-songwriter comes to Shady Grove Coffeehouse for an all-ages show on Oct. 1, 8 p.m., at the Unitarian Universalist Community Church, Glen Allen.

Green Top Outdoor Expo. Vendors – including more than 225 brands – product demos, seminars, DockDogs canine aquatics competition, kids’ activities, live music, food vendors, and more. Oct. 1 and 2 at Green Top, Ashland.

Sunday, Oct. 2 and Monday, Oct. 3

“Psycho.” Can’t you just hear the suspenseful music and picture the unsuspecting woman in the shower? The classic Alfred Hitchcock movie plays on the big screen on Oct. 2, at 2 p.m. with Bob Gulledge on the Mighty Wurlitzer Organ, and on Oct. 3 at 7 p.m. at The Byrd Theatre, Richmond.

Tuesday, Oct. 4

ZZ Top’s Raw Whisky Tour. “That Little Ol’ Band from Texas” has been at it for more than a half century, delivering rock, blues, and boogie to millions of fans, branding their act with beards, hotrod cars, spinning guitars, and a magic keychain. Oct. 4 at 8 p.m. at Altria Theater, Richmond.

Wednesday, Oct. 5

Lunch Break Science: “Reptiles and Amphibians Native to the Richmond Area.” Past president of the Virginia Herpetological Society discusses these critters found locally. Oct. 5 from noon to 12:45 p.m. at the Science Museum of Virginia, Richmond.

TAKE3. Take three classically trained musicians with a piano and strings, and inspire them with pop, classical, and roots music. Oct. 5 at 8 p.m. at the Tin Pan, Richmond.

Thursday, Oct. 6

Online Poetry Panel Discussion. Virginia author Lauren Alleyne moderates a discussion with poetry award finalists Sandra Beasley, Rita Dove, and Tina Parker. Hosted by the Library of Virginia. Sept. 6, 6 p.m., online.

Petersburg Civil War Roundtable. Author Kevin Pawlak explores a pivotal event in American history: “John Brown’s Raid: Harpers Ferry and the Coming of the Civil War.” Oct. 6, 7 p.m. at Pamplin Historical Park, Petersburg.

Down the Road

The Sleepy Hollow Experience. Lose your head at this thrilling Halloween attraction from producer Brian Clowdus. This immersive theatrical nightmare transports you into the classic Washington Irving tale with a fresh and horrifying new spin as the audience becomes part of the action. Oct. 6 through 31 at Mount Rouge Farm, Roseland.

The Richmond Folk Festival. Celebrate the 18th anniversary of this grand tradition, a free three-day event full of American culture expressed through music, dance, crafts, storytelling, and food. Oct. 7 through 9 on the riverfront, on and around Brown’s Island, Richmond.

“The Rocky Horror Show.” The popular cult classic musical returns just in time for Halloween month. Oct. 8 to 22 at Richmond Triangle Players, Richmond.

Rip-Roaring Twenties Fall Fundraiser for the Richmond Symphony League.Celebrate 1920s music, dress in period attire, and do the Charleston – plus eat, drink, and support the Richmond Symphony. Oct. 9, 5 to 9 p.m. at Hardywood Park Craft Brewery, Richmond.

R.E.S.P.E.C.T. A Celebration of the Legendary Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, comes to town on Oct. 9 at 7 p.m. at Altria Theater, Richmond.

Unstaged: An organic approach to the art and craft of acting. Adult acting classes taught by director Rusty Wilson. Eight Wednesdays from 7 to 9 p.m., beginning Oct. 12, at RPAA, Dominion Energy Arts Center, Richmond. Email lainesatterfield7@gmail.com.

Garden Glow. Dramatic lighting transforms the historic buildings and gardens, including Big Bright Mega Light. Oct. 13 to Nov. 6 at Maymont, Richmond.

