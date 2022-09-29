ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Connecticut gets funding for heating help this winter

(WFSB) - With temperatures dropping, help is on the way for those who might struggle to pay their heating bills this winter. Connecticut is getting about $21 million in federal funding to help low-income families. While Democrats are highlighting the increase, Republicans argue it’s not enough. “My household heats...
Hartford-based organization helps victims of domestic violence

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - There are thousands of domestic violence victims in Connecticut right now. People you see in grocery stores, at church, at the gas station. They could be in trouble, and we just don’t see it. As Domestic Violence Awareness Month begins, Eyewitness News is sharing the...
Groups aim to educate public service workers on student loan forgiveness

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A coalition of nonprofits, unions and government agencies want to help thousands of public service workers get their student loans forgiven. The Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program scheduled a number of workshops. Connecticut nonprofit and public sector borrowers can take advantage of the limited PSLF program...
Deadline to register for essential workers financial relief program tonight, midnight

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - If you were an essential worker during the pandemic, tonight is the deadline to register for the premium pay program for financial relief. Ever since the Covid pandemic began in 2020, it has been frontline workers coming to work every day when people in many other industries were able to work from home.
Newtown Fire Department responds to emergency sea plane landing

NEWTOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - The Newtown fire Department said just before noon yesterday they responded to an emergency landing of a sea plane. They said the pilot was running low on fuel and made a unplanned landing in Lake Lillinonah. The pilot requested a few gallons of fuel to continue...
