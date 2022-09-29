CLAY COUNTY — Commissioners in Clay County voted this summer to add a question to the full ballot being put before voters in the fall general election. Under the proposal, known as Proposition A on the ballot, Clay County citizens will decide whether to reduce the commercial property surtax from $1.59 for every $100 of assessed valuation to $1.44 for every $100 of assessed valuation. If voters approve, the reduced surtax rate on commercial property would take effect July 1, 2023.

CLAY COUNTY, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO