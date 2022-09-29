Read full article on original website
VIDEO: Flooding from Hurricane Ian around Orange County, Florida
Video from the Orange County Sheriff's Office's helicopter shows the extend of the flooding and damage following Hurricane Ian. The video was captured on Sept. 30, and released on Oct. 3. OCSO said it was taken near Alafaya Trail, Dean Road, Lake Underhill Road and Rouse Road.
Flooding devastates parts of Seminole County
Seminole County is reeling from flooding caused by Ian. Dozens of residents near Lake Harney are unsure if they will have to evacuate as the water keeps rising.
FOX 35 Care Force: Man travels in airboat around Central Florida helping people in flooded areas
FOX 35 Care Force is helping those in need on Saturday. We're out at the Wawa in Kissimmee helping people charge their phones and giving out free ice. Meanwhile, we're meeting some local heroes -- including Keith, who despite having no power at his house is out with his airboat helping and rescuing others in need.
Police: Person skydiving at Skydive DeLand killed after parachute failed to open
DELAND, Fla. - A skydiver in Central Florida has died after their parachute failed to open, according to the DeLand Police Department. Spokesperson Ava Hanner said someone was skydiving at Skydive DeLand on Monday when their parachute failed to open. In a later tweet, DeLand police said a male skydiver died after a "parachute malfunction and hard landing."
Orlando Weather Forecast: Cooler, drier air for Central Florida mid-week
Tonight's Low: 65 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 80 degrees | Rain: 20% at coast. Main weather concerns: Rip current risk remains along the Atlantic Coast due to waves anywhere from 3 to 5 feet and a 20 mph northeast, onshore wind. Also, water levels will continue to rise along the St. Johns River and the lakes that feed it. Otherwise, it will be gorgeous weather with low humidity and highs around 80 degrees, making conditions ideal for getting recovery and cleanup efforts.
Orlando weather forecast: Comfortable, Fall weather arrives in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 66 degrees. Another pleasant day across Central Florida. Plenty of sunshine and seasonable temperatures. The weather will continue to be dry for the rest of the weekend. BEACHES:. Beautiful day for the beaches on Sunday. There will be an abundance of sunshine and dry conditions....
Woman visiting Florida killed after being pulled into ocean by storm surge wave from Hurricane Ian
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - A woman from Kentucky visiting family in Florida was killed after being pulled into the ocean by a big wave during Hurricane Ian this week. She is the third storm-related fatality in Volusia County. Authorities say the victim, whose age was not immediately known, was killed...
