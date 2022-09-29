Liberty improved to 4-1 on the season with a 38-24 win over Old Dominion on Saturday night at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia. Dae Dae Hunter and Shedro Louis each went over 100 yards rushing in the victory, while Hunter scored three touchdowns on the night. Here is everything head coach Hugh Freeze had to say following the game, beginning with his opening statement:

