Best Restaurants in Newport News, VA (Opinion)Terry MansfieldNewport News, VA
MacArthur Memorial: Must-See Free Attraction in Norfolk, VATerry MansfieldNorfolk, VA
3 Great Steakhouse in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Best Seafood Restaurants in Norfolk, Virginia (Opinion)Terry MansfieldNorfolk, VA
How to Start a Short-Term Rental in Norfolk, VA [2022]Scott Westfall CGP Real EstateNorfolk, VA
WTKR
Penalties prove costly as Old Dominion falls to Liberty
NORFOLK, VA (WTKR) — In a game that was up for grabs for a majority of two halves, Old Dominion suffered too many of what head coach Ricky Rahne called "self-inflicted wounds" to hold off Liberty. The Flames scored right before the third quarter ended, then drove 99 yards...
13newsnow.com
Live updates: High tide and coastal flooding in Hampton Roads
NORFOLK, Va. — Cities and counties from the Eastern Shore all the way south through Dare County are taking action to prepare for what could prove to be a nasty nor'easter that's forming off the coast in the Atlantic. The storm is coming together as the remnants of post-tropical...
princessanneindy.com
Column: On the loss of local sports great Ed Fraim
NORFOLK — In a recent column, I saluted to the late Hall of Fame basketball player, coach and humanitarian Bill Russell, the Boston Celtics’ greatest of all time, who inspired me in life and as a sportswriter. This time I want to write about the life of the...
Region braces for coastal flooding, high winds and rain as nor'easter forms off coast
13newsnow.com
Hampton Roads cities declare emergencies ahead of nor'easter flooding
Flooding could be as bad as during Hurricane Sandy in 2012. Chincoteague, Gloucester, Hampton, Norfolk, Portsmouth and Virginia Beach have all declared emergencies.
Cities in Hampton Roads make preparations for potential severe flooding
Ahead of severe weather early next week, cities across Hampton Roads are preparing for heavy flooding and winds.
WAVY News 10
Fried Lobster Mac and Cheese
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chef Wimbo and Chef Rock from BeachHouse 757 created quite the spread when they visited the Hampton Roads Show kitchen!. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by BeachHouse 757.
The City of Norfolk prepares for flooding
The Norfolk Emergency Preparedness and Response Director says the city has a plan regarding Monday's potential major tidal flooding.
extrainningsoftball.com
James Inzana Retires as Norfolk State Head Coach
Norfolk State head coach James Inzana has retired from his post, Extra Inning Softball confirmed on Monday. “Coach Inzana retired from full time coaching over the summer and the job posting was recently listed,” a Norfolk State spokesperson told Extra Inning Softball on Monday. The statement added that assistant coach Carrie Hoeft is currently the program’s interim coach.
‘I always felt I could win’: Virginia Beach man wins $359,000 playing lottery
In September, Tim Kleppe played the Virginia Lottery's Cash 5 with EZ Match game and used a computer-generated set of numbers for his ticket. Later, when he checked his ticket, he realized it had all five winning numbers to win the $359,138 jackpot.
aseaofred.com
Everything Hugh Freeze had to say following Liberty’s win over ODU
Liberty improved to 4-1 on the season with a 38-24 win over Old Dominion on Saturday night at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia. Dae Dae Hunter and Shedro Louis each went over 100 yards rushing in the victory, while Hunter scored three touchdowns on the night. Here is everything head coach Hugh Freeze had to say following the game, beginning with his opening statement:
WAVY News 10
Suffolk hosts two-mile family fun run
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Parks and Recreation is hosting a two-mile family fun run/walk on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 11 a.m. The fun run will be held at Lake Meade Trail, located at 201 Holly Lawn Parkway. A variety of vendors will be present, and there will...
School districts announce closings ahead of potential tidal flooding Monday
Schools across the Hampton Roads area have canceled schools ahead of the severe weather and heavy flooding.
shoredailynews.com
Closings and cancellations for Monday, October 3
Northampton County public schools are closed for students and staff Monday. Head Start will be closed for children and staff in both Accomack and Northampton County on Monday, October 3, 2022. Due to inclement weather and potential flooding, Accomack County Public Schools will be closed to all students and staff...
Best Seafood Restaurants in Norfolk, Virginia (Opinion)
If you'd like some excellent fresh seafood, you'll want to check out the best seafood restaurants in Norfolk. Crawfish, shrimp, and scampi seafood meal.Image by Reinhard Thrainer from Pixabay.
Rivers Casino Portsmouth: Betting Big
The $300 million casino on Victory Blvd will feature more than slots and table games. We visit its sister casino in Pittsburgh to see what Portsmouth can expect. It's four o'clock on a Thursday afternoon in the Steel City, and Rivers Casino Pittsburgh on the city's North Shore is slowly coming alive. There's a buzz around the casino's 2,500 slot machines.
peninsulachronicle.com
Work Progressing On BoAT Trail From Jamestown To Fort Monroe
WILLIAMSBURG – Thanks to the Virginia Capital Trail, cyclists, runners, walkers, and others can travel east from Richmond to Jamestown without competing with motor vehicles. If a companion project in its early stages comes to fruition, the route will extend to the Virginia Beach oceanfront. Bob Crum, the executive...
Virginia National Guard mobilized for Hurricane Ian severe weather response
Around 60 members of the Virginia National Guard has been mobilized to prepare for the possible impacts of Hurricane Ian across the commonwealth.
WAVY News 10
Virginia Beach preps for high winds, possible flooding from Ian
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach is preparing for possible flooding and potential 50 mph wind gusts near the coast associated with Hurricane Ian. Ian was a category 1 storm as of Friday morning off the coast of Charleston. It’s expected to lose strength as it heads toward the Charlotte area this weekend, but it’s still expected to bring a good amount of wind and rain to the Hampton Roads area.
Two arrested following armed robbery in Williamsburg
Police said Preston Fox and England Holley are facing charges following an armed robbery in Williamsburg. It happened in the evening of Sept. 23 in the 3000 block of Richmond Road.
