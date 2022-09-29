ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murphy, NC

This Entire Neighborhood in Georgia was Mysteriously Abandoned

Georgia is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay. This is the story of a subdivision in Dawson County about an hour north of Atlanta. What was once a thriving community during much of the 20th century now sits in abandoned ruins. Keep reading to learn more.
DAWSON COUNTY, GA
City
Murphy, NC
Habersham Co investigators: death of Athens woman was “deliberate and personal”

Investigators in the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office say the death of an Athens woman was “deliberate and personal.” The body of 59 year-old Debbie Collier was found on September 11, naked and partially burned near Tallulah Falls. Her family had reported Collier missing the day before. Surveillance video shows her in a Family Dollar store in Habersham County hours before she was killed.
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
Man doing yard work robbed at gunpoint

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies in Hall County are searching for two robbers. Investigators say a man was robbed while blowing leaves on Peach Mountain Circle. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Two men walked up to the victim shortly before 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday,...
HALL COUNTY, GA
Homeless man found murdered in Hall County

Hall County Sheriff’s investigators are looking for a suspect in a homeless man’s murder. The victim, described only as a 60-year-old Asian male, was found dead Sunday at a homeless encampment off Atlanta Highway, officials say. Investigators were called to the crime scene just after 12 noon on...
HALL COUNTY, GA
Largest Seizure of Fentanyl in White County Results in Two Arrests

(Cleveland)- Multiple police agencies last Sunday completed White County’s largest seizure of fentanyl. As a result, they arrested 34-year-old Joshua McLaughlin, of Canton, and 49-year-old Thomas Garnsey of Dawsonville. Authorities seized more than 168 grams of fentanyl, 500 grams of methamphetamine, 60 grams of cocaine, 14 grams of ecstasy,...
WHITE COUNTY, GA
2 killed in head-on collision in Georgia, troopers say

RABUN COUNTY, Ga. — Two people were killed in a head-on collision Wednesday afternoon on Highway 76 in Georgia, according to Lt. Michael Burns with Georgia State Patrol. The accident happened around 3:14 p.m. on Highway 76, or Long Creek Highway in Rabun County, Burns said. This is just...

