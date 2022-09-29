ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s how much you will receive if you filed a claim in Illinois’ Google settlement

By John Clark
 4 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Now that the deadline has passed, we know how much Illinoisans whose pictures appeared on Google’s photo tool between 2015 and earlier this year will receive as a settlement check.

Google will pay $100 million to settle a lawsuit in Illinois over its facial-recognition photo tool.

According to the settlement website , residents are eligible “if, at any time between May 1, 2015 and April 25, 2022, you appeared in a photograph in Google Photos while you were an Illinois resident.”

Google agreed to the settlement in April. The company did not admit that its app violates the “Illinois Biometric Privacy Law,” which requires companies to get user consent.

A similar lawsuit landed some Facebook users a check earlier this year . That too stemmed from the use of facial recognition.

The deadline to file a claim was September 24th.

Each person who filed a claim will receive about $154, after 420,000 people filed.

Payments could go out within 90 days, depending on appeals.

MADDIEJ
4d ago

They advertised this class action law suit so much that so many more people filed then with the Facebook law suit. So instead of getting $400.00 again, we'll get $150.00. What a bummer. That was an easy 800.00 a few months ago!