RESONATE Podcast Festival. Workshops, exhibitions, and special performances showcase celebrated podcasters and offer opportunities to learn and win. Oct. 14 to 15 at the Institute for Contemporary Art at VCU, Richmond.

Virginia Vines Wine Festival. Wine selections from wineries around the commonwealth, live jazz, food trucks, and after-hour access to museum galleries, including “Cheers, Virginia!” Oct. 15, 6 to 9 p.m. at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture, Richmond.

“Dear Evan Hansen.” A deeply personal and profoundly contemporary musical about life runs Oct. 18-23 as part of the Broadway in Richmond series at Altria Theater, Richmond.

“Let Me Entertain You” with Matt Beyer. Cabaret-style performance of song and spirits. Oct. 21 and 22 at Swift Creek Mill Theatre, South Chesterfield.

2022 Richmond Home Show. Besides more than 100 exhibits with home- and yard-focused products, services, demonstrations, and inspiration, the show features Patric Richardson, host of HGTV’s “The Laundry Guy.” Oct. 21 to 23 at Richmond Raceway Complex, Richmond.

Wine Dinner: Flavors of Italy. Four courses paired with wines from a country that knows food and wine! Oct. 27 at 6:30 p.m. at Swift Creek Mill Theatre, South Chesterfield.

Ashland Halloween. Get the good kind of chilled with quaint and quirky events, themed Victorian homes, trick-or-treat, bar crawl, concerts, spooky movies, and ghost tours. Oct. 28 to 31 in Downtown Ashland.

Harvest Hustle with Richmond Sports Backers. A fall festival for the whole family, with a 1-miler and 5k race in addition to festival fun – costumes welcome. Oct. 29 beginning at 9 a.m. at Byrd Park, Richmond.

HarvestFest. A festival vibe at the Garden with live music, food, adult beverages, and family-friendly activities, like pumpkin-carving demos, scary story time, and fairy-house building. German fare includes bratwurst, warm pretzels, beer cheese soup, and German potato salad. Oct. 29, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, Richmond.

Mummenschanz: Les Musiciens du Silence. Celebrate the 50th anniversary of this troupe of “genial madness” and mask-based theater with a journey through productions of years past. Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. at Chrysler Hall, Norfolk.

November

RPAA’s Alternate Routes: A Night in NYC Annual Gala. See hip hop icon Doug E. Fresh and support the Richmond Performing Arts Alliance. Nov. 3 at 7:30 p.m. at Dominion Energy Center, Richmond.

Inaugural William Buckland Architectural Tour. A special tour focused on the life and design works of 18th-century master architect William Buckland, with visits to Gunston Hall and Menokin in Virginia and the Hammond-Harwood House in Maryland – 3 days and 2 nights of bus transportation, lodging, partial meals, and more. Nov. 4 to 6, starting and ending at Menokin in Warsaw, Va.

Ales Through the Ages. International experts convene to share a wealth of knowledge about beer and history, a subject that stretches from ancient Mesopotamia and Egypt till today. Nov. 11 to 13 in Williamsburg.

The Richmond Marathon. America’s friendliest marathon, right here in RVA: from Broad Street to Riverside Drive through VCU up to Northside and down to Brown’s Island. Half Marathon and 8k options, too. Nov. 12 in Richmond.

The Last Waltz Tour. Capturing The Band’s historic 1976 Thanksgiving concert in San Francisco. Concert is on Nov. 13, 8 p.m. at Altria Theater.

The Science of Memory and the Art of Forgetting. Lisa Genova, New York Times best-selling author and neuroscientist speaks and answers questions. Presented by the Rick Sharp Alzheimer’s Foundation. Nov. 15, 7 p.m. at Dominion Energy Center.

J. S. Bach’s St. John Passion. The International Bach Academy of Stuttgart presents the composer’s celebration of faith on Nov.18, 7:30 p.m., at Saint Bede Catholic Church, Williamsburg.

