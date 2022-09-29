TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate sat out the second half of Sunday night’s 41-31 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs with a concussion after earlier colliding with a teammate and being allowed to re-enter the game. Brate was shaken up just before halftime after catching a pass for a 9-yard gain and colliding with Bucs receiver Chris Godwin while being tackled. Brate stood up and headed for the sideline, but didn’t get off the field fast enough for Tampa Bay to avoid a penalty for having too many men on the field on the next play. Brate re-entered the game and was the intended receiver on two incompletions. Coach Todd Bowles said after the game that Brate was in the concussion protocol. He was unable to explain why Brate was allowed to re-enter the game.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO