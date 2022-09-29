Read full article on original website
Rams LB Bobby Wagner flattens protestor who gets on field
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Bobby Wagner delivered one of the biggest hits on a person who got onto the field. The Rams linebacker flattened the protestor who ran on the field with a device emitting pink smoke late in the second quarter of Los Angeles’ game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night. “I just saw someone running on the field,” Wagner said. “It looked like he wasn’t supposed to be on the field so I saw security was having a problem so I helped them out.” With less than a minute left in the first half, the person got onto the field and ran across while being chased by security as the pink smoke filled the field.
NFL・
Deebo Samuel surprised by Jalen Ramsey's poor tackling on 57-yard TD
49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel said he was surprised to see Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey backpedaling, before breaking his tackle for a 57-yard touchdown Monday night.
Kawhi Leonard Reacts to First Game Back From Injury
The LA Clippers defeated the Portland Trail Blazers in Kawhi Leonard's return
Musgrove sharp in tune-up, wild card Padres hold off Giants
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Joe Musgrove pitched six shutout innings in a potential postseason tune-up and Wil Myers homered to cap a seven-run eighth that carried the San Diego Padres past the San Francisco Giants 7-4 on Monday night. One night after clinching a wild card, the Padres remained...
Simmons, Kawhi, Jamal Murray back among NBA happy returns
NEW YORK — (AP) — Ben Simmons streaked behind the defense and caught a pass in transition that he dunked. About a minute later, he fired a cross-court pass to a Brooklyn Nets teammate for a 3-pointer. Those were the types of plays the Philadelphia 76ers had seen...
