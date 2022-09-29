ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth University Takes Care Of Business With Road Win At Lehigh

BETHLEHEM, PA – Let down, not a chance. Looking ahead to next week's Colonial Athletic Association opponent, University of Albany, absolutely not. Monmouth University came out fired up and focused on the task at hand Saturday and easily handled Lehigh University for a convincing 35-7 road victory over the Mountain Hawks for their third win in a row.
