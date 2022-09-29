Read full article on original website
Related
How Shania Twain Discovered Her Ex-Husband Was Having an Affair
Shania Twain opened up about her career and life. Here's what she said about her ex-husband and how she found out he was cheating.
Shania Twain Stuns In Plunging Dress With High Leg Slit For ACM Honors
Shania Twain recently turned heads while wearing a stunning plunging dress with a high leg slit for the ACM Honors. She shared a photo of herself on Instagram all glammed up and ready for the night, saying in the caption, “What a great night! My heart is full from watching and hearing the tributes 🥹 Being acknowledged as a songwriter has always been my goal… thank you to the @acmawards for honoring me with the Poet’s Award.”
Shania Twain Once Peed Herself On Stage and Hid It Discreetly
Shania Twain is a flawless entertainer with decades of experience in the industry. But that doesn't mean she hasn't had mishaps on stage. She even admitted she'd peed herself several times in the past.
Shania Twain Leaves Little to the Imagination in Fiery New Photo
Country music songstress Shania Twain is baring all for a fiery new photo and proving… The post Shania Twain Leaves Little to the Imagination in Fiery New Photo appeared first on Outsider.
RELATED PEOPLE
Miranda Lambert ‘Promised’ Husband Brendan McLoughlin He Could Come Onstage in Las Vegas
Miranda Lambert kicked off her Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas residency on Friday night (Sept. 23), but she's still got plenty of surprises up her sleeve for the shows ahead: And one of them just might be an appearance from her fan-favorite husband, Brendan McLoughlin. McLoughlin's been known to enjoy sharing...
Simon Cowell Confesses Jennifer Hudson’s ‘American Idol’ Elimination “Wasn’t Your Fault,” Blames Barry Manilow Song
After making her name on Simon Cowell’s show nearly 20 years ago, Jennifer Hudson had the notorious judge of all judges guest star on the first taping of her new talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show, where they reflected on the night she was eliminated from American Idol. Cowell...
msn.com
Shania Twain Admits Conversation With Oprah Went ‘Sour’ After They Disagreed On 1 Topic
Shania said there was ‘no room for debate’ with Oprah during their dinner together. The country music legend revealed she eventually asked to ‘change the subject.’. Shania Twain is in the middle of a promo tour for her new music video “Waking Up Dreaming” and she’s spilling the tea along the way! During her recent interview on the Table Manners podcast released on Wednesday, the country music legend, 57, recalled she once had a dinner conversation with Oprah Winfrey that went “sour” when the subject turned to religion.
Garth Brooks Says He Fell In Love With Trisha Yearwood’s Smell
Garth Brooks once said he fell in love with his wife Trisha Yearwood's smell early in their time together and little has changed since then.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Garth Brooks Can’t Believe This ‘Unforgettable’ Luke Combs ‘Beaches of Cheyenne’ Cover
Garth Brooks was honored at the Nashville Songwriter Awards at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on September 20. And he said that he never felt like a songwriter until he heard Luke Combs cover a song that he wrote. It was the third single on Fresh Horses, and comparatively speaking, it’s a little deeper into Garth’s sprawling catalog. Check out Garth’s tweet below.
The Voice’s Gwen Stefani Reveals What She First Thought Of Blake Shelton’s Country Twang
Gwen Stefani made a hilarious admission on The Voice about what she first thought of husband Blake Shelton's country twang.
How Being a Resort Singer Helped Launch Shania Twain’s Music Career
Shania Twain worked hard to break into the music industry in the late '80s and early '90s. She at one point started singing at a hotel and resort in Canada. That job ended up leading her to greatness.
Chapel Hart Make Grand Ole Opry Debut, Will Appear on Darius Rucker’s Upcoming Album
Country trio and former America’s Got Talent contestants Chapel Hart made their emotional Grand Ole Opry debut on Sept 17. Introduced by “Miss Country Soul” Jeannie Seely, who was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry on Sept. 16, 1967, the Mississippi trio, sisters Danica and Devynn Hart, and cousin Trea Swindle performed three songs during their Opry debut, their AGT audition song “You Can Have Him Back Jolene” and their patriotic song, “American Pride,” which the trio also performed on American’s Got Talent on Sept. 13, while battling some vocal issues.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gwen Stefani Recounts the Night She and Blake Shelton Made Their Relationship Red Carpet Official [Watch]
Gwen Stefani took a walk down red carpet memory lane during a stop on the Kelly Clarkson Show on Monday (Oct. 3), telling host Kelly Clarkson the stories behind a couple of particularly memorable carpet looks — including the red dress she wore when she and Blake Shelton made their relationship red carpet official.
Gwen Stefani Reveals ‘Dream’ Duet She’d Love to Perform With Blake Shelton
Pop star Gwen Stefani and country star Blake Shelton are an iconic couple. Stefani recently shared what song she would love to duet with her husband. The couple met while they were both judges on the singing competition show, The Voice. The show is currently in the audition stage of the season, and a husband-and-wife singing duo appeared on the show. The duo, The Dryes, sang “Islands in the Stream,” the country song by Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers.
Reba McEntire Adds a 2023 Leg to Her ‘Reba: Live in Concert’ Tour
Reba McEntire will extend her Reba: Live in Concert Tour with 14 just-announced shows in early 2023. The new batch of dates kick off March 9 in Jacksonville, Fla., and will keep the singer busy through April 15, when it wraps with a stop at New York City's Madison Square Garden. That'll be the first time that McEntire has ever played the famed venue.
Yakima Herald Republic
Rita Wilson still has cough after battling COVID-19
Rita Wilson still has a "persistent cough", more than two years after contracting COVID-19. The 65-year-old singer-and-actress and her husband Tom Hanks were the first famous faces to come forward and reveal they had contracted the virus in the early days of the pandemic in March 2020 and though the 'Asteroid City' star is still feeling the effects of the illness, she feels "very lucky" that things aren't worse.
Comments / 1