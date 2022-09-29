Gilbert Digital Newsroom

- National Make a Difference Day is October 22nd and Gilbert is asking the community to get out and get involved.

There are volunteer opportunities available in Gilbert throughout the month of October with activities that range from hosting a donation drive for domestic violence survivors to picking up trash at Gilbert's Riparian Preserve, helping elderly residents in need, and much more.

Explore all the volunteer opportunities available: glbrt.is/MakeADifference.

Thank you for making a difference in our community and showing us your #GilbertKindness.