Belvidere, IL

Police searching for missing 12-year-old Illinois boy

By John Clark
 4 days ago

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Belvidere Police are asking the public for assistance in locating 12-year-old Kayleb Hamilton.

Police said they were notified of Kayleb’s disappearance on Thursday, September 28th.

His mother told police that he had left their home, in the 700 block of E. Hurlbut Avenue, on September 24th, sometime between midnight and 5 a.m.

Kayleb is described as 5′, 90 lbs, and was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, white Nike shoes, and a red/black backpack with a monster’s face.

Anyone with information on Kayleb’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 815-544-2135.

Jessica Lynn
3d ago

you guys are so cruel, this is my family member and she didn't do anything to this child, she didn't wait 4 days she was told she wasn't allowed to report him missing until it had been 24 hours. but the whole family has been looking for him

Kathrine Hare
3d ago

Four days for mother to report him missing? And says he left late Saturday night what kind of mother let’s a 12 yr out the door on his own late at night she’s not telling the truth period!

Jenga
4d ago

Whh did his mother wait 4 DAYS to report him missing? I hope she didn’t harm him.

WCIA

WCIA

