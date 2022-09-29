Read full article on original website
mynews13.com
Social media post inspires local community to donate thousands of pounds of food for Fort Myers
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Fort Myers residents in some of the hardest hit areas are getting relief thanks to the St. Petersburg community. Thousands of pounds of food have been donated in response to a social media post. Thanks to Rayner-Goolsby and her post, Fort Myers will receive the...
mynews13.com
DeSantis calls Hurricane Ian damage ‘extensive’
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis visited Fort Myers and Sanibel Saturday to tour the area and see the damage caused by Hurricane Ian. The governor described the damage caused by the storm as "extensive" and said the impact will be a serious issue for a long time to come. "Rescue personnel...
