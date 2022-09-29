Fforme has struck a chord with its sleek and sculptural approach to womenswear, offering mobility and comfort to high achievers. The brand, which aims to empower its customers with unrestrictive and chic clothes, was among the best-received new brands at New York Fashion Week. Now, its three founders are looking to continue that momentum with an event at the tail end of Paris Fashion Week, planned for Tuesday evening.More from WWDFront Row at Givenchy RTW Spring 2023Balenciaga RTW Spring 2023Givenchy RTW Spring 2023 “We are creating a luxury brand, not a fashion brand,” said Nina Khosla, Fforme’s cofounder and principal investor....