Royal Comedy 2022. Get ready for an evening of laughter at Royal Comedy 2022, featuring performances by Sommore, Bruce Bruce, Lavell Crawford, and Tony Rock. Nov. 18 at 8 p.m. at Altria Theater, Richmond.

Harry Connick Jr. Celebrate the 2022 holiday season with Christmas classics and Connick’s originals on Nov. 20 at the Altria Theater in Richmond

“Pretty Woman: The Musical.” The popular romantic musical plays Nov. 22 to 27 at the Altria Theater, Richmond.

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas. Chip Davis, founder and creator of Mannheim Steamroller, will celebrate over 35 years of his annual Christmas concert tour, making it the longest running concert tour in the entertainment industry. The show includes dazzling multimedia effects. Nov. 30 at 7:30 p.m. at the Altria Theater, Richmond.

December

Christmas with C.S. Lewis. Join the thought-provoking Christian writer (or a facsimile thereof) at his Oxford home for Yuletide recollections. Dec. 1 to 4 at the Gottwald Playhouse at Dominion Energy Center, Richmond.

Jerry Seinfeld. The comedian’s Richmond show sold out so quickly that a late show was added, on Dec. 2, 9:30 p.m.

Hip Hop Nutcracker. The holiday mash-up blends innovative digital graffiti and visuals to transform the landscape from traditional 19th-century Germany to the vibrant sights and sounds of contemporary New York City. Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. at Altria Theater, Richmond.

Channel 5 Live with Andrew Callaghan. Deadpan humor and unfiltered reporting on social and political issues. Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. at the Libby S. Gottwald Playhouse at Dominion Energy Center, Richmond.

CarMax Tacky Light Run: “10 Years of Tacky.” Registration is open for the colorful nighttime 6k walk-jog-run event. Dec. 10, 6 p.m., beginning at Mid-lothian Mines Park, Chesterfield.

Vienna Boys Choir. Soak in the sweet holiday sounds of the renowned choir. Dec. 11 at 7:30 p.m. at Richmond’s First Baptist Church, Richmond; Dec. 12, 7:30 p.m. at Harrison Opera House, Norfolk; and Dec. 13, 7:30 p.m. at Saint Bede Catholic Church, Williamsburg.

A Magical Cirque Christmas. World-acclaimed performers and cirque artists take audiences back in time, immersing them in the spirit of the season and performing Christmas classics through the decades. Dec. 14 at 7:30 p.m. at the Altria Theater, Richmond.

Coming in 2023

Virginia Wine Expo. The 9-day educational wine, spirits, and food experience highlights Virginia wine, plus wine from our guest regions – Napa Valley and Argentina – and local cuisine. Feb. 25 to March 5, 2023. Tickets on sale in October.

Hamilton. Featuring a musical score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway, has created somewhat of a revolution, itself. Catch it when it returns to Richmond on April 11 through 23, 2023, at the Altria Theater, Richmond.

RSOL Designer House, 2023. The Richmond Symphony Orchestra League has announced its 19th designer house: the Taylor Estate, located on Monument Avenue. Save the date for Sept. 11, 2023.

Ongoing

First Saturdays in the Garden. The Chesterfield County Extension Demonstration Garden showcases a variety of landscape and horticultural methods that can be implemented by Chesterfield County residents on the first Saturday of every month through Oct. 1 at 10 a.m. in the extension Demo Garden, located outside of the Extension office and Central Library, Chesterfield.

PopUp RVA at The Diamond. Richmond’s largest vendor market, featuring dozens of artisan, craft, and other local businesses, plus beer and wine and food trucks. Saturdays through October, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at The Diamond, Richmond.

“Gaslight.” With an inheritance at stake, a husband attempts to drive his wife to insanity through incremental manipulation. This Victorian era psychological thriller explores trust, control and how we perceive our own reality. Now synonymous with mental and emotional abuse, the term “gaslight” originates from this tale of deception. Through Oct. 15 at Swift Creek Mill Theatre, South Chesterfield.

