Lander, WY

Wyoming Grizzly Hunts Could Hinge On Midterms, Hunt Advocate Says

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. If Republicans prevail in the midterm elections, Wyoming hunters could soon pursue grizzly bears, says a hunting advocate. But that would be a bad idea, said an attorney for the Humane Society of the United States. “The prospects of this legislation...
WYOMING STATE
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Monday, October 3, 2022

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken by Bob Jensen on Bear Creek Road north of Cheyenne. Bob writes: “I love the early morning drive north from Cheyenne. Done it hundreds of times. Was headed to Sheridan.”. To submit yours, email...
WYOMING STATE
Why Are There Giant 70-Foot Concrete Arrows All Across Southern Wyoming?

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Across the arid scrubland of southern Wyoming, in seemingly random locations, is what remains of a network of large concrete arrows that point east. In a wide, desert area just north of Green River and Little America off state Highway 41,...
WYOMING STATE
Wyoming Daily Gas Map: Monday, October 3, 2022

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming’s average price per gallon of $3.83 is unchanged from our last report of $3.83 on Friday. The website GasBuddy.com, which tracks national gas prices, reported Wyoming’s average gas price is down 8 cent from a week ago and is up 30 cents per gallon from one year ago.
WYOMING STATE
State Of Wyoming Has No Plans To Switch To Electric Vehicles

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming Department of Transportation and state of Wyoming maintain separate fleets of thousands of vehicles. They have a few hybrids and several natural gas-powered vehicles. But because Wyoming lacks the infrastructure to support electric vehicles, the state maintains no EVs...
WYOMING STATE
Report: Wyoming’s Electricity Prices Are Low Because No Renewable Energy Mandates

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming is among states without renewable energy mandates and “cap-and-trade” programs that correlate with high energy costs. States with such policies have much higher electricity rates than those without, according to a new study by American Legislative Exchange Council,...
WYOMING STATE
Majority Whip Of Wyoming House Targeted By Anti-Semitic Fliers

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Christian, Republican legislator who celebrates his Jewish heritage found antisemitic literature on his lawn Sunday, along with another 30 fliers on lawns of his supporters. “This morning my family woke up to this antisemitic flier on our door step, attempting...
WYOMING STATE
Dave Simpson: Wandering into Crudités Gulch

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Answer me this: Do Latinx people eat crudités or cut up vegetables?. We find ourselves in the Language Warp as election day approaches. And asking questions about vaccines or the 2020 election or what to call Latino people can get you branded as a “domestic terrorist,” or a “white supremacist.” And maybe prosecuted in California. (The good news: Your vaccinated and boosted California prosecutor might have to isolate during his third or fourth bout with COVID. Meanwhile, your Herd Immunity will be on the job, protecting you and your fellow colleagues in the herd.)
WYOMING STATE

