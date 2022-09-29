Read full article on original website
This Entire Neighborhood in Pennsylvania was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenAllegheny County, PA
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
Man dies after fall from escalator at Pittsburgh Steelers game
A man has died after falling from an escalator at Pittsburgh’s Acrisure Stadium following a Steelers football game Sunday, police say. Police and emergency services responded to the incident about 4:45 p.m., according to a statement from Pittsburgh Police. The man fell shortly after the conclusion of the Steelers’...
Tom Brady says he is ‘alright’ after sustaining arm injury in 41-31 Tampa Bay Buccaneers loss to Kansas City Chiefs
Tom Brady brushed off any concerns about a potential arm injury in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 41-31 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night. In the post-match press conference, the quarterback responded sharply to a question about his arm saying, “I’ll be alright. It’s football.“
Colts’ Leonard set to make season debut vs. Titans
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Three-time All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard is active for Sunday’s game and is expected to make his season debut against AFC South rival Tennessee. Leonard did not participate in any of the team’s offseason activities because of an injured ankle then had back surgery in June to alleviate the ankle pain. He missed all of training camp, the entire preseason and the first three games of the regular season. But he’s been a full participant at practice most of September.
Bucs TE Brate allowed to re-enter game after concussion
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate sat out the second half of Sunday night’s 41-31 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs with a concussion after earlier colliding with a teammate and being allowed to re-enter the game. Brate was shaken up just before halftime after catching a pass for a 9-yard gain and colliding with Bucs receiver Chris Godwin while being tackled. Brate stood up and headed for the sideline, but didn’t get off the field fast enough for Tampa Bay to avoid a penalty for having too many men on the field on the next play. Brate re-entered the game and was the intended receiver on two incompletions. Coach Todd Bowles said after the game that Brate was in the concussion protocol. He was unable to explain why Brate was allowed to re-enter the game.
Vikings safety Cine carted off field with leg injury
LONDON (AP) — Minnesota Vikings rookie Lewis Cine was carted off the field with a leg injury late in the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints in London. The 32nd pick overall in last spring’s NFL draft out of Georgia was blocking on a punt return when he sustained the injury. Cine clutched his left leg as he went down. Players from both teams took a knee as medical professionals stabilized Cine’s lower left leg and put him on a cart to leave the field. The Vikings immediately ruled him out.
Jimmy Smith retires after 11 years with Baltimore Ravens
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Defensive back Jimmy Smith has announced his retirement after 11 years with the Baltimore Ravens. Smith said late last season that if he was going to continue playing, he wanted it to be for the Ravens. He was drafted by Baltimore in 2011 and never played anywhere else. Smith hasn’t played anywhere this season, The Ravens held a news conference Monday with him, coach John Harbaugh and general manager Eric DeCosta for his official retirement.
Murray has 2 TD passes, 1 rushing; Cards top Panthers 26-16
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kyler Murray threw for 207 yards and two touchdowns and added one rushing and the Arizona Cardinals overcame yet another lackluster first half to defeat the Carolina Panthers 26-16. Murray threw TD passes of 23 yards to Marquise Brown and 2 yards to Zach Ertz and also ran for a 4-yard score for the Cardinals. The Cardinals defense frustrated Baker Mayfield, forcing three turnovers by the 2018 No. 1 overall pick and prompting boos from the home crowd in the fourth quarter.
Blue Jays earn top wild card, beat Os 5-1 as Guerrero homers
BALTIMORE (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 32nd homer and the Toronto Blue Jays earned the top seed for an American League wild card series with a 5-1 rain-shortened victory over the Baltimore Orioles. Play was halted by rain with Toronto batting with two outs in the eighth and called after a wait of 55 minutes. Toronto clinched the right to host a best-of-three playoff series against Seattle or Tampa Bay starting Friday when the Mariners lost to Detroit later Monday. Whit Merrifield went 3 for 3 with an RBI for the Blue Jays, who have won four straight.
