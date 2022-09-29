Read full article on original website
Modder jailbreaks PlayStation 5 using WebKit vulnerability
In a nutshell: It has taken nearly two full years but modders have finally succeeded in jailbreaking Sony's PlayStation 5 console. Twitter user SpecterDev recently shared the experimental IPV6 kernel exploit which leverages a WebKit vulnerability. It was designed for systems running firmware 4.03 from October 2021 although it might also work on older versions. Even if you have the right firmware, stability and reliability are spotty at best.
Skyrim: Anniversary Edition is the first major $70 title on the Switch
What just happened? Skyrim: Anniversary Edition debuted unexpectedly on the Nintendo Switch last week at the sky-high price of $70. It claims the dubious honor of being the first AAA title to break the $60 barrier on the handheld device, and it's also the most expensive edition of Skyrim to come out in recent memory.
Ubisoft wants to transfer Stadia purchases to PC
Facepalm: When Google announced the impending death of Stadia on Thursday, it promised to refund customers but didn't give developers the same guarantee. Some are left to pick up the pieces, while others pledge to help players move purchases and game progress to other platforms. Players can download progress from Google Takeout.
Half-Life 2: VR Mod is worth the ten-year wait it took to get it to beta
Highly anticipated: Half-Life 2 celebrates its 18th birthday next month. Can you believe it's been that long? I can't. Even more astonishing is that a significant portion of the HL fan base is still holding their breath for a Half-Life 3. Please come up for air — if only to play this very cool VR version.
YouTube starts asking users to subscribe to Premium for 4K videos
WTF?! It might sound like a terrible idea, but YouTube could start charging users who want to watch videos on the platform in 4K, making the resolution exclusive to its $12-per-month Premium service. There's no confirmation that owner Google will go down this route as it could only be a test to gauge reaction, though such a move would obviously cause a lot of anger from creators and viewers alike.
A Look at the Possible Future of 3D Graphics: How More Real Than Real Can You Get?
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. As CPUs and GPUs continue to get more powerful with each new generation, the push for ever more realistic graphics in blockbuster games shows no signs of slowing down. Today's best-looking titles already look stunning, so how much better can they possibly get?
New Pixel 7 phones, a smartwatch, and smart home Google products expected later this week
Highly anticipated: The Made by Google launch event starts on October 6 at 10 am ET. The company should announce a slew of new products, including the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro phones, the Pixel Watch, and some new additions to its Nest smart home portfolio. As confirmed by...
Linux 6.0 releases stable branch supporting latest architecture
Something to look forward to: Users interested in new chip architectures like Raptor Lake, Arc Alchemist, or RDNA 3 will receive expanded Linux support with the release of the OS' latest kernel. Linux 6.0 introduces many other improvements with other important updates coming very soon with 6.1. Stable Linux kernel...
Who will be Intel's first foundry customer?
The big picture: Intel has ambitions to create a foundry business by manufacturing chips for other companies. This is an important strategic initiative that the company will need to recoup the massive investment it is now making in fabs around the world. Most analysts agree that this proposition is a...
Kioxia develops functional 2TB microSDXC memory card prototype
In a nutshell: Japanese memory specialist Kioxia recently announced it has developed the first functional 2 terabyte (TB) micro SDXC (Secure Digital eXtended Capacity) memory card prototypes. Kioxia utilized its BiCS 3D flash memory and custom in-house memory controller to demonstrate basic functionality at the standard's maximum density. Specifically, Kioxia stacked 16 one-terabit dies of 3D flash memory totaling a thickness of 0.8mm.
TechSpot
Latest Steam survey: cheaper graphics cards make largest gains, AMD CPUs lose more ground to Intel
What just happened? Are graphics card buyers being more frugal in these times of economic uncertainty? The latest Steam survey suggests so, with most of last month's best-performing cards comprising mid- to-low-end GPUs and those from previous generations. Despite holding the top spot for almost five years, the GTX 1060...
Apple reluctantly agrees to TSMC's price increases
The big picture: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is one of the largest processor manufacturers in the world, creating chips and wafers for many companies, including AMD, Nvidia, and Apple. As one of TSMC's biggest customers, Apple was not happy following an announcement that TSMC would increase prices in 2023.
