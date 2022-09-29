***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming Cowboys entered Saturday night’s home game versus San Jose State riding a three-game home winning streak, but that came to an end with a 33-16 loss at the hands of the Spartans. The loss evens Wyoming’s record at 3-3 overall and 1-1 in the Mountain West Conference. San Jose State improved to 3-1 overall and 1-0 in the Mountain West.

LARAMIE, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO