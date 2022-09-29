Read full article on original website
Chicago Co-Founder Lee Loughnane On The New Album “Born For This Moment,” The Doc “The Last Band On Stage” & More
With more than 100 million albums sold worldwide, in addition to being in the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame, the multi-GRAMMY Award-winning band Chicago has been hailed by Rolling Stone Magazine as one of the “most important bands in music since the dawn of the rock and roll era.” A rock & roll band with horns like no other — past or present — Chicago is also the highest-charting American band within the “Top 125 Artists Of All Time” list published by Billboard Magazine. Chicago recently received The Recording Academy’s Lifetime Achievement Award from the GRAMMYS and was previously inducted into the GRAMMY Hall Of Fame in 2014, while founding Chicago band members Robert Lamm and James Pankow were both inducted into the Songwriters Hall Of Fame in 2017.
Phil Thornalley On His New Album “Now That I Have Your Attention,” Working The Cure & Other Greats, Songwriting These Days & More
Now That I Have Your Attention — as released via the Lojinx record label in September 2022 — is the new album from musician, songwriter and producer Phil Thornalley. In performing a quick scan of the many records Thornalley has worked on, and you will quickly spot some of the biggest names in popular music, including Bryan Adams, Thompson Twins, The Cure, Psychedelic Furs, XTC, Duran Duran and Paul McCartney. Thornalley notably co-wrote and produced Natalie Imbruglia’s 1997 worldwide smash “Torn,” in addition to global hits by Pixie Lott (“Mama Do”) and BBMak (“Back Here”). That bass line on The Cure’s “Love Cats”? That is the playing of Phil Thornalley indeed.
Kurt Dog “KATASTROPHIC” Featuring Sticky Fingaz
Kurt Dog “KATASTROPHIC,” featuring Sticky Fingaz from the legendary Hip Hop group ONYX, was produced by Looda Beats. This certified banger depicts the choices that are faced coming from poverty stricken environments. The short film cinematic style music video was filmed by Drew Shot Ya.
Interview With Nigerian Afro Beats Superstar, Wale “WANA” Turner
Wale Turner is a phenomenally talented Rapper and Afro Beats artist and songwriter from Nigeria. He rose to fame after one of his freestyles on social media went viral. Some of his iconic rap tracks have drawn comparisons to legends like Tupac and Biggie. Wale continues to shine the African flag high and aspires to make a positive impact worldwide. He can be found at @waleturner on social media. He has half a million followers on Instagram, and he is verified on that platform among many others. The Hype Magazine’s international correspondent, Charles Myambo (CM) sat for an interview with Wale Turner (WT). Below are some excerpts from the interview.
Hollywood Cash Is Ready To Take Charge In The Music Industry
We had the phenomenal opportunity to sit down and talk with upcoming hip-hop artist Hollywood Cash. Born April 6th, 1991, Hollywood is quickly making a name for himself and rising to stardom. He’s a well seasoned rapper and artist, but Hollywood is also a commercial model. Along with that, he tells us he’s been making music since 2010 and stormed the game with his first single “Mr. Fashion”.
Emtee Drops Exciting New Visuals for “Uzoyimela” Featuring Gwamba
South African rapper, Emtee has finally come through, blessing us with the exciting new visuals for his hit song “Uzoyimela” featuring Gwamba from his latest fourth album LOGAN. Following the recent success of receiving 3 gold plaques for the songs “Logan”, “Long Way” and “Ithemba” from his studio...
