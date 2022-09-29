ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shania Twain Stuns In Plunging Dress With High Leg Slit For ACM Honors

Shania Twain recently turned heads while wearing a stunning plunging dress with a high leg slit for the ACM Honors. She shared a photo of herself on Instagram all glammed up and ready for the night, saying in the caption, “What a great night! My heart is full from watching and hearing the tributes 🥹 Being acknowledged as a songwriter has always been my goal… thank you to the @acmawards for honoring me with the Poet’s Award.”
Shania Twain
msn.com

Shania Twain Admits Conversation With Oprah Went ‘Sour’ After They Disagreed On 1 Topic

Shania said there was ‘no room for debate’ with Oprah during their dinner together. The country music legend revealed she eventually asked to ‘change the subject.’. Shania Twain is in the middle of a promo tour for her new music video “Waking Up Dreaming” and she’s spilling the tea along the way! During her recent interview on the Table Manners podcast released on Wednesday, the country music legend, 57, recalled she once had a dinner conversation with Oprah Winfrey that went “sour” when the subject turned to religion.
Outsider.com

Garth Brooks Can’t Believe This ‘Unforgettable’ Luke Combs ‘Beaches of Cheyenne’ Cover

Garth Brooks was honored at the Nashville Songwriter Awards at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on September 20. And he said that he never felt like a songwriter until he heard Luke Combs cover a song that he wrote. It was the third single on Fresh Horses, and comparatively speaking, it’s a little deeper into Garth’s sprawling catalog. Check out Garth’s tweet below.
American Songwriter

Chapel Hart Make Grand Ole Opry Debut, Will Appear on Darius Rucker’s Upcoming Album

Country trio and former America’s Got Talent contestants Chapel Hart made their emotional Grand Ole Opry debut on Sept 17. Introduced by “Miss Country Soul” Jeannie Seely, who was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry on Sept. 16, 1967, the Mississippi trio, sisters Danica and Devynn Hart, and cousin Trea Swindle performed three songs during their Opry debut, their AGT audition song “You Can Have Him Back Jolene” and their patriotic song, “American Pride,” which the trio also performed on American’s Got Talent on Sept. 13, while battling some vocal issues.
Outsider.com

Gwen Stefani Reveals ‘Dream’ Duet She’d Love to Perform With Blake Shelton

Pop star Gwen Stefani and country star Blake Shelton are an iconic couple. Stefani recently shared what song she would love to duet with her husband. The couple met while they were both judges on the singing competition show, The Voice. The show is currently in the audition stage of the season, and a husband-and-wife singing duo appeared on the show. The duo, The Dryes, sang “Islands in the Stream,” the country song by Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers.
Taste of Country

Reba McEntire Adds a 2023 Leg to Her ‘Reba: Live in Concert’ Tour

Reba McEntire will extend her Reba: Live in Concert Tour with 14 just-announced shows in early 2023. The new batch of dates kick off March 9 in Jacksonville, Fla., and will keep the singer busy through April 15, when it wraps with a stop at New York City's Madison Square Garden. That'll be the first time that McEntire has ever played the famed venue.
Yakima Herald Republic

Rita Wilson still has cough after battling COVID-19

Rita Wilson still has a "persistent cough", more than two years after contracting COVID-19. The 65-year-old singer-and-actress and her husband Tom Hanks were the first famous faces to come forward and reveal they had contracted the virus in the early days of the pandemic in March 2020 and though the 'Asteroid City' star is still feeling the effects of the illness, she feels "very lucky" that things aren't worse.
