Baby girl left fighting for life after nursery 'assault' as woman arrested

Ofsted - who manage school standards in the UK - have closed the nursery on Main Road while an investigation is carried out.

The Manchester Evening News reported on Thursday evening that a notice had been stuck to the front door of the nursery by Ofsted.

It explains the school has been suspended to allow "time to investigate our belief that a child may be exposed to a risk of harm".

And for "any necessary steps to be taken to eliminate or reduce the risk of harm".

The suspension started on September 27 and finishes on November 7 - a total of five weeks and six days

Kids Around The Clock currently has an "Outstanding" rating from Ofsted - displayed on a large banner at the front of the school.

At the scene bottles of milk had been left at the front while a baby's car seat lay abandoned outside.

The gates to the playground had been padlocked while a catterpillar toy and child's pushchair had been left in the outside play area.

The nursery charges £45-a-day in the Chadderton area of Oldham.

Neighbours of the nursery were left devastated after hearing of the baby attack, branding the horror "heart-breaking" and "shocking".

'HEART-BREAKING'

Student Chanelle Davies-Brown, 16, said: "I saw some officers talking to the teachers outside. It is really shocking - I just hope the baby is OK."

Shockingly, one mum, 32, who did not want to be named, told The Sun: "I am shocked to the core."

Another mum, 29, said: "The police then came. It's so scary.

"I don't want my boy to go back."

Meanwhile neighbour Lebu Miha, 62, said: "It's heart-breaking to think a baby has been attacked.

"I don't understand how anyone could do such a thing to a baby."

And mum-of-two Shazmina Hoque, 37, said: "I saw an ambulance and maybe three police cars come down the street.

"I am so shocked a baby has been hurt.

"My two children went there in the past and it was a good nursery -you don't expect something like this to happen."

The force is working with Oldham Council and Ofsted to "establish the circumstances of how the child's condition deteriorated".

"We currently believe this is an isolated incident and detectives from our Oldham Child Protection Unit are working closely with all necessary partners as part of this ongoing investigation," they added.

A spokesperson for Ofsted said: “We have suspended the nursery while other agencies conduct their enquiries.

"We are unable to comment further at this time.”

The Sun Online have approached Kids Around The Clock for comment.

Anyone with any concerns can contact the police on 0161 856 8851 quoting incident 2285 of 21/09/2022.