Read full article on original website
Related
Eyewitness News
Connecticut gets funding for heating help this winter
(WFSB) - With temperatures dropping, help is on the way for those who might struggle to pay their heating bills this winter. Connecticut is getting about $21 million in federal funding to help low-income families. While Democrats are highlighting the increase, Republicans argue it’s not enough. “My household heats...
Eyewitness News
Wishes on Wheels convoy rolls out to raise money for Make-A-Wish CT
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Drivers are starting an 11 mile ride as part of the Wishes on Wheels event today in East Hartford. 500 trucks gathered at Rentschler Field on Sunday to raise money for Make-A-Wish Connecticut. The truck convoy, called Wishes on Wheels, is an annual event that...
Eyewitness News
M&T Bank laid off more than 300 workers as part of its merger with People’s United
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - M&T Bank laid off 325 Connecticut workers as part of its merger with People’s United Bank. In a letter, the company told Attorney General William Tong that an additional 333 Connecticut employees are expected to be laid off in the future. After the lay offs,...
Eyewitness News
Hartford-based organization helps victims of domestic violence
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - There are thousands of domestic violence victims in Connecticut right now. People you see in grocery stores, at church, at the gas station. They could be in trouble, and we just don’t see it. As Domestic Violence Awareness Month begins, Eyewitness News is sharing the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eyewitness News
Groups aim to educate public service workers on student loan forgiveness
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A coalition of nonprofits, unions and government agencies want to help thousands of public service workers get their student loans forgiven. The Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program scheduled a number of workshops. Connecticut nonprofit and public sector borrowers can take advantage of the limited PSLF program...
Eyewitness News
Deadline to register for essential workers financial relief program tonight, midnight
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - If you were an essential worker during the pandemic, tonight is the deadline to register for the premium pay program for financial relief. Ever since the Covid pandemic began in 2020, it has been frontline workers coming to work every day when people in many other industries were able to work from home.
Eyewitness News
Newtown Fire Department responds to emergency sea plane landing
NEWTOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - The Newtown fire Department said just before noon yesterday they responded to an emergency landing of a sea plane. They said the pilot was running low on fuel and made a unplanned landing in Lake Lillinonah. The pilot requested a few gallons of fuel to continue...
Eyewitness News
Likely voters say cost of living is most important issue ahead of Election Day, according to poll
MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – November’s election is a little more than a month away. Results of an exclusive WFSB and CT Insider poll reveal the cost of living is an issue that you’re most worried about right now. Eyewitness News spoke to quite a few people Monday...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Police searching for suspect after armed robberies in Naugatuck Valley
Hartford police are investigating a shooting in the area of Park Street and Orange Street. Health experts have warned that this flu season could be rough and advised older Americans to get an extra strength vaccine. Updated: 6 hours ago. Meteorologist Mike Slifer says to expect rain showers Tuesday and...
Comments / 0