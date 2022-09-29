ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, KS

kcur.org

Kansas City exoneree now teaches prosecutors about innocence

For Ricky Kidd, innocence is not an abstract idea. Wrongfully convicted of a double murder, Kidd endured 23 years in prison and 11 appeals before he was exonerated of those crimes. Now Kidd works to bring prosecutors a "closeness to innocence" with The Cost of a Prosecutor's Decision, a training...
WIBW

Law students officially become attorneys in swearing-in ceremony

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several law students finally have been sworn in as state and federal attorneys. The Topeka Performing Arts Center hosted an in-person ceremony Friday for those who passed the Kansas bar exam. 13 NEWS spoke with Kayla Clark, a graduating attorney, to see why she wanted to...
TOPEKA, KS
mycouriertribune.com

Clay County voters to decide fate of property surtax cut

CLAY COUNTY — Commissioners in Clay County voted this summer to add a question to the full ballot being put before voters in the fall general election. Under the proposal, known as Proposition A on the ballot, Clay County citizens will decide whether to reduce the commercial property surtax from $1.59 for every $100 of assessed valuation to $1.44 for every $100 of assessed valuation. If voters approve, the reduced surtax rate on commercial property would take effect July 1, 2023.
CLAY COUNTY, MO
