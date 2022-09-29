ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 0

Related
WTNH

CT natives in Florida dealing with insurance claims after Ian

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The cost of Hurricane Ian is now hitting homeowners in Florida. Connecticut natives who now live in the sunshine state are going through the claims process to recover what was lost. “When I got up on the roof, I could see how the wind could literally separate material from the under […]
FLORIDA STATE
WTNH.com

This Week in CT: Flashback to when Hurricane Gloria hit Connecticut

(WTNH) – Our flashback this week brings us back to 1985, which was the last time Connecticut took a direct hit from a hurricane. Hurricane Gloria made landfall in the state 37 years ago on September 27. Gloria’s eye crossed Westport at low tide, which spared the state from...
TheDailyBeast

Irony Meter Explodes as Migrants Lured TO Florida for Hurricane Ian Cleanup

Migrants are reportedly being transported from New York City to Florida for work supporting cleanup efforts in the wake of Hurricane Ian—weeks after the governor put migrants on a flight to Martha’s Vineyard. Over the weekend, scores of Venezuelan migrants were boarding vans heading to the Sunshine State from a pickup point in Queens, despite having little information about who they would be working for, the New York Post says. “They want us for hurricane cleanup, we’d get paid $15 an hour, overtime and $15 for food daily, I think,” Javier Moreno, 37, told the paper, adding that a woman named Camila “from an organization” approached him with a flier about the work. “I'm going for the work,” Moreno added. News of their journey south comes after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis controversially flew migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard to protest the “hypocrisy” of the Biden administration’s border policies.Read it at New York Post
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Haven, CT
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
State
South Carolina State
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Day#Volunteers#National Coffee Day#Ct#Fl
Register Citizen

Former CT Gov. Rowland buys historic Waterside Lane home in Clinton for $800,000

CLINTON — Former Gov. John G. Rowland purchased the 1800 Federal Colonial home at 39 Waterside Lane for $800,000, according to the deed filed in town hall Sept. 29. Rowland, a Middlebury resident, is the newest homeowner on the street, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places with its pre-Revolutionary War and late 18th and 19th century houses.
CLINTON, CT
The Associated Press

Ian leaves dozens dead as focus turns to rescue, recovery

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Dozens of Florida residents left their flooded and splintered homes by boat and by air on Saturday as rescuers continued to search for survivors in the wake of Hurricane Ian, while authorities in South Carolina and North Carolina began taking stock of their losses. The death toll from the storm, one of the strongest hurricanes by wind speed to ever hit the U.S., grew to more than four dozen, with 47 deaths confirmed in Florida, four in North Carolina and three in Cuba. The storm weakened Saturday as it rolled into the mid-Atlantic, but not before it washed out bridges and piers, hurdled massive boats into buildings onshore and sheared roofs off homes, leaving hundreds of thousands without power. The bulk of the deaths confirmed in Florida were from drowning in storm waters, but others from Ian’s tragic aftereffects. An older couple died when they lost power and their oxygen machines shut off, authorities said. As of Saturday, more than 1,000 people had been rescued from flooded areas along Florida’s southwestern coast alone, Daniel Hokanson, a four-star general and head of the National Guard, told The Associated Press while airborne to Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Moose on the Loose in Connecticut After Being Freed From Fence

A wayward moose is back on the loose in Connecticut after officers helped free the animal from a neighborhood fence. According to a Facebook post by the Connecticut State Environmental Police, a resident reported the incident around midnight on Saturday, October 1. The caller believed the moose was impaled by the fence. But when wardens arrived, they saw that it was not hurt. The animal had just gotten its front legs over the fence and became stuck.
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Connecticut Inside Investigator

Clean slate: Connecticut’s new path to automatic pardons

In late 2010, Devon, a Hartford man, went on a string of armed robberies. Just 24 years old at the time, Devon, who is being identified by only his first name to protect his identity, robbed a liquor store, a jewlery store and set up his own friend to be robbed at gunpoint.  His spree […] The post Clean slate: Connecticut’s new path to automatic pardons appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Connecticut gets funding for heating help this winter

(WFSB) - With temperatures dropping, help is on the way for those who might struggle to pay their heating bills this winter. Connecticut is getting about $21 million in federal funding to help low-income families. While Democrats are highlighting the increase, Republicans argue it’s not enough. “My household heats...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTVR-TV

PHOTOS: Ian leaves behind damage, destruction

Rescuers continue to search for survivors in flooded homes in Florida after Hurricane Ian's passage earlier this week. Meanwhile, authorities in South Carolina began assessing damage on Saturday morning. Ian made another landfall Friday on South Carolina's coast and is now a post-tropical cyclone moving across parts of North Carolina, Virginia and New York.
greenwichfreepress.com

GOLDRICK: Kimberly Fiorello is the Marjorie Taylor Greene of Connecticut

In her fawning profile last year of freshman Republican state representative Kimberly Fiorello (149th district- Greenwich, Stamford), Hartford Courant‘s Daniela Altimari anointed Fiorello a “rising luminary” of the Connecticut GOP. One year on, this “rising luminary’s” extremism and bizarre utterances have shocked and outraged many voters in her district, and spurred a powerful movement to oust her from office.
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy