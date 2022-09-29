ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

WTKR

Penalties prove costly as Old Dominion falls to Liberty

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR) — In a game that was up for grabs for a majority of two halves, Old Dominion suffered too many of what head coach Ricky Rahne called "self-inflicted wounds" to hold off Liberty. The Flames scored right before the third quarter ended, then drove 99 yards...
NORFOLK, VA
13newsnow.com

Live updates: High tide and coastal flooding in Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. — Cities and counties from the Eastern Shore all the way south through Dare County are taking action to prepare for what could prove to be a nasty nor'easter that's forming off the coast in the Atlantic. The storm is coming together as the remnants of post-tropical...
HAMPTON, VA
princessanneindy.com

Column: On the loss of local sports great Ed Fraim

NORFOLK — In a recent column, I saluted to the late Hall of Fame basketball player, coach and humanitarian Bill Russell, the Boston Celtics’ greatest of all time, who inspired me in life and as a sportswriter. This time I want to write about the life of the...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Fried Lobster Mac and Cheese

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chef Wimbo and Chef Rock from BeachHouse 757 created quite the spread when they visited the Hampton Roads Show kitchen!. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by BeachHouse 757.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
extrainningsoftball.com

James Inzana Retires as Norfolk State Head Coach

Norfolk State head coach James Inzana has retired from his post, Extra Inning Softball confirmed on Monday. “Coach Inzana retired from full time coaching over the summer and the job posting was recently listed,” a Norfolk State spokesperson told Extra Inning Softball on Monday. The statement added that assistant coach Carrie Hoeft is currently the program’s interim coach.
NORFOLK, VA
aseaofred.com

Everything Hugh Freeze had to say following Liberty’s win over ODU

Liberty improved to 4-1 on the season with a 38-24 win over Old Dominion on Saturday night at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia. Dae Dae Hunter and Shedro Louis each went over 100 yards rushing in the victory, while Hunter scored three touchdowns on the night. Here is everything head coach Hugh Freeze had to say following the game, beginning with his opening statement:
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Suffolk hosts two-mile family fun run

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Parks and Recreation is hosting a two-mile family fun run/walk on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 11 a.m. The fun run will be held at Lake Meade Trail, located at 201 Holly Lawn Parkway. A variety of vendors will be present, and there will...
SUFFOLK, VA
shoredailynews.com

Closings and cancellations for Monday, October 3

Northampton County public schools are closed for students and staff Monday. Head Start will be closed for children and staff in both Accomack and Northampton County on Monday, October 3, 2022. Due to inclement weather and potential flooding, Accomack County Public Schools will be closed to all students and staff...
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
13News Now

Rivers Casino Portsmouth: Betting Big

The $300 million casino on Victory Blvd will feature more than slots and table games. We visit its sister casino in Pittsburgh to see what Portsmouth can expect. It's four o'clock on a Thursday afternoon in the Steel City, and Rivers Casino Pittsburgh on the city's North Shore is slowly coming alive. There's a buzz around the casino's 2,500 slot machines.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Work Progressing On BoAT Trail From Jamestown To Fort Monroe

WILLIAMSBURG – Thanks to the Virginia Capital Trail, cyclists, runners, walkers, and others can travel east from Richmond to Jamestown without competing with motor vehicles. If a companion project in its early stages comes to fruition, the route will extend to the Virginia Beach oceanfront. Bob Crum, the executive...
JAMESTOWN, VA
WAVY News 10

Virginia Beach preps for high winds, possible flooding from Ian

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach is preparing for possible flooding and potential 50 mph wind gusts near the coast associated with Hurricane Ian. Ian was a category 1 storm as of Friday morning off the coast of Charleston. It’s expected to lose strength as it heads toward the Charlotte area this weekend, but it’s still expected to bring a good amount of wind and rain to the Hampton Roads area.

