Ukraine claws back more territory Russia is trying to absorb. KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces have scored more gains in their counteroffensive across a broad front. The troops advanced Monday in the very areas Russia is trying to absorb. Their breakthroughs challenged Russia's effort to engage fresh troops and its threats to defend incorporated areas by all means, including with nuclear weapons. Ukrainian forces penetrated Moscow’s defenses in the strategic southern Kherson region, one of the four areas Russia is annexing. Ukraine’s advances have become so apparent that even Russia’s Defense Ministry spokesman admitted the gains. He cited Ukraine's numerically superior tank units. Also Monday, Russia released from detention the head of Europe's largest nuclear power plant.
In the fight for the US House, one of the most important battles is in northwest Illinois
Trump news - live: Trump sues CNN for defamation as he seeks to delay special master documents case
Donald Trump has filed a $475m lawsuit against CNN for defamation, claiming the network “fears” that he will run again in 2024.It comes as lawyers for Mr Trump sought to delay a hearing in the case of classified documents recovered from the former president’s Mar-a-Lago home.After the Justice Department appealed a recent ruling appointing a so-called “special master” to review the documents, Mr Trump’s lawyers want to push back a hearing on the matter to January 2023.Meanwhile, it has been claimed that the arrest of notorious paedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s longtime associate Ghislane Maxwell left former president Donald Trump anxious...
North Korea sends missile soaring over Japan in escalation
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Tuesday fired a ballistic missile over Japan for the first time in five years, forcing Japan to issue evacuation notices and suspend trains during the flight of the nuclear-capable weapon that could reach the U.S. territory of Guam and beyond. The launch was the most provocative weapons demonstration by North Korea this year as it ramps up missile tests in its push to build a full-fledged nuclear arsenal that viably threatens U.S. allies and the American homeland and earns the country recognition as a nuclear state. The United States said it strongly condemns North Korea’s “dangerous and reckless decision” to launch what it described as a “long-range ballistic missile” over Japan. “This action is destabilizing and shows (North Korea’s) blatant disregard for United Nations Security Council resolutions and international safety norms,” it said.
Trump Sues CNN for $475M, Warns of More Lawsuits in the Weeks to Come
Former President Donald Trump said Monday he is suing CNN for defamation, seeking punitive damages to the tune of $475 million, according to a Florida court filing. In a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump claimed that the “time has finally come to hold CNN responsible and legally accountable for their willful deception and defamatory statements made about me.” Trump said he has watched “in disbelief” as CNN allegedly continued to broadcast false or misleading information about him “for years.” According to Reuters, Trump’s 29-page lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, alleges CNN...
Biden White House effort to spin 'Where's Jackie' gaffe raises media eyebrows: 'People were taken aback'
Supreme Court on Tuesday to debate alleged racial gerrymandering in Alabama redistricting plan
Another court mulls Biden vaccine mandate for U.S. contractors
Herschel Walker paid for girlfriend's abortion, report says
Herschel Walker, who has vehemently opposed abortion rights as the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Georgia, paid for an abortion for his girlfriend in 2009, according to a new report published late Monday. The candidate called the accusation a “flat-out lie” and said he would sue.The Daily Beast spoke to a woman who said Walker paid for her abortion when they were dating. The news outlet reviewed a receipt showing her $575 payment for the procedure, along with a get-well card from Walker and her bank deposit records showing the image of a $700 personal check from Walker...
Wall Street soars to best day since summer, S&P 500 up 2.6%
NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street soared to its best day in months Monday in a widespread relief rally after some unexpectedly weak data on the economy raised the possibility that the Federal Reserve won't have to be so aggressive about hiking interest rates. The S&P 500's leap of...
Iranian security forces crack down on students in Mahsa Amini protest
Iranian security forces cracked down on a student protest overnight at a top Tehran university amid the wave of women-led demonstrations sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, rights groups said Monday. Kurdish Iranian Amini, 22, was pronounced dead on September 16, days after the notorious morality police detained her for allegedly breaching rules forcing women to wear hijab headscarves and modest clothes.
Hours after being blasted for parroting Putin's propaganda, Elon Musk says he is 'obviously' pro-Ukraine and says SpaceX has spent $80 million on Starlink in the country
Ukrainian diplomats lambasting Elon Musk over a poll he posted to Twitter, in which he seemingly parroted the Kremlin's talking points.
