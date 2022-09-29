Read full article on original website
Delta-8, Delta-9, and Delta-10: How do they tie into the Tennessee cannabis debate?
Delta-9 is the one most associated with the 'high' from a cannabis product, but all three do different things.
Two accused of cheating by putting weights in fish during Ohio tournament
(WKBN) – Two Ohio men are accused of putting lead weights in fish they caught during the Lake Erie Walleye Trail Championship on Friday. Tournament director Jason Fischer inspected the fish caught by Chase Cominsky and Jacob Runyan, according to the Toledo Blade. He told Nexstar that during that inspection, he felt hard objects in the belly of one of the fish.
Nashville reverend's birthday wish is to help hurricane victims
Enoch Fuzz is a beloved, long-time reverend in Nashville. For his 67th birthday, he's thinking about others, not himself.
Tee it up with Heart of Hearing
A golf scramble at the Old Hickory Country Club helped benefit the Heart of Hearing foundation.
Controversy over Williamson County Seal
The Williamson County Seal has a Confederate Flag in the top left quadrant.
‘A shock to all of us’: Neighbors react to deadly Walterhill house fire
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A house fire in one Rutherford County community turned deadly Sunday morning. “You never expect things to happen, but you know that they can, and so it was kind of a shock to all of us and especially on a Sunday morning,” said Gary McGuire.
Several hurt in shootout
An East Nashville shooting left several people hurt over the weekend.
‘Spray of bullets’ in East Nashville targeted shooting
Metro police are looking for multiple suspects following a drive-by shooting in East Nashville that left 4 injured.
Former THP Trooper reported missing
Harvey Briggs, seen in a 2020 viral confrontation with protester, has been reported missing.
2 injured in drive-by shooting in East Nashville
An investigation is underway after two people were injured in a drive-by shooting in East Nashville.
Hundreds gather to see Elton John in downtown Nashville
Music City is saying its final goodbye to music icon Sir Elton John, who has been winning the hearts of fans for more than 50 years. News 2's Nikki McGee talked to fans about how his music has changed their lives.
1 dead in crash between motorcycle, truck in Springfield, TN
One person is dead following a motorcycle crash in Robertson County.
Maui bans chemical sunscreens, Hawaii Island to follow
A statewide ban on two chemicals in sunscreen that went into effect in 2021 is not enough, according to Maui County councilmember Kelly King. Full story here: https://www.khon2.com/local-news/maui-bans-chemical-sunscreens-hawaii-island-to-follow/
Newsmaker: Tootsie’s 62nd Birthday Bash
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The world-famous Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge is celebrating 62 years on Broadway this week! Tootsie’s Media Director Jeff Eslick joins Mark Kelly in the News 2 studio with more about how they plan to celebrate. Eslick says to celebrate, Tootsie’s is throwing a birthday...
Highway 431 motorcycle crash
THP is on the scene of a serious motorcycle crash on Highway 431.
Millersville officer honored after saving fellow officer from being hit by suspect’s car
The life-saving actions of a Millersville officer were caught on camera. That morning began as a normal traffic stop but quickly turned into a possibly deadly situation.
5 people injured in separate crashes on I-40
One person is in critical condition and four others are hurt following two separate crashes on I-40.
