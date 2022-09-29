Read full article on original website
Billionaire MacKenzie Scott donates $15M to Kansas City health nonprofit
Billionaire MacKenzie Scott donated $15 million to Kansas City-based Health Forward Foundation, a health care nonprofit.
One Johnson County city lands on Best Places to Live for Families list
Olathe, Kansas, is the third-best place in the U.S. for families to live, according to Fortune, thanks to hospital access, schools and more.
Johnson County Health Director announces resignation
Johnson County Health Director Dr. Samni Areola is resigning, effective Nov. 4. Charlie Hunt will serve as the department's Interim Director.
In just 3 months, Kansas City's right-to-counsel program has helped nearly 400 tenants
On a cool Thursday afternoon in late September, Chris Ward finds himself on the seventh floor of the Jackson County Courthouse. Sitting on a hard wooden bench outside the courtroom doors, he’s feeling stressed. “I don't know what's going on because I'm confused,” he says. “This is a complicated...
Kansas City exoneree now teaches prosecutors about innocence
For Ricky Kidd, innocence is not an abstract idea. Wrongfully convicted of a double murder, Kidd endured 23 years in prison and 11 appeals before he was exonerated of those crimes. Now Kidd works to bring prosecutors a "closeness to innocence" with The Cost of a Prosecutor's Decision, a training...
Johnson County delays decision on $29M nursing home plan
OLATHE, Kan. —The Johnson County Board of Commissioners (BOCC) voted 4-3 Thursday morning to postpone its vote to terminate an agreement for a county supported nursing home. In 2007, Johnson County entered into a 20-year agreement with Evergreen Living Innovations (ELI) to manage and operate a nursing home at 11875 South Sunset Drive in Olathe. […]
Kansas City high school teacher under state investigation
Kansas City's Center High School placed a teacher on leave as it investigates claims that a teacher sent students inappropriate messages.
Johnson County commissioner wants answers in sheriff's election investigation
Commissioner Janeé Hanzlick told the KSHB 41 I-Team the only way she knows about some details of the sheriff's investigation is through various videos posted online.
Hundreds of Kansas City employees accept retirement buyouts
Kansas City said hundreds of employees accepted retirement buyouts, saving the city $32 million over five years and avoiding layoffs.
Kansas City to join lawsuit against Missouri's 2nd Amendment Preservation law
Kansas City, Missouri, officials signed off on a resolution making way for the city to join a lawsuit against a controversial Missouri gun law.
Law students officially become attorneys in swearing-in ceremony
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several law students finally have been sworn in as state and federal attorneys. The Topeka Performing Arts Center hosted an in-person ceremony Friday for those who passed the Kansas bar exam. 13 NEWS spoke with Kayla Clark, a graduating attorney, to see why she wanted to...
First Hispanic member of Missouri Legislature has a message for voters
The first Hispanic member of the Missouri Legislature hopes to increase Latino voter turnout ahead of the general election in November.
Clay County voters to decide fate of property surtax cut
CLAY COUNTY — Commissioners in Clay County voted this summer to add a question to the full ballot being put before voters in the fall general election. Under the proposal, known as Proposition A on the ballot, Clay County citizens will decide whether to reduce the commercial property surtax from $1.59 for every $100 of assessed valuation to $1.44 for every $100 of assessed valuation. If voters approve, the reduced surtax rate on commercial property would take effect July 1, 2023.
Developer hopes to annex 2,800 acres on former Sunflower plant site
The De Soto City Council will consider annexing an additional 2,800 acres on the former Sunflower Army Ammunition Plant property.
City opens temporary campsite for those experiencing homelessness, plans to create long-term site in another location
The City of Lawrence has begun to relocate people experiencing homelessness who have been camping in some city parks to a temporary city-run campsite, with plans to create a long-term site in the near future. With the recent opening of the new campsite, which is located near North Second Street...
Mission approves 300-unit apartment complex at former JCPenney call center
The Mission City Council recently gave unanimous approval for Block Real Estate's plan to build a 307-apartment building on Foxridge Drive.
Cutting on Gladstone Boulevard in Kansas City leaves one dead
At about 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Kansas City police were called to Gladstone Boulevard and Independence Avenue in regard to a cutting.
Overland Park’s farmers market was voted best in the U.S. Meet the people who make it so great
More than 7,000 farmers’ markets across the United States competed for the title of “America’s Favorite Market” — but voters ultimately picked Overland Park’s community of vendors and entrepreneurs as the cream of the crop. “The Overland Park Farmers’ Market is the heart of...
Kansas City animal hospital dealing with coyote attacks
Staff at Fairway Animal Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri, are warning pet owners after seeing several animals killed due to coyote attacks.
Olathe rezones nearly 150 acres for proposed industrial park
Olathe recently approved JDC North Olathe Properties' bid to rezone 149 acres at 167th Street and Highway 169 for a proposed industrial park.
