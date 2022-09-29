Read full article on original website
CT natives in Florida dealing with insurance claims after Ian
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The cost of Hurricane Ian is now hitting homeowners in Florida. Connecticut natives who now live in the sunshine state are going through the claims process to recover what was lost. “When I got up on the roof, I could see how the wind could literally separate material from the under […]
WTNH.com
This Week in CT: Flashback to when Hurricane Gloria hit Connecticut
(WTNH) – Our flashback this week brings us back to 1985, which was the last time Connecticut took a direct hit from a hurricane. Hurricane Gloria made landfall in the state 37 years ago on September 27. Gloria’s eye crossed Westport at low tide, which spared the state from...
Irony Meter Explodes as Migrants Lured TO Florida for Hurricane Ian Cleanup
Migrants are reportedly being transported from New York City to Florida for work supporting cleanup efforts in the wake of Hurricane Ian—weeks after the governor put migrants on a flight to Martha’s Vineyard. Over the weekend, scores of Venezuelan migrants were boarding vans heading to the Sunshine State from a pickup point in Queens, despite having little information about who they would be working for, the New York Post says. “They want us for hurricane cleanup, we’d get paid $15 an hour, overtime and $15 for food daily, I think,” Javier Moreno, 37, told the paper, adding that a woman named Camila “from an organization” approached him with a flier about the work. “I'm going for the work,” Moreno added. News of their journey south comes after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis controversially flew migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard to protest the “hypocrisy” of the Biden administration’s border policies.Read it at New York Post
‘Thanking God I’m alive’: Man returns to NE Ohio after Hurricane Ian decimates Florida home
For the last 22 years, Fort Myers Beach was home for Mike Dearden.
A Uniquely Fall Thing You Can’t Miss: 9 Connecticut Corn Mazes Worth the Visit
You can feel it, you can see it, fall 2022 is here and the amazing Connecticut corn mazes are ready for you to explore while you enjoy a piping hot mug of apple cider with a stick of cinnamon. Get as cliché as you want and do every fall-type pumpkin-spiced...
KFVS12
Southeast Missouri family surviving after direct hit from hurricane in Florida
ENGLEWOOD, Fl. (KFVS) - A family from the Heartland is surviving after a direct hit from Hurricane Ian last week. Lizzi Scott and her mother Kim moved to Englewood, Florida, along the western coast of Florida. They endured 150 mph winds during the major storm which devastated much of the...
2022 Big E was a success for Connecticut businesses
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — The 2022 Big E has come to an end after 17 days of fair fun for New Englanders. Businesses representing Connecticut in the state house say this fair was a success for them after no fair in 2020 and a fair still impacted by the pandemic in 2021.
Rankings: This spot has ‘absolute best’ nachos in Connecticut
Mashed is offering a salute to what it has singled out as the “absolute best” nachos in each state.
N.J. scrapped plan to send National Guard to Florida because need wasn’t there, Murphy’s office says
New Jersey ended up scrapping plans to deploy National Guard troops to help Florida amid Hurricane Ian’s destruction because those services were not needed, but the state did send a search and rescue team, Gov. Phil Murphy’s office said. Murphy announced Thursday that New Jersey was sending 135...
Register Citizen
Former CT Gov. Rowland buys historic Waterside Lane home in Clinton for $800,000
CLINTON — Former Gov. John G. Rowland purchased the 1800 Federal Colonial home at 39 Waterside Lane for $800,000, according to the deed filed in town hall Sept. 29. Rowland, a Middlebury resident, is the newest homeowner on the street, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places with its pre-Revolutionary War and late 18th and 19th century houses.
Ian leaves dozens dead as focus turns to rescue, recovery
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Dozens of Florida residents left their flooded and splintered homes by boat and by air on Saturday as rescuers continued to search for survivors in the wake of Hurricane Ian, while authorities in South Carolina and North Carolina began taking stock of their losses. The death toll from the storm, one of the strongest hurricanes by wind speed to ever hit the U.S., grew to more than four dozen, with 47 deaths confirmed in Florida, four in North Carolina and three in Cuba. The storm weakened Saturday as it rolled into the mid-Atlantic, but not before it washed out bridges and piers, hurdled massive boats into buildings onshore and sheared roofs off homes, leaving hundreds of thousands without power. The bulk of the deaths confirmed in Florida were from drowning in storm waters, but others from Ian’s tragic aftereffects. An older couple died when they lost power and their oxygen machines shut off, authorities said. As of Saturday, more than 1,000 people had been rescued from flooded areas along Florida’s southwestern coast alone, Daniel Hokanson, a four-star general and head of the National Guard, told The Associated Press while airborne to Florida.
Moose on the Loose in Connecticut After Being Freed From Fence
A wayward moose is back on the loose in Connecticut after officers helped free the animal from a neighborhood fence. According to a Facebook post by the Connecticut State Environmental Police, a resident reported the incident around midnight on Saturday, October 1. The caller believed the moose was impaled by the fence. But when wardens arrived, they saw that it was not hurt. The animal had just gotten its front legs over the fence and became stuck.
Clean slate: Connecticut’s new path to automatic pardons
In late 2010, Devon, a Hartford man, went on a string of armed robberies. Just 24 years old at the time, Devon, who is being identified by only his first name to protect his identity, robbed a liquor store, a jewlery store and set up his own friend to be robbed at gunpoint. His spree […] The post Clean slate: Connecticut’s new path to automatic pardons appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Eyewitness News
Connecticut gets funding for heating help this winter
(WFSB) - With temperatures dropping, help is on the way for those who might struggle to pay their heating bills this winter. Connecticut is getting about $21 million in federal funding to help low-income families. While Democrats are highlighting the increase, Republicans argue it’s not enough. “My household heats...
News 12 Connecticut Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Connecticut
WTVR-TV
PHOTOS: Ian leaves behind damage, destruction
Rescuers continue to search for survivors in flooded homes in Florida after Hurricane Ian's passage earlier this week. Meanwhile, authorities in South Carolina began assessing damage on Saturday morning. Ian made another landfall Friday on South Carolina's coast and is now a post-tropical cyclone moving across parts of North Carolina, Virginia and New York.
CT’s first Black chief public defender embraces work ahead
TaShun Bowden-Lewis, who's wanted to work in public defense since she was a child, has spent her career fighting for clients in Connecticut.
Former RI lawmaker trapped in Florida after Ian
A former Rhode Island lawmaker tells 12 News he hasn't been able to leave his southwest Florida home for three days due to street flooding from Hurricane Ian.
More than 300 M&T employees in Connecticut laid off with more to come
(WTNH) – M&T Bank, which recently merged with People’s United Bank, has laid off more than 300 Connecticut employees. M&T Bank told Connecticut Attorney General William Tong in a letter that 325 employees were notified in July 2021 that they were being terminated. There are 333 people who are scheduled to be released in the […]
greenwichfreepress.com
GOLDRICK: Kimberly Fiorello is the Marjorie Taylor Greene of Connecticut
In her fawning profile last year of freshman Republican state representative Kimberly Fiorello (149th district- Greenwich, Stamford), Hartford Courant‘s Daniela Altimari anointed Fiorello a “rising luminary” of the Connecticut GOP. One year on, this “rising luminary’s” extremism and bizarre utterances have shocked and outraged many voters in her district, and spurred a powerful movement to oust her from office.
