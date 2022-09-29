Read full article on original website
WLOS.com
Work set to begin on Graham County section of Corridor K; boost to local economy expected
GRAHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — State and local leaders gathered in Graham County on Monday to symbolically break ground on a 12-mile stretch of Corridor K, connecting Robbinsville and Stecoah. They expect the highway to rev up access and the local economy. This final Corridor K expansion is the...
This Entire Neighborhood in Georgia was Mysteriously Abandoned
Georgia is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay. This is the story of a subdivision in Dawson County about an hour north of Atlanta. What was once a thriving community during much of the 20th century now sits in abandoned ruins. Keep reading to learn more.
Man killed in overturned 18-wheeler crash in Oconee Co.
A man was killed Sunday evening after his 18-wheeler overturned in Oconee County.
Three Forsyth County high schools make top 25 list for best in Georgia
Lambert High School(Photo/Forsyth County School District) (Forsyth County, GA) A new study ranks several of Forsyth County’s high schools as the best in the state. Niche.com released its list of the best public high schools in Georgia this week. The county’s highest-rated high school is Lambert High School, which ranks No. 4.
clayconews.com
GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting on HWY 411 in Murray County, Georgia
Chatsworth, GA – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating an officer involved shooting in Chatsworth, GA. The Chatsworth Police Department asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on Thursday, September 29, 2022, of a shooting that occurred on Hwy 411 in Chatsworth. One man was shot...
fox5atlanta.com
Investigative update in death of Debbie Collier
The Georgia mom was found partially nude, burned and grasping a small tree in the woods in Habersham County. Investigators respond to questions about her death investigation.
Habersham Co investigators: death of Athens woman was “deliberate and personal”
Investigators in the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office say the death of an Athens woman was “deliberate and personal.” The body of 59 year-old Debbie Collier was found on September 11, naked and partially burned near Tallulah Falls. Her family had reported Collier missing the day before. Surveillance video shows her in a Family Dollar store in Habersham County hours before she was killed.
Man doing yard work robbed at gunpoint
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies in Hall County are searching for two robbers. Investigators say a man was robbed while blowing leaves on Peach Mountain Circle. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Two men walked up to the victim shortly before 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday,...
fox5atlanta.com
Debbie Collier death: Georgia mom's killing 'deliberate and personal act,' investigators say
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - Georgia deputies say they believe the killing of a Georgia mother whose body was found naked, burned and dumped the woods after she sent a cryptic text message to her daughter was a "deliberate and personal act." The case of 59-year-old Debbie Collier's death has raised...
nowhabersham.com
Homeless man found murdered in Hall County
Hall County Sheriff’s investigators are looking for a suspect in a homeless man’s murder. The victim, described only as a 60-year-old Asian male, was found dead Sunday at a homeless encampment off Atlanta Highway, officials say. Investigators were called to the crime scene just after 12 noon on...
wrwh.com
Largest Seizure of Fentanyl in White County Results in Two Arrests
(Cleveland)- Multiple police agencies last Sunday completed White County’s largest seizure of fentanyl. As a result, they arrested 34-year-old Joshua McLaughlin, of Canton, and 49-year-old Thomas Garnsey of Dawsonville. Authorities seized more than 168 grams of fentanyl, 500 grams of methamphetamine, 60 grams of cocaine, 14 grams of ecstasy,...
Debbie Collier murder: Georgia investigators reveal death was 'personal and targeted'
Georgia investigators say additional surveillance video shows Debbie Collier sat in car for 10 minutes after leaving Family Dollar store in Clayton, Ga.
Debbie Collier: Slain Georgia woman's husband on video working during suspected time of death, source says
Slain Georgia office manager Debbie Collier's husband Steven was seen on video working at the time she disappeared, according to a law enforcement source.
californiaexaminer.net
Debbie Collier’s Murder: Georgia Woman Reveals Black Eye After ‘fall’ In 2020
Debbie Collier, a woman from Georgia who was killed in the woods 60 miles from her home in Athens, had shared a series of pictures in which she appeared to have “face planted” on the pavement in December 2020. It states, “Look what I caused to myself when...
New chilling clue in Debbie Collier case after cops release image of her rented van taken moments before murder
A NEW chilling clue has been revealed in the Debbie Collier case after police released an image of her rented van moments before her murder. Collier’s Chrysler Pacifica was seen on traffic cameras by Tallulah Falls School in Georgia at 2.17pm on Saturday, September 10. Just a few miles...
WYFF4.com
2 killed in head-on collision in Georgia, troopers say
RABUN COUNTY, Ga. — Two people were killed in a head-on collision Wednesday afternoon on Highway 76 in Georgia, according to Lt. Michael Burns with Georgia State Patrol. The accident happened around 3:14 p.m. on Highway 76, or Long Creek Highway in Rabun County, Burns said. This is just...
